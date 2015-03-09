Apple's March 9 event | CNET
Apple's March 9 event

The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.

  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:32:08 PM
    Looks like steel Apple Watch will end up hitting $700 or more easily based on what band you pick.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:32:14 PM
    Cook: This Apple Watch joins a line of products we are incredibly proud out, but we continue to push all of them forward
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:32:20 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:32:46 PM
    Cook: This is what everyone at Apple is focused on. Pushing all of our products forward and experience a better future.
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:32:50 PM
    Is that it for Apple Watch? We didn't learn a ton more, surprisingly. Price and release, some apps, but similar to pitch to what we knew in September.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:32:54 PM
    Cook: The reinvention and future of notebook with the all-new MacBook
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:33:03 PM
    Cook: And of course, our newest and our most personal device ever. The Apple Watch
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:33:08 PM
    Apple shares hovering around $127, up just about 60 cents today.
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:33:27 PM
    It remains to be seen if this pitch worked. Plenty of time for folks to try before they buy at stores...could be the desire-building approach Apple is seeking.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:33:29 PM
    Cook: All of our energy is on making the best products in the world that empower people and enrich their lives. This is what Apple is all about.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:33:32 PM
    Thanking the team
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:33:41 PM
    Cook: What you saw today is years of hard work in the making
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:33:55 PM
    Cook asks Apple employees to stand.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:34:03 PM
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:34:04 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:34:07 PM
    The proof is in the pudding: how does this new OS work? Is it seamless or annoying? Fun or weird? Only way to know is to wear it for a while, like all smartwatches. But a few things stand out.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:34:12 PM
    Cook: There are thousands more standing up in Cupertino and many other place sin the world
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 6:34:12 PM
    Except for the $10,000 version, it looks like the 12-inch MacBook is more expensive than any of these watches.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:34:16 PM
    Have a hands on area for all of you
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:34:26 PM
    The personal call-a-friend design, etc. Stay tuned for hands-on videos and more!
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:34:33 PM
    And that's all folks
  • Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 6:36:24 PM
    We've turned comments back on...so let us know what you all are thinking.
  • Tom 3/9/2015 6:37:23 PM
    OMG Apple srsly.
  • WFT? 3/9/2015 6:37:29 PM
    Meh!
  • Regular guy 3/9/2015 6:38:58 PM
    Yaaawwnnn
  • Jeff 3/9/2015 6:39:00 PM
    No thanks...I'll stick with my Microsoft band.
  • Yumet 3/9/2015 6:39:06 PM
    Def more interested in the MacBook than the watch..
  • Cheesemonstah 3/9/2015 6:39:10 PM
    Awesome!!
  • itsJoeClark 3/9/2015 6:39:14 PM
    Not very impressed to be honest
  • ayush 3/9/2015 6:39:20 PM
    It's apple after all, people are still going to buy it
  • tellefb 3/9/2015 6:39:25 PM
    Most exciting was HBO Now and 12-inch MacBook. Watch announcement was weak.
  • sam sun 3/9/2015 6:39:29 PM
    549 for a watch ill buy a real watch
  • H 3/9/2015 6:39:35 PM
    is it water proof?
  • Jason 3/9/2015 6:39:44 PM
    I was looking for iphone 6s a no show not interested in the smartwatch at all.
  • rhys 3/9/2015 6:39:49 PM
    the macbook! I'm sold on that one
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:39:52 PM
  • Really 3/9/2015 6:39:54 PM
    The Watch is going to sell by the boatload in China. Yes we here in NA think that the watch is overpriced, but the $10k watch is going to sell like hotcakes in China.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:40:12 PM

    Apple demo room

  • AmpedPhoto 3/9/2015 6:40:20 PM
    I MAY have thought about it at the $350 pricepoint, but there's no chance I'd ever pay $1k for a bloody watch. No spank you...
  • retail person 3/9/2015 6:40:29 PM
    as a retail technology salesperson, I can tell you, people dont care how non-functional many apple devices can be, they purchase it as a status symbol. The 12in macbook will sell because it will be cool to have, not because it will be good.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:40:37 PM

    New MacBook. It's tiny.

  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:41:04 PM

    Demo room

  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:41:53 PM

    Apple event demo room. Very minimalist.

  • TJ 3/9/2015 6:41:59 PM
    Presale is April 10
  • Matt 3/9/2015 6:42:00 PM
    To get what I want the pricing is too much. I think it looks great though!
