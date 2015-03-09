Looks like steel Apple Watch will end up hitting $700 or more easily based on what band you pick.

Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:32:08 PMLooks like steel Apple Watch will end up hitting $700 or more easily based on what band you pick.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:32:14 PMCook: This Apple Watch joins a line of products we are incredibly proud out, but we continue to push all of them forward
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:32:20 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:32:46 PMCook: This is what everyone at Apple is focused on. Pushing all of our products forward and experience a better future.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:32:50 PMIs that it for Apple Watch? We didn't learn a ton more, surprisingly. Price and release, some apps, but similar to pitch to what we knew in September.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:32:54 PMCook: The reinvention and future of notebook with the all-new MacBook
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:33:03 PMCook: And of course, our newest and our most personal device ever. The Apple Watch
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:33:08 PMApple shares hovering around $127, up just about 60 cents today.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:33:27 PMIt remains to be seen if this pitch worked. Plenty of time for folks to try before they buy at stores...could be the desire-building approach Apple is seeking.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:33:29 PMCook: All of our energy is on making the best products in the world that empower people and enrich their lives. This is what Apple is all about.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:33:32 PMThanking the team
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:33:41 PMCook: What you saw today is years of hard work in the making
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:33:55 PMCook asks Apple employees to stand.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:34:03 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:34:04 PM
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:34:07 PMThe proof is in the pudding: how does this new OS work? Is it seamless or annoying? Fun or weird? Only way to know is to wear it for a while, like all smartwatches. But a few things stand out.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:34:12 PMCook: There are thousands more standing up in Cupertino and many other place sin the world
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 6:34:12 PMExcept for the $10,000 version, it looks like the 12-inch MacBook is more expensive than any of these watches.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:34:16 PMHave a hands on area for all of you
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:34:26 PMThe personal call-a-friend design, etc. Stay tuned for hands-on videos and more!
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:34:33 PMAnd that's all folks
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 6:36:24 PMWe've turned comments back on...so let us know what you all are thinking.
Tom 3/9/2015 6:37:23 PMOMG Apple srsly.
WFT? 3/9/2015 6:37:29 PMMeh!
Regular guy 3/9/2015 6:38:58 PMYaaawwnnn
Jeff 3/9/2015 6:39:00 PMNo thanks...I'll stick with my Microsoft band.
Yumet 3/9/2015 6:39:06 PMDef more interested in the MacBook than the watch..
Cheesemonstah 3/9/2015 6:39:10 PMAwesome!!
itsJoeClark 3/9/2015 6:39:14 PMNot very impressed to be honest
ayush 3/9/2015 6:39:20 PMIt's apple after all, people are still going to buy it
tellefb 3/9/2015 6:39:25 PMMost exciting was HBO Now and 12-inch MacBook. Watch announcement was weak.
sam sun 3/9/2015 6:39:29 PM549 for a watch ill buy a real watch
H 3/9/2015 6:39:35 PMis it water proof?
Jason 3/9/2015 6:39:44 PMI was looking for iphone 6s a no show not interested in the smartwatch at all.
rhys 3/9/2015 6:39:49 PMthe macbook! I'm sold on that one
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:39:52 PM
Really 3/9/2015 6:39:54 PMThe Watch is going to sell by the boatload in China. Yes we here in NA think that the watch is overpriced, but the $10k watch is going to sell like hotcakes in China.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:40:12 PM
Apple demo room
AmpedPhoto 3/9/2015 6:40:20 PMI MAY have thought about it at the $350 pricepoint, but there's no chance I'd ever pay $1k for a bloody watch. No spank you...
retail person 3/9/2015 6:40:29 PMas a retail technology salesperson, I can tell you, people dont care how non-functional many apple devices can be, they purchase it as a status symbol. The 12in macbook will sell because it will be cool to have, not because it will be good.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:40:37 PM
New MacBook. It's tiny.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:41:04 PM
Demo room
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:41:53 PM
Apple event demo room. Very minimalist.
TJ 3/9/2015 6:41:59 PMPresale is April 10
Matt 3/9/2015 6:42:00 PMTo get what I want the pricing is too much. I think it looks great though!