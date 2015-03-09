Does anyone think there is a possibility that pre order on the apple watch could open today?

Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:11:42 PM@Kyle San Francisco has a new bike share program:
Introducing Bay Area Bike Share, your new regional transit systemAccess to shared bicycles will be available 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week in San Francisco, Redwood City, Palo Alto, Mountain View, and San Jose
-
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:11:49 PM
-
Jman 3/9/2015 4:12:13 PMDoes anyone think there is a possibility that pre order on the apple watch could open today?
-
devicegeekblog 3/9/2015 4:12:24 PMAnyone think we will see the iPad mini 4? In November, a rumor came out said it was coming in the Spring.
-
JCK 3/9/2015 4:12:27 PM@Gladys How do you like the pebble?
-
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:12:30 PM
-
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:13:12 PM
-
ThisIsTyDell 3/9/2015 4:13:29 PMHope there are new CarPlay apps.
-
Cheesemonstah 3/9/2015 4:13:30 PMWill it automatically adjust to daylight savings time? Watches that do it are awesome.
-
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:13:39 PM
-
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:15:45 PM
-
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:16:10 PMWe will be turning off comments at 9:30 a.m PT -- so chime in now.
-
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:16:12 PM
-
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:16:58 PM
-
ThisIsTyDell 3/9/2015 4:17:43 PMI'll buy it. Just sayin...It's less expensive than my Movado and does way more than the Movado...
-
hightech20 3/9/2015 4:17:45 PMDonald. Do you think apple might unveil a 5k macbook air or 5k macbook pro?
-
Gregory Leow 3/9/2015 4:21:57 PMupgraded internals for imacs. just sayin'
-
JJ 3/9/2015 4:21:58 PMiSport watch yay!
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:24:00 PM
We're crammed like sardines into the waiting area. #appleevent
-
sandiaman 3/9/2015 4:24:10 PMAny chance they will be announcing any upgrades to the Mac Book Pro line?
-
Appleboy 3/9/2015 4:24:12 PMThe Apple Homepage in now redistricting to the Live event page complete with the same Twitter hashtag and updates form the set. event
-
Y3kisaac 3/9/2015 4:24:17 PM@hightech20 I sure hope so! But I'm not sure that it is technically and economically pheasable. With battery life and cost of production and all...
-
Mike 3/9/2015 4:24:19 PMHey Guys Do You think the Apple Watch woud be an annual thing like Iphone where you have some upgrade every year and every 2 years you have a complete makeover.
-
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:25:09 PM
-
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:25:28 PM
-
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:26:09 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:26:32 PM
We're so close to getting in the Yerba Buena Center but not quite yet. #AppleEvent
-
KidFit 3/9/2015 4:26:36 PMTired of all the Hype! I do respect Apple for their great Business example! But watching ppl wait in line and see all the Clones freaking out about every announcement! I'll come back tonight and get the updates! Have a productive day!
-
Mike 3/9/2015 4:26:45 PM@cheesemonstach. automatic DLS is a thing of the past my 5 year old citizen eco drive from costco <$200 does that. we need something ground breaking in a watch
-
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:27:53 PM
-
Jeff C 3/9/2015 4:28:16 PMare those people in the crowd with "apple watches" placed there by apple or are they sporting fakes?
-
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:28:19 PM
-
Gregory Leow 3/9/2015 4:29:13 PMhow about a gaming desktop from apple. that would sell like hotcakes
-
Mike 3/9/2015 4:29:14 PMAPPLE how about shaking the world with your upcoming products of the future say..... Introducing the new iCAR coming Early 2020 teaser :-)
-
Y3kisaac 3/9/2015 4:29:16 PMWhy do I see people wearing Apple watches on here? Answers! I neeeed answers!
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:31:07 PM
Jimmy Iovine chatting it up at the #AppleEvent
-
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:31:08 PMWe are about to turn off comments...but we'll reopen the discussion after the event ends. Please come back for some post-game chit-chat. And thanks all for your contributions.
-
Colbtron 3/9/2015 4:31:15 PMThe Apple Watch wearers must be apple employees. I see Jony Ive there too
-
Cheesemonstah 3/9/2015 4:31:17 PMI hope it has a timer and and alarm. It's very useful.
-
Mike 3/9/2015 4:31:31 PMI would really like to have the straps for the iwatch a bare minimum like under $50 then it would be like shoes you match to the clothes you wear and activity you do that day a big selling point
-
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:45:49 PMSo for folks just getting on...our onsite team is just now getting settled. They should be on with live updates very soon.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:47:15 PMHello, everyone. I’m Shara Tibken, a senior writer for CNET News. I’m online at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Theater in downtown San Francisco, conveniently located only a few blocks from CNET’s offices in the SOMA (South of Market) neighborhood.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:47:22 PMThe event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT. I’m joined by Scott Stein, our iOS device and wearables expert, and Dan Ackerman, a section editor here at CNET and our resident computer expert. They’ll both be providing commentary about today’s announcements. Tim Stevens, the head of CNET’s car section, is manning the camera for us.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:47:56 PMToday’s event marks the third major project launch for Apple in the past six months. It’s probably going to be more low key than September’s blowout for the iPhone 6 and Apple Watch, which featured a performance by rock band U2. But we’re hoping for something more upbeat than October’s launch, which featured pretty minor iPad updates during a keynote at the Town Hall auditorium at Apple’s headquarters.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:48:18 PMThe Yerba Buena Center for the Arts seats about 750 people, much less than the 2,000 or so present at the September launch of the iPhone 6 and Apple Watch at the Flint Performing Arts Center in Cupertino.