Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:48:41 PMYerba Buena is where Apple has held many events in the past few years. The most recent event held at Yerba Buena was the introduction of the iPad Air in October 2013.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:48:49 PMThe star of today’s event is sure to be Apple Watch. Apple has said the wearable, which starts at $349, will go on sale in April, but there are many details we still don’t know about the device.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:48:55 PMWe’re likely to hear a lot about the apps that will be offered on Apple Watch, and we also could hear more about where and how Apple will be selling the device. Most of all, Apple CEO Tim Cook needs to give us a reason to buy one of these.
-
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:49:37 PM
-
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:49:54 PMHere's Shara's preview of the event, which will catch you up to speed: Time for Apple Watch to show us what it can do
And here's David Carnoy's story on what to expect today: What to expect from Apple's March 9 event (Hint: It's more than just the Watch)
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:50:19 PMWe should hear about other new products, as well, including possibly some new Macs.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:50:33 PMBut don’t hold your breath for a bigger, so-called “iPad Pro” today. And there’s not going to be an Apple Car despite all the recent chatter about the company working on its own electric vehicle. Apple TV is also a question mark.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:51:16 PMLooking around the room, I see a bunch of Apple's top execs. Eddy Cue, head of iTunes/Apple Pay/etc; Jimmy Iovine, the head of Beats brought in with that $3 billion acquisition last year; Phil Schiller, the head of marketing.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 4:52:26 PMHey all! Scott Stein here. I'm Sitting down next to Shara, Dan and Tim. I'll be hopping on and off during the Apple Watch section (which might be much of today)
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:52:48 PM
Inside the #AppleEvent venue
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:53:10 PM
We just got the notice the presentation will begin shortly.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 4:53:18 PMMy big obvious question: how will Apple address wearables in a way that others haven't, or that will convince more people to hop onboard and buy a watch? Maybe we won't even know that answer clearly today.
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 4:53:36 PMAnd I'm here, too -- @danackerman -- and as I cover computer hardware, you can read into that whatever you want.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:54:45 PMWe’re about to get underway, judging by the volume of the music. Apple has had a long history with music, and it’s possible Apple could make some news in that area today. Some reports have said Apple plans to launch a new paid streaming music service that's Apple-designed but uses technology and music content from the company’s recent acquisition of Beats.
-
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:55:15 PMAs it has done in the past, Apple will also be live-streaming the event for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV users. You can view the event on second- and third-generation Apple TV devices running software version 6.2 or later. This can be done by clicking on the "Apple Events" channel on the device's main menu.
The event can also be viewed by clicking on this link (http://www.apple.com/live/2015-mar-event/) from an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch that's running iOS 6 or later and using the Safari mobile Web browser. Mac and MacBook users on OS X 10.6.8 or later can tune in by clicking on this link (http://www.apple.com/live/2015-mar-event/) using Safari version 5.1.10 or later.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 4:55:22 PMThe iPad seemed like a big iPhone when it debuted. Sometimes first impressions don't tell the story. But we should hear a lot on apps and connectivity.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 4:55:36 PMI'll be tweeting at @jetscott throughout the day.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:55:42 PMRight now we're hearing the song "Busy Earnin" by Jungle. That's exactly what Apple's been doing. It made a bigger profit than any company -- EVER -- in the December quarter.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 4:56:09 PM
-
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:56:13 PMThe event itself starts at 10 a.m. PT at San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. Live onsite are CNET's Shara Tibken, Scott Stein and Dan Ackerman.
For onsite tweets from our live blog team follow, @sharatibken, @Tim_Stevens, @danackerman and @jetscott.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:56:44 PMAl Gore's sitting in the front row. He's on Apple's board. Angela Ahrendts, the head of online and in-store retail, is a couple seats down from him.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:57:36 PMLaurene Powell-Jobs, Steve Jobs' widow, is also sitting in the front row. Craig Federighi is also in the front. He's the head of software for Apple.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:57:57 PMLaurene Powell-Jobs is sitting next to Apple's head of design, Jony Ive. He and Steve were close friends.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 4:58:18 PM
Al Gore in the audience.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:58:45 PMApple’s iPhone has become more vital than ever to the company’s financial results. It generated about 69 percent of its sales from the smartphone in the December quarter, the first full period after releasing the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus in September. Typically, the iPhone accounts for closer to 50 percent of Apple’s revenue.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:58:52 PMThat makes it even more vital for Apple to expand beyond iPhone into new markets, as well as bolster its businesses like iPad. Apple Watch, while not expected to be anywhere as big as iPhone, has the potential to generate more than $6 billion in additional revenue, according to an estimate by Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:58:59 PMAnd Apple Pay, the company’s new mobile payments service, also could be a boost for the company. It has grown quickly since Apple launched it in October.
-
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:59:12 PMGood morning and welcome to CNET's live coverage of Apple's "Spring Forward" event, where the company is expected to announce final details its new Apple Watch like pricing and availability.
The event itself starts at 10 a.m. PT at San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. Live onsite are CNET's Shara Tibken, Scott Stein and Dan Ackerman.
For onsite tweets from our live blog team follow, @sharatibken, @Tim_Stevens, @danackerman and @jetscott.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:59:26 PMEddy Cue, Apple’s head of iTunes, Apple Pay and other services, on Friday told me how Apple Pay will work on Apple Watch. You can read more about that here, but you basically have to unlock your watch by typing in a passcode on the watch or paired phone or by using TouchID on the phone.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 4:59:45 PMNow playing: Latch by Disclosure (w Sam Smith)
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 4:59:57 PM
Seats almost full!
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:00:00 PMI'll be providing your playlist info.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:00:14 PM
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:00:24 PMImpressive that Scott could just ask Siri to identify the music playing, and it worked, despite heavy background noise.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:00:37 PMLights are dimming.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:00:45 PMWe're starting with a video from West Lake, China.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:01:04 PMNice peaceful lake scene, Chinese structures, bridges. And of course, a new Apple store.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:01:15 PMApple has a common look for its stores across the globe.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:01:29 PMVery minimalist, glass cube.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:01:41 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:01:50 PMTons of Chinese Apple fans cheering. This is the typical sort of video Apple does for its product launches.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:01:52 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:02:05 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:02:32 PMVideo is lots of happy people with their new iOS devices.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:02:41 PMApple CEO Tim Cook has stepped out on stage, sporting his normal uniform of jeans, button-up shirt and sneakers. The look among Apple execs -- and most people in Silicon Valley -- is super casual.