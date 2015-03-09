Apple's March 9 event | CNET
Apple's March 9 event

The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.

  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:48:41 PM
    Yerba Buena is where Apple has held many events in the past few years. The most recent event held at Yerba Buena was the introduction of the iPad Air in October 2013.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:48:49 PM
    The star of today’s event is sure to be Apple Watch. Apple has said the wearable, which starts at $349, will go on sale in April, but there are many details we still don’t know about the device.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:48:55 PM
    We’re likely to hear a lot about the apps that will be offered on Apple Watch, and we also could hear more about where and how Apple will be selling the device. Most of all, Apple CEO Tim Cook needs to give us a reason to buy one of these.
  • Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:49:37 PM
  • Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:49:54 PM
    Here's Shara's preview of the event, which will catch you up to speed: Time for Apple Watch to show us what it can do

    And here's David Carnoy's story on what to expect today: What to expect from Apple's March 9 event (Hint: It's more than just the Watch)
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:50:19 PM
    We should hear about other new products, as well, including possibly some new Macs.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:50:33 PM
    But don’t hold your breath for a bigger, so-called “iPad Pro” today. And there’s not going to be an Apple Car despite all the recent chatter about the company working on its own electric vehicle. Apple TV is also a question mark.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:51:16 PM
    Looking around the room, I see a bunch of Apple's top execs. Eddy Cue, head of iTunes/Apple Pay/etc; Jimmy Iovine, the head of Beats brought in with that $3 billion acquisition last year; Phil Schiller, the head of marketing.
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 4:52:26 PM
    Hey all! Scott Stein here. I'm Sitting down next to Shara, Dan and Tim. I'll be hopping on and off during the Apple Watch section (which might be much of today)
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:52:48 PM

    Inside the #AppleEvent venue

  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:53:10 PM

    We just got the notice the presentation will begin shortly.
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 4:53:18 PM
    My big obvious question: how will Apple address wearables in a way that others haven't, or that will convince more people to hop onboard and buy a watch? Maybe we won't even know that answer clearly today.
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 4:53:36 PM
    And I'm here, too -- @danackerman -- and as I cover computer hardware, you can read into that whatever you want.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:54:45 PM
    We’re about to get underway, judging by the volume of the music. Apple has had a long history with music, and it’s possible Apple could make some news in that area today. Some reports have said Apple plans to launch a new paid streaming music service that's Apple-designed but uses technology and music content from the company’s recent acquisition of Beats.
  • Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:55:15 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 4:55:22 PM
    The iPad seemed like a big iPhone when it debuted. Sometimes first impressions don't tell the story. But we should hear a lot on apps and connectivity.
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 4:55:36 PM
    I'll be tweeting at @jetscott throughout the day.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:55:42 PM
    Right now we're hearing the song "Busy Earnin" by Jungle. That's exactly what Apple's been doing. It made a bigger profit than any company -- EVER -- in the December quarter.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 4:56:09 PM
  • Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:56:13 PM
    The event itself starts at 10 a.m. PT at San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. Live onsite are CNET's Shara Tibken, Scott Stein and Dan Ackerman.

    For onsite tweets from our live blog team follow, @sharatibken, @Tim_Stevens, @danackerman and @jetscott.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:56:44 PM
    Al Gore's sitting in the front row. He's on Apple's board. Angela Ahrendts, the head of online and in-store retail, is a couple seats down from him.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:57:36 PM
    Laurene Powell-Jobs, Steve Jobs' widow, is also sitting in the front row. Craig Federighi is also in the front. He's the head of software for Apple.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:57:57 PM
    Laurene Powell-Jobs is sitting next to Apple's head of design, Jony Ive. He and Steve were close friends.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 4:58:18 PM

    Al Gore in the audience.

  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:58:45 PM
    Apple’s iPhone has become more vital than ever to the company’s financial results. It generated about 69 percent of its sales from the smartphone in the December quarter, the first full period after releasing the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus in September. Typically, the iPhone accounts for closer to 50 percent of Apple’s revenue.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:58:52 PM
    That makes it even more vital for Apple to expand beyond iPhone into new markets, as well as bolster its businesses like iPad. Apple Watch, while not expected to be anywhere as big as iPhone, has the potential to generate more than $6 billion in additional revenue, according to an estimate by Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:58:59 PM
    And Apple Pay, the company’s new mobile payments service, also could be a boost for the company. It has grown quickly since Apple launched it in October.
  • Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:59:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:59:26 PM
    Eddy Cue, Apple’s head of iTunes, Apple Pay and other services, on Friday told me how Apple Pay will work on Apple Watch. You can read more about that here, but you basically have to unlock your watch by typing in a passcode on the watch or paired phone or by using TouchID on the phone.
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 4:59:45 PM
    Now playing: Latch by Disclosure (w Sam Smith)
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 4:59:57 PM

    Seats almost full!

  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:00:00 PM
    I'll be providing your playlist info.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:00:14 PM
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:00:24 PM
    Impressive that Scott could just ask Siri to identify the music playing, and it worked, despite heavy background noise.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:00:37 PM
    Lights are dimming.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:00:45 PM
    We're starting with a video from West Lake, China.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:01:04 PM
    Nice peaceful lake scene, Chinese structures, bridges. And of course, a new Apple store.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:01:15 PM
    Apple has a common look for its stores across the globe.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:01:29 PM
    Very minimalist, glass cube.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:01:41 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:01:50 PM
    Tons of Chinese Apple fans cheering. This is the typical sort of video Apple does for its product launches.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:01:52 PM
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:02:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:02:32 PM
    Video is lots of happy people with their new iOS devices.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:02:41 PM
    Apple CEO Tim Cook has stepped out on stage, sporting his normal uniform of jeans, button-up shirt and sneakers. The look among Apple execs -- and most people in Silicon Valley -- is super casual.
