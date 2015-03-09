As it has done in the past, Apple will also be live-streaming the event for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV users. You can view the event on second- and third-generation Apple TV devices running software version 6.2 or later. This can be done by clicking on the "Apple Events" channel on the device's main menu.



The event can also be viewed by clicking on this link (http://www.apple.com/live/2015-mar-event/) from an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch that's running iOS 6 or later and using the Safari mobile Web browser. Mac and MacBook users on OS X 10.6.8 or later can tune in by clicking on this link (http://www.apple.com/live/2015-mar-event/) using Safari version 5.1.10 or later.