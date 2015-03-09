He's also wearing a sweater on top. It's a little chilly this morning in SF.

Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:02:49 PMHe's also wearing a sweater on top. It's a little chilly this morning in SF.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:03:00 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:03:12 PMCook: Welcome to SF. What you just saw on that video was the opening of our latest store in West Lake, China...It is an incredible place and it's a gorgeous new design.
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:03:15 PMI know everyone is very fixated on the Apple Watch and its price details, but for me, the pressing question is -- Will we see more than simple Intel Broadwell updates for a few Mac computers?
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:03:26 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:03:30 PMCook: It's the perfect place to experience our products, open, bright and of course with a great team.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:03:39 PMPhoto shows almost no walking space in store. Totally packed
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:04:09 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:04:13 PMCook: We are really proud to have this fantastic new home in China. We've opened 6 new stores in China in last 6 weeks. Now have 21 new stores in China. Have very aggressive plan to be at 40 by mid-next year. 453 stores worldwide now.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:04:27 PMCook: Over 120M customers visited our stores last quarter.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:04:43 PMCook: I am so incredibly proud of our retail and all the great things they do for our customers.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:04:49 PMCook: Apple TV
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:04:52 PM
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:04:52 PMSince his first time leading one of these events a couple of years ago, Tim Cook has clearly become a better public speaker -- much more comfortable and casual on stage.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:05:09 PMCook: Customers love to stream their favorite movies, their favorite TV shows, their favorite photos to the big screen. Adding more and more content each day.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:05:21 PMCook: One channel I'd like to talk about this morning, and that's HBO
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:05:39 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:05:46 PMCook: We loved HBO. Over the years they have created groundbreaking shows. Really become a part of our culture and shaped our cutlure.
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:06:01 PMHBO has been a big hole in the Apple TV lineup, plus nice to see a CBS News logo up there.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:06:10 PMCook: On April 12, the return of "Veep." "Silicon Valley." (listing a bunch of shows). And of course one of our favorites, "Game of Thrones." (Huge cheers for that)
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:06:16 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:06:23 PMCook: Today HBO CEO Richard Plepler is joining us and he's got some exciting news about HBO.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:06:29 PMPlepler takes the stage
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:06:33 PMVery interesting how this is all starting with Apple TV.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:06:44 PMPlepler: On behalf of all of us on HBO, let us return your compliment by saying we love Apple.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:06:52 PM
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:06:53 PMWith HBO, and the future ability to subscribe a la carte, it's really a solid step forward towards cord-cutting.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:07:04 PMPlepler: We are thrilled to be here this morning to announce our standalone streaming service, HBO NOW. Apple is our exclusive partner at launch
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:07:20 PMPlepler: When you subscribe to HBO Now, access to all acclaimed programming, past present and future.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:07:24 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:07:34 PMPlepler, all you need to get HBO NOW is a broadband connection and Apple device
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:07:50 PMPeople have been asking for standalone HBO for years -- I can hear people calling their cable companies to cancel right now.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:08:01 PMPlepler: Can watch on big screen or iPhones and iPads. Introducing in early April for $14.99 a month. If you subscribe in April, you'll get the first month free and have it in time for premiere of "Game of Thrones."
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:08:09 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:08:16 PMPlepler: HBO is known as great content. Exclusive look for brand new Game of Throne trailers.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:08:34 PM(I hope no spoilers! I've just started the show and am not up to date. Though I've heard weddings are bad news)
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:08:54 PMHere's the trailer. I'm not going to describe it b/c I have no idea who these people are. (I know, I know. *hangs head in shame*)
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:09:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:09:07 PMApple shares not doing much as the event starts. Shares up less than 1 percent, or 77 cents to $127.37.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:09:08 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:09:10 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:09:25 PMApple's TV hardware is three years old. We were hoping for an update today, but it's not looking likely.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:09:52 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:09:53 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:09:54 PMApple also has faced more competition. Since Apple’s last Apple TV hardware update in March 2012, Google launched its $35 Chromecast streaming dongle, Amazon introduced its $99 Fire TV box and $39 stick, and Roku released its third $100 streaming box and its $50 streaming stick. The Chromecast met intense demand, while Amazon’s Fire TV incorporated features that made Apple’s device look outmoded by comparison, such as voice search and an optional gaming controller.