Apple's March 9 event | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Apple's March 9 event

The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.

  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:02:49 PM
    He's also wearing a sweater on top. It's a little chilly this morning in SF.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:03:00 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:03:12 PM
    Cook: Welcome to SF. What you just saw on that video was the opening of our latest store in West Lake, China...It is an incredible place and it's a gorgeous new design.
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:03:15 PM
    I know everyone is very fixated on the Apple Watch and its price details, but for me, the pressing question is -- Will we see more than simple Intel Broadwell updates for a few Mac computers?
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:03:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:03:30 PM
    Cook: It's the perfect place to experience our products, open, bright and of course with a great team.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:03:39 PM
    Photo shows almost no walking space in store. Totally packed
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:04:09 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:04:13 PM
    Cook: We are really proud to have this fantastic new home in China. We've opened 6 new stores in China in last 6 weeks. Now have 21 new stores in China. Have very aggressive plan to be at 40 by mid-next year. 453 stores worldwide now.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:04:27 PM
    Cook: Over 120M customers visited our stores last quarter.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:04:43 PM
    Cook: I am so incredibly proud of our retail and all the great things they do for our customers.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:04:49 PM
    Cook: Apple TV
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:04:52 PM
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:04:52 PM
    Since his first time leading one of these events a couple of years ago, Tim Cook has clearly become a better public speaker -- much more comfortable and casual on stage.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:05:09 PM
    Cook: Customers love to stream their favorite movies, their favorite TV shows, their favorite photos to the big screen. Adding more and more content each day.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:05:21 PM
    Cook: One channel I'd like to talk about this morning, and that's HBO
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:05:39 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:05:46 PM
    Cook: We loved HBO. Over the years they have created groundbreaking shows. Really become a part of our culture and shaped our cutlure.
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:06:01 PM
    HBO has been a big hole in the Apple TV lineup, plus nice to see a CBS News logo up there.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:06:10 PM
    Cook: On April 12, the return of "Veep." "Silicon Valley." (listing a bunch of shows). And of course one of our favorites, "Game of Thrones." (Huge cheers for that)
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:06:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:06:23 PM
    Cook: Today HBO CEO Richard Plepler is joining us and he's got some exciting news about HBO.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:06:29 PM
    Plepler takes the stage
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:06:33 PM
    Very interesting how this is all starting with Apple TV.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:06:44 PM
    Plepler: On behalf of all of us on HBO, let us return your compliment by saying we love Apple.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:06:52 PM
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:06:53 PM
    With HBO, and the future ability to subscribe a la carte, it's really a solid step forward towards cord-cutting.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:07:04 PM
    Plepler: We are thrilled to be here this morning to announce our standalone streaming service, HBO NOW. Apple is our exclusive partner at launch
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:07:20 PM
    Plepler: When you subscribe to HBO Now, access to all acclaimed programming, past present and future.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:07:24 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:07:34 PM
    Plepler, all you need to get HBO NOW is a broadband connection and Apple device
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:07:50 PM
    People have been asking for standalone HBO for years -- I can hear people calling their cable companies to cancel right now.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:08:01 PM
    Plepler: Can watch on big screen or iPhones and iPads. Introducing in early April for $14.99 a month. If you subscribe in April, you'll get the first month free and have it in time for premiere of "Game of Thrones."
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:08:09 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:08:16 PM
    Plepler: HBO is known as great content. Exclusive look for brand new Game of Throne trailers.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:08:34 PM
    (I hope no spoilers! I've just started the show and am not up to date. Though I've heard weddings are bad news)
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:08:54 PM
    Here's the trailer. I'm not going to describe it b/c I have no idea who these people are. (I know, I know. *hangs head in shame*)
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:09:07 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:09:07 PM
    Apple shares not doing much as the event starts. Shares up less than 1 percent, or 77 cents to $127.37.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:09:08 PM
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:09:10 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:09:25 PM
    Apple's TV hardware is three years old. We were hoping for an update today, but it's not looking likely.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:09:52 PM
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:09:53 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:09:54 PM
    Apple also has faced more competition. Since Apple’s last Apple TV hardware update in March 2012, Google launched its $35 Chromecast streaming dongle, Amazon introduced its $99 Fire TV box and $39 stick, and Roku released its third $100 streaming box and its $50 streaming stick. The Chromecast met intense demand, while Amazon’s Fire TV incorporated features that made Apple’s device look outmoded by comparison, such as voice search and an optional gaming controller.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile