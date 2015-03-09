Let's not forget the unbuttoned shirt. That was very impressive.

Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:09:54 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:09:58 PMLet's not forget the unbuttoned shirt. That was very impressive.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:10:25 PMOk. That trailer is over.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:10:29 PMCook back on stage.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:10:57 PMCook: Apple TV has become the category leader. Sold over 25M units so far. Got a very attractive entry level device of $99
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:10:58 PMGame of Thrones -- to steal a phrase from the video games industry -- is what we'd call a "killer app"
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:11:01 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:11:09 PMCook: Today we'd like to make it even more accessible for more people. We are lowering the price today to $69
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:11:10 PMAs in, you'd buy the product (or subscribe) just to get it.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:11:17 PM(That makes this very competitive. Wonder if Amazon, etc, will respond)
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:11:23 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:11:32 PMCook: If you don't have one yet, now's the time. Apple TV will reinvent the way you watch television, and this is just the beginning
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:11:46 PMCook: Next up is iPhone. Not only created a category but benchmark by which all others are measured.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:11:55 PMCook: Recently, we sold our 700-millionth iPhone
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:12:02 PMIn the past, Apple has kept prices steady, but improved the hardware. In this case, it's keeping the hardware the same (for several years running) and just dropping the price.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:12:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:12:18 PMCook: iPhone is stronger than ever. In fact, if you look at last quarter, sold at a rate of growth double the industry (49% versus 26%).
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:12:28 PMCook: Propelled iPhone to be the top-selling smartphone in the world.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:12:34 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:12:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:12:46 PMCook: We are most proud of this. Customer satisfaction score of 99% for iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:13:02 PMCook: One of the great new features customers love is Apple Pay. Has forever changed the way we pay for things.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:13:06 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:13:19 PMCook: Started with just 6 banks in the US. Now we have over 2,500 banks supporting Apple Pay (last number they had given was 2,000)
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:13:30 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:13:37 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:13:48 PMCook: Now just 3 months later, tripled the number of locations accepting Apple Pay to nearly 700,000 around the US (was 200,000 at first). Vending machines. Coca Cola now has 40K in US, plans to have 100K by end of the year
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:14:04 PMIn January, Apple said Apple Pay made up more than $2 out of every $3 spent on purchases using contactless payments. (Contactless payments cover any devices -- smart-cards included -- that make payments using a radio frequency.)
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:14:06 PMInteresting Apple Pay note -- I changed my Apple ID email, and had to sign out and in to my device -- causing all my Apple Pay cards to be dropped. I had to call a special support line to get them added back again.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:14:09 PMOur office vending machine works with Apple Pay, and it's kinda cool. Insta-pretzel.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:14:10 PMAnd in February, Cook said more than 2,000 banks and credit unions, about 90 percent of the US market, accept Apple Pay. The number supporting the service, quadruple the number of partners at launch, grew “much faster” than expected, Cook said. He has said that “2015 will be the year of Apple Pay.”
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:14:19 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:14:21 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:14:32 PMCook: When we announced iPhone, was iPod and Internet in pocket. Now does so much more. Never leave home without it.
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:14:42 PMAlso, the vending machine thing is real. I'm guilty of using it at the CNET office to sneak a granola bar quickly when no one is looking.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:14:58 PMCook: Continuing to transform even more parts of our lives. CarPlay is changing the way we use iPhone in the car. I'm pleased to announce today now every major car brand has committed to delivering CarPlay
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:14:58 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:14:59 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:15:01 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:15:13 PMCook: More than 40 new models of cars shipping by the end of this year. Only a year after shipping Car Play
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:15:24 PMIMO CarPlay, HomeKit and Health will also be cornerstones for Apple Watch, or need to be.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:15:32 PMCook: HomeKit changing the way we're using devices at home. Automation cos announced would support HomeKit at CES. More roll out throughout the year
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:15:52 PMCook: Perhaps the most profound positive impact iPhone will make is on health. Already over 900 incredible apps that help you manage and track your health and fitness
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:15:53 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:15:55 PM