Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:16:11 PMI only saw a handful of homekit devices at CES, and none looked like game changers to me. But, I suspect it'll be big at CES 2016.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:16:27 PMCook: We have always wanted to make the biggest difference we could make. As we worked on HealthKit, we came across an even bigger impact iPhone could make. And that is on medical research. To tell you all about this, I'd like to invite Jeff Williams up
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:16:48 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:16:52 PMWilliams: Medical research is not what you were expecting, but when we were working on HealthKit, we talked to a lot of medical experts
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:17:05 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:17:09 PMWiliams: One of the challenges people have is recruiting
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:17:19 PMMedical research and Health? Interesting. Samsung aimed for this approach too with Simband, in a sense.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:17:30 PMWilliams is Apple's senior vice president of operations, FYI
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:17:42 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:17:43 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:18:03 PMWilliams: Another issue is the frequency of data. Medical researchers often get snapshats of data through time. But we know data ebb and flow daily, almost hourly
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:18:15 PMWilliams: Perhaps biggest challenge is communication flow.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:18:40 PMWilliams: There are hundreds of millions of iPhone owners out there. Gladly contribute if able to do so. Today, proud to announce ResearchKit
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:18:46 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:19:02 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:19:23 PMWilliams: ResearchKit is a software framework made especially for medical research. Turns iPhone and HealthKit into powerful diagnostic tools. Didn't build it on our own. Working with Stanford, Penn Medicine, Weill Cornell, Michael J Fox Foundation, etc
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:19:31 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:19:45 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:19:52 PMWilliams: For example Parkinson's disease. App called mPower. Made with a couple universities. App turns iPhone into a diagnostic tool. Quick tapping test that evaluates hand tremors
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:20:00 PMVery, very interesting, Definitely reminds me of what Samsung was promising, but seemingly with a lot more medical partners.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:20:07 PMWilliams: Or can say "ahh" into microphone, can detect minute levels that assess Parkinson's
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:20:20 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:20:30 PMWlliams: Precisely measure gait and balance. Can do anywhere. Not just in doctor's office
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:20:39 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:21:02 PMWilliams: Also pulls data from HealthKit, like activity data. Researchers believe exercise can affect symptoms of Parkinson's, but some believe can slow or halt it. Now researchers can assess data
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:21:13 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:21:14 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:21:26 PMWilliams: That's just Parkinson's. For diabetes worked with Mass General on an app
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:21:55 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:21:57 PM
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:22:02 PMAsthma health via Mount Sinai, blood glucose level tests, and Parkinson's tests...
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:22:02 PMInteresting to see very practical tools -- for asthma and diabetes -- being used for ResearchKit.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:22:12 PMCardiovascular disease, for asthma worked with Mt. Sinai on an app. See if a mobile app can help patient manage asthma. Available through US, but doing something really unique in NYC in phase 2. Giving out Bluetooth inhalers for data accuracy. Teamed up with Weill Cornell Medical College.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:22:30 PMWilliams: Looking for pathogens in city. Try to tie all together to understand what triggers are for asthma
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:22:36 PMWeill Cornell Medical College assisting in Asthma Health. Studying triggers for asthma based on swabbing.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:22:40 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:23:04 PMWilliams: For breast cancer, been amazing progress in treatment of breast cancer over the past couple decades. Often suffer with symptoms post treatment that are not well understood. Share the Journey app
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:23:08 PM
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:23:17 PMDana-Farber Cancer Institute, UCLA School of Public Health, and others working on breast cancer app, top.
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:23:26 PMOf course, all these tools for ResearchKit bring up the same issues of privacy for medical data and its misuse by insurance companies and marketers.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:23:29 PMWilliams: There is nothing more sensitive than your medical data. You decide what apps and research you participate in. You decide how your data is shared, and Apple will not see your data
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:23:44 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:23:45 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:23:49 PMWilliams: We're really excited about ResearchKit. We thought it would be great if you heard from the people working with it.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:24:00 PMTime for a video with researchers talking about this