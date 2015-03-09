Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:24:15 PMWhen Tim Cook was promoted to CEO, Jeff Williams is the man he picked to take over his job as operations chief.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:24:22 PMApple shares now up over 1 percent, or $1.36, to $127.96.
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:24:30 PMYes, Apple won't see it, but will your insurance company ask for access eventually? And, how personally identifiable will data you submit to research projects be?
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:24:49 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:24:59 PMResearchers all saying there's a need to transform how we do research. And iPhone can help with that. Can help design the apps for clinical studies, etc.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:25:28 PMKind of interesting that Williams introduced this, not Craig Federighi, the software chief.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:25:41 PMResearcher calls this a possible game changer
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:25:48 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:26:34 PMOne of the things research kit will do is put people at the center of research, researcher says in video
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:26:36 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:26:56 PMThe easier you make it for people to participate, the better off they'll be, woman with Parkinson's says in video
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:27:29 PMWilliams is back on stage
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:27:44 PMLots of applause. He's gesturing for people to stop clapping
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:27:44 PM
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:27:48 PMBig applause for ResearchKit. Seems to hit the right non-commercial note with the audience here.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:28:07 PMWilliams: We're going to add to ResearchKit over time, but we wanted anybody anywhere to contribute. We're going to make this open source
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:28:17 PMApple plus open source, two terms you rarely hear in the same breath.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:28:20 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:28:23 PMWilliams: We're releasing ResearchKit next month. The first 5 apps you saw are going to be available today
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:28:41 PMWilliams: Apple has always believed amazing things can happen when you put technology in the hands of many
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:28:43 PMThere's some guy to my left who keeps shouting "Woo!" to pretty much everything.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:28:55 PMWilliams: Brilliant and motivated research community out there. Can't wait to see what they do with it.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:28:57 PMCook's back up
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:29:08 PMA big bellow for "open source" from one guy.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:29:15 PMCook: The iPhone continues to change so many things in our lives. Confident research will transform medical research
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:29:20 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:29:21 PMCook: Next up, I'd like to talk about the Mac
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:29:27 PMThere's an iPad on the slide on stage, FYI
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:29:32 PMCook: This is the strongest Mac lineup we ever have had.
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:29:43 PMOk, now I'm excited It's Mac time.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:29:55 PMCook: We continue to provide the very best experience for consumers. For every year for the past decade, the Mac has outgrown the industry
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:29:56 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:30:14 PMCook: If look at notebooks, telling. Last year industry shrank (2%) while Mac grew 20%
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:30:20 PMApple’s Mac business might not be as big -- as or a sexy -- as its mobile business, but it remains an important focus for Apple.
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:30:31 PMIntel released its mainstream 5th-gen Core i chips in January at CES, so they're starting to filter into shipping hardware now, such as Dell XPS 13.
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:30:53 PMCook is talking about learning from iPhone and iPad design for computers.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:30:54 PMCook: The definition of portabilty has changed in the last several years, led by iPhone and iPad. So we challenged ourselves to take everything learned in designing iPhone and iPad and do something incredibly ambitious and bold
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:31:05 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:31:07 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:31:12 PMCook: We challenged ourselves to reinvent the laptop. And we did
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:31:15 PMOkay, here we go. New MacBook time.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:31:22 PMThin.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:31:23 PMWe're now seeing a video. Looks like a bubble floating across a display
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:31:26 PMThin bezel!
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:31:31 PMGold