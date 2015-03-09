Apple's March 9 event | CNET
Apple's March 9 event

The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.

  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:31:32 PM
    Crazy thin keyboard.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:31:42 PM
    That looks so incredibly thing
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:31:48 PM
    People behind us are saying "oh my god"
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:31:50 PM
    Like a wafer, wafer-thin Air. A paper Air.
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:31:51 PM
    Very slim looking, shallow keyboard, thinner bezel.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:31:58 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:32:07 PM
    Tons of cheers for this
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:32:08 PM
    Called MacBook...
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:32:11 PM
    Cook walks on stage holding this
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:32:24 PM
    Cook: This is unbelievable. Can you even see it. I can't even feel it.
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:32:28 PM
    Is it just called "MacBook?"
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:32:30 PM
    New MacBook
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:32:32 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:32:37 PM
    It looks like an iPad with keyboard in Tim Cook's hand.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:32:40 PM
    Phil Schiller, head of marketing, is taking the stage to talk about this
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:32:46 PM
    Schiller looks very happy
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:32:52 PM
    The curent Air's have been, while still good -- getting a bit out of date, design-wise
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:33:04 PM
    Schiller: It is the most extreme and efficient MacBook we have ever created. It took reinventing every technology in it to deliver something this amazing
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:33:08 PM
    The new trackpad looks super-large.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:33:15 PM
    Schiller: The new MacBook weighs just 2 pounds
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:33:42 PM
    Yes, called new "MacBook" weighs 2lbs and 13.1mm thick.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:33:48 PM
    Schiller: This is the lightest Mac we have ever made. Even at thickest point, just 13.1mm thin. Thinnest ever. 24% thinner than 11-inch MacBook Air, the previous thinnest device
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:33:50 PM
    Dude sitting behind me is freaking out.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:33:59 PM
    Schiller: As you look around at every angle. All metal enclosure
    Dan, I am freaking out.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:34:15 PM
    Schiller: When you open it up, struck by most dominant feature. Full size keyboard. Goes all the way to the edge. Defines the size of the notebook
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:34:16 PM
    The keyboard goes edge to edge, as seen in the smallest Windows laptops
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:34:25 PM
    Schiller: Not just any keyboard. All new keyboard. As move to thinner design, new invention
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:34:33 PM
    Schiller: Team studied how current keyboard works.
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:34:44 PM
    I am a keyboard fetishist.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:34:47 PM
    Schiller: Scissor mechanism is what current are based on
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:35:13 PM
    Schiller: Team invented butterfly mechanism for keys. Built with single assembly, all adds up to a key much more precise and accurate. 4X more stable than scissor mechanism yet 40% thinner
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:35:16 PM
    Apple keyboards are often called the best out there, alongside Lenovo.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:35:21 PM
    Schiller: Made key cap even larger
