Crazy thin keyboard.

Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:31:32 PMCrazy thin keyboard.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:31:42 PMThat looks so incredibly thing
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:31:48 PMPeople behind us are saying "oh my god"
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:31:50 PMLike a wafer, wafer-thin Air. A paper Air.
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:31:51 PMVery slim looking, shallow keyboard, thinner bezel.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:31:58 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:31:59 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:32:00 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:32:07 PMTons of cheers for this
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:32:08 PMCalled MacBook...
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:32:11 PMCook walks on stage holding this
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:32:24 PMCook: This is unbelievable. Can you even see it. I can't even feel it.
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:32:28 PMIs it just called "MacBook?"
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:32:30 PMNew MacBook
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:32:32 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:32:33 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:32:37 PMIt looks like an iPad with keyboard in Tim Cook's hand.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:32:40 PMPhil Schiller, head of marketing, is taking the stage to talk about this
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:32:46 PMSchiller looks very happy
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:32:52 PMThe curent Air's have been, while still good -- getting a bit out of date, design-wise
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:33:04 PMSchiller: It is the most extreme and efficient MacBook we have ever created. It took reinventing every technology in it to deliver something this amazing
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:33:08 PMThe new trackpad looks super-large.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:33:11 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:33:12 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:33:15 PMSchiller: The new MacBook weighs just 2 pounds
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:33:35 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:33:36 PM
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:33:42 PMYes, called new "MacBook" weighs 2lbs and 13.1mm thick.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:33:48 PMSchiller: This is the lightest Mac we have ever made. Even at thickest point, just 13.1mm thin. Thinnest ever. 24% thinner than 11-inch MacBook Air, the previous thinnest device
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:33:50 PMDude sitting behind me is freaking out.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:33:59 PMSchiller: As you look around at every angle. All metal enclosure
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:34:05 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:34:13 PMDan, I am freaking out.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:34:15 PMSchiller: When you open it up, struck by most dominant feature. Full size keyboard. Goes all the way to the edge. Defines the size of the notebook
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:34:16 PMThe keyboard goes edge to edge, as seen in the smallest Windows laptops
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:34:25 PMSchiller: Not just any keyboard. All new keyboard. As move to thinner design, new invention
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:34:33 PMSchiller: Team studied how current keyboard works.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:34:44 PMI am a keyboard fetishist.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:34:47 PMSchiller: Scissor mechanism is what current are based on
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:35:05 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:35:06 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:35:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:35:13 PMSchiller: Team invented butterfly mechanism for keys. Built with single assembly, all adds up to a key much more precise and accurate. 4X more stable than scissor mechanism yet 40% thinner
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:35:16 PMApple keyboards are often called the best out there, alongside Lenovo.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:35:21 PMSchiller: Made key cap even larger