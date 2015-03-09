Fingernail care is becoming so critical for these events.

Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:35:33 PMFingernail care is becoming so critical for these events.
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:35:51 PMSchiller: keys are much more precise, much more accurate, even if you strike them on the side. Beautiful keyboard even in the dark. LED lighting system for each key. Thinner and more precise in illumination
-
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:35:59 PMBut Apple says this is shallower, but with a larger face for each key. The backlight has a light for each key, which is nice -- backlit keyboards sometimes blow you out in low light.
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:36:02 PMSchiller: The perfect size display is 12-inch display with full edge to edge cover glass
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:36:18 PMSchiller: Beautiful of course. It's a Retina Dispaly. 2304X1440 pixels. Just over 3.3 million pixels
-
-
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:36:26 PMAs predicted, 12-inch Retina display. -- 2304x1440 -- so much for following the PC industry standard.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:36:31 PMSchiller: The panel is just 0.88mm thin. Thinnest display ever built into a Mac
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:36:52 PMAmazing that this hasn't had a ton of leaked pics and specs before now.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:37:03 PMSchiller: Larger aperture for light. Individual pixel made of red green and blue. Miniaturized. At same brightness, consumes 30% less energy. It truly is the best display we've ever built onto a Mac
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:37:11 PMSchiller: Next up the TrackPad. This is an incredible feat of engineering
-
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:37:27 PMSchiller: Traditional moves like a diving board. Not this one. We call it the Force Touch trackpad.
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:37:41 PMThe touchpad, or trackpad, as Apple calls it -- is finally making a shift I've called for for years. No more top hinge to physically click down.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:37:47 PMFour sensors. First time trackpad, have Taptic Engine to provide feedback of clicking. Incredibly thin, capable TrackPad
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:37:53 PMApple shares still just up a touch over 1 percent. New MacBook not enough to impress.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:38:03 PMSo, Taptic makes its way into new MacBook trackpad along with force touch. I'd bet it's in fall iPhone, too.
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:38:13 PMSo the whole thing clicks down a bit, but not too much, as the system is very slim.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:38:20 PMSchiller: Those four sensors sense a range of pressure from lightest click to deeper press. Created new gesture for deeper pressues. We call it a force click.
-
-
-
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:38:30 PMI've always been a tapper, not a clicker.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:38:35 PMSchiller: in OSX, when force click on word in browser, automatically get WIkipedia entry
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:38:54 PMGive a word a harder click, and it's a "force click" that provides contextual reactions.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:38:54 PMSo, Apple is building a new interaction language: force-clicks and taptic feedback will be on watches and laptops, to start.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:39:02 PMCan automatically get pop up of map when force click on dates. Can create calendar entry by force clicking on date/time
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:39:21 PMSchiller: If youre' watching a movie in QuickTime or video, can press harder on fast forward. Deeper you press, the faster it will go
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:39:28 PMSchiller: Engineered like no TrackPad ever has before.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:39:36 PMSchiller: What's on the inside is just as innovaitve as outside.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:39:50 PMSchiller: Latest unibody architecture. Can mount devices and components directly to that structure.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:40:21 PMSchiller: Our engineering team took on two big challenges with this. First device, with circular shape on right, that's fan support. Designed MacBook to remove all fans and vents. First fanless MacBook
-
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:40:46 PMSchiller: Densest logic board ever in a Mac. 67% smaller. This is insane
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:40:54 PMNow, "fanless" makes me nervous, because that might mean Intel Core M, which won't provide the same level of performance as Core i5 CPUs
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:41:05 PMSchiller: It's powered by an Intel Core M, 5th Gen, 14nm process. Speeds up to 1.3 GHz, with turbo on top of that
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:41:16 PMSchiller: Yet just consumes 5 watts