Hi everyone

Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
Michelle Meyers 9/9/2015 7:04:42 PM
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:02:29 PMHi everyone
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:02:43 PMWelcome to our "pregame show" for the Apple event.
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:04:01 PMWe're less than an hour away from showtime, but our pre-show is on the air
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:04:08 PMin the window above
KORTNEYL 9/9/2015 4:04:13 PMHELLO GUYS
SergioTheUncarrier 9/9/2015 4:04:15 PMHey guys glad to be here
jdboeddeker 9/9/2015 4:04:19 PMyo yo yo!
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:05:18 PMA big day is expected, w/ product updates across the board
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:05:32 PMNew iPhones, a new Apple TV box, and possibly a big-screen iPad as well
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:06:20 PMApple's Eddy Cue is already hinting at the Apple TV in his latest tweet:
by Eddy Cue via twitter 9/9/2015 4:06:45 PMIt's a big day for the big screen! apple.com/apple-events/s…
Ivan 9/9/2015 4:06:54 PMHey guys! After Eddy Cue's tweet today, do you think Apple will have a dedicated movie streaming service similar to Apple Music? Maybe something like Apple Movies on Apple TV?
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:07:19 PMWell, they already have iTunes, which has nearly every TV show and movie on-demand. However:
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:07:46 PMthe rumored streaming video service, similar to Sling TV, is supposedly delayed until 2016
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:08:15 PMThe rumored updates for the Apple TV hardware are: Siri voice support, universal search, and a real app store, similar to the iPhone/iPad
TheAdventurer 9/9/2015 4:08:20 PMI thought the event started now . . . 12 p.m. ET?
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:08:39 PMThis is our pre-show coverage. The actual even startsat 1pm ET / 10am PT
ankitjuthani 9/9/2015 4:08:42 PMI'm looking forward to the new iPhone 6S
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:09:12 PMWe expect the new phones to be nearly identical on the outside, but with better internals: faster A9 chip, better camera, double the RAM
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:09:29 PMand, there are persistent rumors of a Force Touch screen
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:09:51 PMAlready in place on the Watch, Force Touch offers different inputs depending how hard you press the screen
uncle yardo 9/9/2015 4:10:03 PMLooking for a 4" iphone 6c or looking to see how much of a discount I can get on the current iphone 6. Not really that interested in a flagship current gen device.
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:10:42 PMYou may be disappointed. The rumors are that there will be no 6C for now, but the 5S, 6 and 6 Plus will get the requisite $100 price drop
UGA4EVA 9/9/2015 4:10:53 PMDID apple finally get a 4k screen on the 6s? This technology is 2 years old with the samsung phones
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:11:46 PMWe'll probably get the same basic screen resolution as last year. And while Samsung phones have awesome screens, they are not 4K -- the recently announced Sony Xperia phone will be the first handset with a 4K screen
Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Preview - CNETCNETIt's waterproof, it has a fingerprint scanner and the screen will melt your eyeballs. But is 4K on a phone a waste of time?
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:12:38 PMAnd, honestly, we think 4K screens on phones are overkill:
Phones with ultra high-res 4K screens are serious overkill. Seriously - CNETCNETCommentary: If super high-resolution screens are arguably unnecessary for your 65-inch TV, they're just about useless for your 5.5-inch phone.
Bruno 9/9/2015 4:12:44 PMAny way apple increases iphone's battery life? i think we may have new regarding battery life due to ios9 battery saving mode
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:14:04 PMBruno is talking about the new battery saving mode coming with iOS 9. It'll be a welcome addition, to be sure. It'll be interesting to see exactly the sort of battery life claims that Apple makes, too.
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:14:51 PMAnd to mention from earlier -- the Sony phone will be the first with a 4K screen, we *do* expect Apple to add 4K video capture on these new iPhones, which Samsung and others already offer.
j0hnm4riani 9/9/2015 4:15:30 PMdo you think john grubber is right? too many products for one day? what will we see, what will we not see
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:16:12 PMNoted Apple pundit John Gruber originally speculated that the Apple Watch would be highlighted over a new iPad, w/ the latter being held for an October event. Subsequently, however,
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:16:34 PM... he changed his tune, saying his sources say this will be the only Apple event this fall.
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:17:33 PMThat said, expect Tim Cook & Co. to mention something about the Watch -- the new WatchOS 2 update is slated to come later this year, and it fixes some notable issues, most important of which is adding native apps to the Watch
mitchiscool 9/9/2015 4:17:52 PMany chance of a new Apple watch? I want one
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:18:26 PMAnything's possible, but I doubt we'll see new Watch hardware. Again, expect them to focus on what's new with the software. And it sounds like we'll get some new watchbands, too.
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:19:02 PMAs for iOS 9, if Apple follows its normal schedule, we'll likely see that update hit late next week -- probably Thursday.
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:19:28 PM... with the new iPhones available for sale on Friday the 18th in many countries. (Again, IF they follow tradition.)
mitchiscool 9/9/2015 4:19:36 PMwhat are investors looking for with this new announcement? will there be any new information on sales/china's impact?
swordsmanr 9/9/2015 4:19:42 PMIf there is a stylus coming to the iPad Pro, any chance of it being backwards compatible to the iPad Air 2?
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:20:32 PMGood question. The rumored iPad Pro (big-screen iPad) is also supposed to have Force Touch. So if the stylus is only compatible with that, it may not work -- or not work as well -- on the Air 2.
User1 9/9/2015 4:20:37 PM#Ipad pro
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:21:04 PMThere are rumors that Apple is working on VR projects, and I would definitely expect that in the future. But highly unlikely for today.
Ken 9/9/2015 4:22:13 PMThey need to do something new with the software in IOS....ya know something exciting.....looking forward to the Ipad Pro......
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:22:43 PMI think the split screen and picture in picture video they showed off in June is a good start. Will be interesting to see if addi'l features are shown today.