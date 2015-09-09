Force Touch and some hardware upgrades is just not enough to buy a new iPhone...

Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
Bruno 9/9/2015 4:22:59 PMForce Touch and some hardware upgrades is just not enough to buy a new iPhone...
-
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:23:54 PMI'm sure that's true for many folks who already have last year's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. But there are a large number of people coming off an iPhone 5 or 5S contract who just want a new big-screen phone, and the 6S/6S Plus will be the latest and greatest.
-
FakeAppleBusta 9/9/2015 4:24:14 PMDo you think the iPad Pro is the first product in the cannibalization process of the MacBook?
-
CBoz2011 9/9/2015 4:24:56 PMwhat are the odds of an iPad Air 3 this time around?
-
James Brown 9/9/2015 4:25:06 PMHoly crap your servers are bogging down. The live feed is frozen more than playing video. YOU NEED MORE POWERRRRR CAPTAIN!!!!
-
damian589 9/9/2015 4:25:08 PM4K resolution WILL be adopted as applications from TV to monitors to cells become more widespread. Who wants to view standard digital any more when high def is everyday now--the same analogy with 4K as the next forefront.
-
Marco 9/9/2015 4:25:13 PMI'm looking forward to the Ipad Pro. I've had an Ipad 1st gen and 4th gen and really looking for something different this time. I also hope that they spend time testing it and making sure it fulfills Apple quality, not like the Iphone 6, still having to take it to the Apple store for them to fix them. Very sad to see that all the Iphones 6 that I've gotten have given me problems. I also have Surface Pro 1st Generation and it has been great, amazing. Hope to see Apple try to do something new. Go Ipad Pro :)
-
John Falcone 9/9/2015 4:25:18 PMGreat question. Apple has been good about cannibalizing itself (instead of letting others steal their business), so the iPad Pro "eating" Mac sales would fit into that tradition.
-
Jordan 9/9/2015 4:27:22 PMCould Apple have an always listening feature planned for the iPhone, similar to "Hey Siri.." on the Apple Watch?
-
Ivan 9/9/2015 4:27:25 PMRelease date announcement for both iOS 9 and El Capitan today? Maybe a Late October date?
-
Rajeev 9/9/2015 4:28:44 PM@MichelleMeyers Please add New Improved Camera to the Poll (most interesting)
-
Alex Dua 9/9/2015 4:28:47 PM4K is good, but I think HDCP and related hardware chipset issues are still being worked out. Too early. Comcast and others are about to jump in with boxes. So that's when 4k will hit the fan....
-
Ashton Harilall 9/9/2015 4:28:53 PMI find it hard to believe that the iPad pro would be possible of stealing Mac sales. It's not nearly the same browsing experience unless the iPad pro used a desktop based os
-
leij 9/9/2015 4:28:56 PMim mostly excited for the apple tv. I love gaming on my current apple tv but there's a little bit of lag. I use a Bluetooth controller on all the mfi games and my iphone 6+ and mirroring with everything else.
-
Kyle Croce 9/9/2015 4:28:58 PMI am a store Manager for AT&T and a lot of people are complaining about the size of the 6 and 6 Plus. Do you see apple going with a 6C the size of 5S?
-
Manuel 9/9/2015 4:29:03 PMI'm excited about the new iPhone but not very happy with Apple music at this moment I haven't decided about switching from Sportify
-
Joe 9/9/2015 4:30:47 PMPeople complaining about the size of the 6 and 6Plus?? I have the plus and it's not big enough, smh.
-
Zthomas0528 9/9/2015 4:30:49 PMNot really impressed with Apple Music, however I am extremely impressed with Google Play Music radio. It's been spot on!
-
Nayan 9/9/2015 4:30:54 PMi really hope the base storage is 32 gb
-
Marco 9/9/2015 4:30:59 PMI would really like to see more productivity options on the iPad Pro. Any news on that front?
-
amirami 9/9/2015 4:31:01 PMany chance of getting an iPad Air 3 with stylus?
-
dship 9/9/2015 4:31:03 PMI can't see the iPad pro cannibalizing the Mac Pro line, but maybe the Air product line...
-
Michelle Meyers 9/9/2015 4:32:32 PMMorning all. If you're playing catch-up, here's a great place to go for all of our lead-up coverage on this event: www.cnet.com
-
kathok 9/9/2015 4:33:19 PMI love my iPhone 6 Plus, but would LOVE if there was a built in stylus and would also love to see an even higher mp camera!
-
i4Ni 9/9/2015 4:33:22 PMDo we see a sapphire screen on the iPhones anytime soon?
-
i4Ni 9/9/2015 4:33:44 PMI feel like we don't need 4K on a phone. The screen is too small to appreciate that resolution. Yes, phones nowadays are coming out with great screens, but at what cost? They eat up battery and need more processing power. Thats why Apple has been able to use only 1gb of memory, because its not using the higher end screen resolution. And to be honest, Retina looks better to me than the other screens out there.
-
Dido 9/9/2015 4:33:49 PMWhy would Apple try stealing away the MacBook's Thunder with the iPad Pro? It wouldn't make sense given how much money they invested in the technology of making the MacBook. I think the two will serve different purposes.
-
Bill H. 9/9/2015 4:33:53 PMNow that Windows 10 is out and is rumored to pass personal information to 3 party advertisers will Apple's new OS go down that same path?
-
Michelle Meyers 9/9/2015 4:35:56 PMOk, now we've got three polls running -- we really care what you all think!!!
-
Joshua.Dalton 9/9/2015 4:37:10 PMWhy not iPad Pro go for El Capitan as their operating system instead of iOS 9.1? It would be nice to have real computer tablet. :)
-
João 9/9/2015 4:37:22 PMDo you think the new iPad pro will be mouse enabled ?
-
mcphew 9/9/2015 4:37:29 PMWhat if. The 4K video recording on the iPhone 6s isn't actually for shooting 4K, but rather, that allows you to shoot at full 1080p when zoomed in 4x. Would be pretty awesome.
-
josh 9/9/2015 4:37:38 PMDo you think there will be a surprise feature for the new IOS? And if so what could it be?
-
Bill H. 9/9/2015 4:37:43 PMIt would be a game changer if Apple used better displays like Samsung with SAMOLEDs. Don't you think?
-
sludog 9/9/2015 4:37:57 PMDo you think the 6s phones will be able to sell more units than the iPhone 6? I think without the help of phone carriers subsidizing the out of pocket cost to consumers sales could be slightly lower even though the 5s out sold the iPhone 5.
-
Kj 9/9/2015 4:38:01 PMI hope the new iPhone has a bigger camera
-
Ken 9/9/2015 4:38:08 PMThey should have an option in the IOS software where you have LT...Liquid Touch....when you touch the screen it is like touching water or looks that way on the screen....make it more exciting....just a fun thought.....
-
Nady 9/9/2015 4:38:13 PMHow many of us users making Apple the best selling company really care about those technical details?? Give us better camera and more space and we will be happy Apple people.
-
Michelle Meyers 9/9/2015 4:41:06 PMSome of us are having trouble with the live show...know that we are working hard to get it back up for everyone ASAP!
-
Arbitrio 9/9/2015 4:41:22 PMCan we PLEASE get a better battery?! I don't mind if the phone is a couple of mm thicker if it means that my iphone charge will last through the day for two years. I get frustrated having to frantically find an outlet to charge my phone...
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:42:05 PMHey guys! we're just getting into the auditorium and getting set up.
-
AG 9/9/2015 4:42:05 PMHey guys, do you think Apple Pay will gain any hype sooner or later?
-
rtimi 9/9/2015 4:42:13 PMDoesn't it seem like what apple said yesteryear are contradicting what they are doing now. No bigger phones(6plus) 9.7 is the best size(ipad pro). It just tells you that no matter what you say you believe, society can change your time.
-
MacSide 9/9/2015 4:42:15 PMI'd like to see an iPad that I would never have to put down in order to complete a task. Otherwise stated, put down the tablet to complete the task on the desktop. If the iPad Pro can deliver on this (compete with Surface Pro), I'm all in.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:42:32 PMApple on Thursday hosted an event at the Bill Graham Auditorium in downtown San Francisco. This venue seats a whopping 7,000 people and is typically used for concerts and other events like high school graduations.