Kirk Koenigsbauer, corporate VP for Microsoft Office, is here

Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:45 PMKirk Koenigsbauer, corporate VP for Microsoft Office, is here
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:49 PM(still. whoa)
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:34:50 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:35:00 PM"At Microsoft we're focused on reinventing productivity."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:35:09 PM"We're supporting Microsoft Office on Apple platforms."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:35:13 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:35:20 PMShows Microsoft Word document on iPad Pro.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:35:30 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:35:50 PM"We want to extend this richness with the new iPAd Pro with Ink to allow anyone to mark up documents. Variety of new pen tools. highlighter. And a new thickness control so you can get the point you need."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:35:56 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:36:06 PMOffice for iPad will work with Apple Pencil. This could be very cool if iPad Pro ends feeling Surface-like.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:36:14 PM"We can write in the margins. It's also great for multilingual users. All chagnes stored in the document itself and can be viewed in any Microsoft application on any device."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:36:16 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:36:25 PMMultitasking lets you have Word and Excel on the same screen at the same time
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:36:36 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:36:37 PMTwo apps at once, feels like the advantage of large-screen monitors.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:36:45 PM"Let's finish up our PowerPoint presentation that goes along with this document."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:37:01 PM"Just like Word, just like Excel, PowerPoint has excellent support for the Apple Pencil."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:37:13 PM"Let's take this to the next level. We want to turn this into a high impact diagram."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:37:33 PM"You can take your handrawn art"
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:37:42 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:37:54 PM"At Microsoft we really believe bringing together the iPad Pro with Microsoft Office ... will really transform how people work on these devices."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:37:58 PMSchiller is back up
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:38:00 PMI find it so fascinating/weird that Apple is pursuing so much on iPad Pro will small MacBook also exists out there...parallel worlds.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:38:06 PMDemo from creative professionals. Adobe
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:38:20 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:38:28 PM"Adobe's been doing incredible things on iPad. ... Now on iPad Pro, they're working on a brand new suite of applications that are incredibly powerful."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:38:34 PMEric Snowden of Adobe takes the stage
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:38:42 PMAdobe: I immediately think of Lori Grunin
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:38:50 PM"I'm really excited to show you three different Adobe applications all working together on iPad Pro."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:39:22 PM
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:39:40 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:39:46 PMAdobe showing off iPad Pro layout tools. Is iPad Pro being set up as the ultimate graphic tool in Apple's arsenal?
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:40:00 PMRe stylus - here's a quote from Steve Jobs when introducing the iPhone in January 2007. "Who wants a stylus? You have to get 'em, put 'em away, you lose 'em. Yuch! Nobody wants a stylus. So let's not use a stylus."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:40:16 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:40:25 PMNote Apple was careful not to call Apple Pencil a stylus
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:40:49 PM(It seems like iPad Pro's biggest advantages are as photo/graphics tool, for offices that can afford one)
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:40:53 PM
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:41:15 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:41:19 PMStill seeing this Adobe demo
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:41:30 PMShowing us how it's easy to alter the design of a magazine page
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:41:44 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:41:48 PMMaybe I should learn graphic layout.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:42:15 PMHow much extra will iPad Pro apps cost, I wonder?
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:42:38 PMSchiller is back up to intro the next demo. Wanted to show graphics performance. App to help visualize human anatomy.