Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch

The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.

  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:45 PM
    Kirk Koenigsbauer, corporate VP for Microsoft Office, is here
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:49 PM
    (still. whoa)
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:34:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:35:00 PM
    "At Microsoft we're focused on reinventing productivity."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:35:09 PM
    "We're supporting Microsoft Office on Apple platforms."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:35:13 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:35:20 PM
    Shows Microsoft Word document on iPad Pro.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:35:30 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:35:50 PM
    "We want to extend this richness with the new iPAd Pro with Ink to allow anyone to mark up documents. Variety of new pen tools. highlighter. And a new thickness control so you can get the point you need."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:35:56 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:36:06 PM
    Office for iPad will work with Apple Pencil. This could be very cool if iPad Pro ends feeling Surface-like.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:36:14 PM
    "We can write in the margins. It's also great for multilingual users. All chagnes stored in the document itself and can be viewed in any Microsoft application on any device."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:36:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:36:25 PM
    Multitasking lets you have Word and Excel on the same screen at the same time
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:36:36 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:36:37 PM
    Two apps at once, feels like the advantage of large-screen monitors.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:36:45 PM
    "Let's finish up our PowerPoint presentation that goes along with this document."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:37:01 PM
    "Just like Word, just like Excel, PowerPoint has excellent support for the Apple Pencil."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:37:13 PM
    "Let's take this to the next level. We want to turn this into a high impact diagram."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:37:33 PM
    "You can take your handrawn art"
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:37:42 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:37:54 PM
    "At Microsoft we really believe bringing together the iPad Pro with Microsoft Office ... will really transform how people work on these devices."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:37:58 PM
    Schiller is back up
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:38:00 PM
    I find it so fascinating/weird that Apple is pursuing so much on iPad Pro will small MacBook also exists out there...parallel worlds.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:38:06 PM
    Demo from creative professionals. Adobe
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:38:20 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:38:28 PM
    "Adobe's been doing incredible things on iPad. ... Now on iPad Pro, they're working on a brand new suite of applications that are incredibly powerful."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:38:34 PM
    Eric Snowden of Adobe takes the stage
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:38:42 PM
    Adobe: I immediately think of Lori Grunin
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:38:50 PM
    "I'm really excited to show you three different Adobe applications all working together on iPad Pro."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:39:22 PM
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:39:40 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:39:46 PM
    Adobe showing off iPad Pro layout tools. Is iPad Pro being set up as the ultimate graphic tool in Apple's arsenal?
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:40:00 PM
    Re stylus - here's a quote from Steve Jobs when introducing the iPhone in January 2007. "Who wants a stylus? You have to get 'em, put 'em away, you lose 'em. Yuch! Nobody wants a stylus. So let's not use a stylus."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:40:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:40:25 PM
    Note Apple was careful not to call Apple Pencil a stylus
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:40:49 PM
    (It seems like iPad Pro's biggest advantages are as photo/graphics tool, for offices that can afford one)
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:40:53 PM
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:41:15 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:41:19 PM
    Still seeing this Adobe demo
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:41:30 PM
    Showing us how it's easy to alter the design of a magazine page
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:41:44 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:41:48 PM
    Maybe I should learn graphic layout.
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:42:15 PM
    How much extra will iPad Pro apps cost, I wonder?
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:42:38 PM
    Schiller is back up to intro the next demo. Wanted to show graphics performance. App to help visualize human anatomy.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile