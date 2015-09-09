Irene Walsh, head of design from 3D 4Medical is on the stage now

Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:42:54 PMIrene Walsh, head of design from 3D 4Medical is on the stage now
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:42:59 PM3D 4Medical: 3D medical anatomy coming your way. Doctors, sit up!
-
-
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:44:01 PM"let's turn on some muscles" is my new favorite quote #apple
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:44:33 PMSeeing more of this demo. Apple Pencil allows unique cutting and drawing tools
-
-
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:45:27 PMCutting through anatomy, lots of body modeling. Can actually mark up body to simulate injuries. (Full Body Markup?)
-
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:46:15 PMAnnotating 3D models and marking up the human anatomy...pretty trippy.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:46:29 PMSchiller is back up
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:46:39 PM"this is the most advanced iPad we've made by a long shot."
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:46:41 PMAgain, I wonder...how will this and MacBook environment interact?
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:47:02 PM8MP iSight camera, FaceTime HD camera, TouchId, 802.11ac (really fast WiFi)
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:47:18 PMSchiller is talking up the economic friendliness
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:47:23 PMSilver, gold and space gray versions
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:47:25 PMGold, silver, space gray. Specs in photo below.
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:47:39 PMWill start at $799 for 32GB with Wi-Fi, 128GB for $949
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:47:48 PMPencil is $99. Smart Keyboard is $169
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:47:53 PMAll available starting in November
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:48:16 PM"There has never been a product anything like iPad Pro before" Here's a video with voice-over by Jony Ive."
-
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:48:43 PMPrice recap, iPad Pro: $799 32GB / $949 128GB / $1079 with 128GB+LTE. Pencil $99, Smart Keyboard $169. Available November.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:48:48 PMThere's also a 128GB version with LTE that costs $1,079
-
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:49:03 PMI can't see anyone not picking 128GB.
-
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:49:31 PMBut then, it's the cost of a MacBook, basically.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:49:54 PMThat iPad really looks massive when you see it held by people in the video. I'm interested to see it in person
-
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:50:05 PM32 to 128GB? rough gap there. I mean...64GB...??
-
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:50:49 PMreally emphasizing speakers on this iPad Pro.
-
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:51:14 PMSo: no USB-C on this thing, btw
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:51:23 PM"IPad Pro enables tools and interactions that just haven't been possible before" Ive says in the video.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:51:39 PMiPad sales have been the one weak spot in Apple’s product line. Apple sold 10.9 million iPads in the June quarter, down 18 percent from the previous year. Analysts had expected it to sell 10.7 million tablets, according to a poll by Fortune. That marked the sixth consecutive decline for Apple's iPad line -- a concern for a company that's becoming more and more reliant on its smartphones.
-
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:51:41 PMOne missing part of that Smart Keyboard I just realized: NO TRACKPAD. :(
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:51:45 PMConsumers have been holding on to their tablets for longer and opting to purchase bigger-screen iPhones and Macs instead. Apple introduced its newest tablets -- the iPad Air 2 and the iPad Mini 3 -- in October, but analysts said their incremental changes, including faster processors, weren't enough to attract buyers. The company, which has long claimed iPad weakness is a "speed bump," is now counting on a partnership with IBM to increase iPad sales to business users.