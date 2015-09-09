Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:51:52 PMMany corporate customers have embraced devices that convert between tablets and laptops, and Apple could benefit from offering a similar device.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:51:55 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:51:58 PMWhich makes me sad. Those smart keys could have been capacitive.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:52:13 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:52:21 PMOk. here's the lineup. IPad Mini 2 price is dropped to $269. New iPad Mini 4 launching today. Taken the power and performance of iPad Air 2 and put in smaller enclosure
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:52:28 PMiPad Air starts at $399.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:52:40 PMStay tuned for photos from James with more detailed pricing
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:52:42 PMTim Cook is backup
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:52:43 PMiPad Mini 2 at $269, not bad at all.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:52:55 PM"Next up, I'd like to talk about an even larger screen. That is your TV"
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:53:00 PMHUGE cheers for that one
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:53:04 PMiPad Mini 4 at $399 is a new device. Like IPad Air 2. But I will skip that for now because we are on APPLE TV NOW
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:53:12 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:53:16 PM"TV plays a huge role in our lives and it occupies an important place in our homes where we gather and enjoy it together."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:53:32 PM"There's more great content being created today for TV than ever before. It really is the golden age of television."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:53:41 PM"The TV experience itself hasn't changed much in decades."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:53:51 PM"It has been virtually been standing still."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:53:56 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:53:57 PM"Today we are going to do something about that."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:54:11 PMApple TV: starts with discussion on how industry has been standing still. "Today we're going to do something about that."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:54:11 PM"It starts with a vision and our vision for TV is simple."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:54:18 PM"We believe the future of television of apps."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:54:25 PMApps have been long overdue on Apple TV.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:54:33 PM"In fact this transition has already begun. We're spending more and more time on our computers and mobile devices."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:54:35 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:54:49 PM"Over 60% of paid TV streaming video is consumed on an Apple device and all of this is consumed on an app."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:55:02 PMNot to skip forward, but the real question w Apple TV isn't the capability of running apps...it's how you interact with those apps (new remote)
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:55:07 PM"You realize just how much better it can be. You can search for what you want. You can watch it when and where you want. And you can interact with incredibly powerful new ways."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:55:39 PMDavid Katzmaier, I'm thinking of you right now.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:55:41 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:55:41 PM"To deliver on this vision, we need a new foundation for TV, one that's built on powerful hardware that runs a modern operating system, that provides a new user experience that's fun and easy to use. that has powerful tools and APIs so developers can create apps that are amazing. .. and has an app store."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:55:50 PM"We know this is what it takes."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:56:01 PM"And we've been working really hard and really long to bring all of these together."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:56:02 PMInterface, interface, interface.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:56:08 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:56:11 PM"Today I'm thrilled to show you the new Apple TV"
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:56:19 PMVideo time. "Siri, show me something new"
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:56:28 PMWe're seeing a video of the user interface of this
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:56:35 PMIt's still called Apple TV, it sounds like. Probably some addendum to that name, though?
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:56:38 PM"Show me family movies. animated only. just the new ones"
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:56:41 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:57:00 PMLooks like a new remote that looks a lot like an iPhone
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:57:06 PMGaming
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:57:11 PMSiri as interface: Google and Amazon have done a lot of exploring in voice search and navigation already on Android TV and Fire TV.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:57:14 PMMusic is also on Apple TV