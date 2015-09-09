Movie is over now

Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:57:24 PMMovie is over now
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:57:26 PMCook back up
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:57:31 PM"This is the new Apple TV"
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:57:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:57:38 PM"And we believe it is the future of television."
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:57:42 PMEddy Cue now takes the stage
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:57:45 PMMy brother-in-law just bought 5 older Apple TVs without asking me.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:57:48 PMHe oversees iTunes, Apple TV, Apple Pay, etc
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:57:54 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:57:59 PM"The new Apple TV starts with a powerful set-top box and a revolutionary remote."
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:58:10 PMRemote has extra buttons, top touch surface. wider, black.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:58:20 PM"It's built on a modern OS. With an iPhone you interact directly on the screen and we wanted to bring the same connected experience to your television even though it's across the room. Starts with voice and touch."
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:58:23 PMTHANK GOD it's wider. I lose my Apple TV remote every 5 minutes
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:58:23 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:58:32 PMNew remote has a glass touch surface across the top that makes it precise and fluid to move around
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:58:42 PM"You can easily glide across a set of movies. When you see one you like you just stop and it's there."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:58:46 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:58:48 PMI hope you can find this Apple TV remote when you lose it
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:59:09 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:59:09 PM"Sometimes it's better to interact with television with voice. Hold down Siri button" and can voice request. Will be sorted by popularity
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:59:22 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:59:24 PM"All of the screens have been redesigned to look beautiful and they focus on the content."
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:59:40 PMSiri has universal search, context ("funny"), and can show info, seasons. Universal: shows iTunes/Hulu/Netflix, whatever taps into it.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:59:46 PM"Today when you're looking for a particular TV show or movie, you have to open every app. With Siri, it will search across all your content apps and give you your vieiwing options on a single screen."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:59:51 PM
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:00:17 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:00:19 PMJen Groves (?) from the Apple TV team is giving a demo. (I think that's her name)
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:00:30 PMNetflix/Hulu/HBO/Showtime/iTunes not a bad start for search. (Needs Amazon and YouTube cough cough)
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:00:39 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:00:42 PM"Gorgeous new screen savers. It looks like a photo, right, but do you see the cars moving? This is all high-def video we shot specifally for Apple TV"
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:00:54 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:01:01 PM"We've included some stunning locations from around the world, and Apple TV will automatically play just the day or night shots, depneding on your time of day."
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:01:04 PMmotion backgrounds, too.
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:01:21 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:01:21 PM(hey guys: remember the iPhone?)
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:01:21 PM"Let's dive in by pressing the home button. Home screen have access to movies and TVs on iTunes. App Store. Photos. And we've added Apple Music."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:01:39 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:01:45 PM"Eddy talked about the fantastic new ways to interact with Apple TV. With touch I can interact with my apps. ... Quick swipe to go all the way across."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:01:58 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:02:09 PM"Now the other great way to interact with Apple TV is voice. With Siri, it's easy to find exactly what I want to watch, like when my favorite actor makes an appearance on a TV show.
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:02:17 PMRemote swiping, you can fiddle with 3D movie poster. Cute...and a hint of possible interactiion for gaming.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:02:18 PM"show that 'Modern Family' episode with Edward Norton."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:02:24 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:02:28 PMAnd Siri brings that up. Just click to play.
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:02:39 PMRemote does NOT look remotely like a game controller, fyi