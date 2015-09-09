Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:02:44 PM"Touch also makes it really easy to move through the show. I just click and swipe."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:02:58 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:03:11 PM"I can use Siri during playback as well. 'Skip ahead 7 minutes.'"
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:03:13 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:03:20 PM"For those times I missed what she said, 'what did she say?"
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:03:28 PMSiri will go back and temporarily turn on captions
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:03:33 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:03:40 PM"what did she say?" will be the MOST annoying but useful feature when watching with couples #appleTV
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:03:45 PM"Siri's really great at helping me find what to watch even when I don't know what it is. 'show me some action movies.'"
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:03:56 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:04:13 PM"With Siri, I can easily filter my search based on cast, director, date, even age rating.:
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:04:18 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:04:21 PMI could search for David Lynch films with abandon.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:04:24 PM"What are some new movies to watch with kids?"
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:04:37 PM"When I click on the movie, I'm taken to some beautiful full-screen view."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:04:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:04:50 PMIn the early days of Apple TV, the company positioned its streaming media box as a “hobby.” But it’s now the most popular device of its kind despite the fact it has gone three years without a hardware refresh. Apple in March cut the price for Apple TV by $30 to $69. As of the fiscal first quarter that ended in December, Apple had sold about 25 million units, and in 2013, it sold $1 billion worth of content directly off Apple TV, Cook said last April.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:04:57 PMMost of Apple TV’s recent updates have been limited to the addition of new channels. Some of the most tantalizing possibilities -- such as a Time Warner Cable app that would stream live channels from the cable provider over the Internet -- have been teased without coming to fruition. Apple was expected to introduce a new TV box and online streaming service at WWDC, but the company instead has delayed that announcement.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:05:08 PMAt the same time, Apple also has faced more competition. Since Apple’s last Apple TV hardware update in March 2012, Google launched its $35 Chromecast streaming dongle, Amazon introduced its $99 Fire TV box and $39 stick, and Roku released its third $100 streaming box and its $50 streaming stick. The Chromecast met intense demand, while Amazon’s Fire TV incorporated features that made Apple’s device look outmoded by comparison, such as voice search and an optional gaming controller.
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:05:13 PM(BTW, this is a LOT of stuff today. help)
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:05:20 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:05:32 PM"I can ask Siri for information too. 'Who stars in this?'" Siri will answer on the bottom of the screen so don't interrupt the show.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:05:44 PMCan also ask sports scores and the weather, and Siri will bring up the answer on the bottom of the screen.
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:05:45 PM
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:05:56 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:05:58 PMPop-up info via Siri: lots of second screen-like info while watching stuff. You know, to annoy the kids during their movie.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:06:00 PM"If I want more details, I can just swipe up. Siri wiill automatically pause the movie in the background and bring up the weather."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:06:12 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:06:14 PM"It's super easy to switch between apps on Apple TV."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:06:30 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:06:37 PM"Dad, stop ASKING FOR THE WEATHER while I watch this show!!"
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:06:59 PM(sorry, last quote was my invention re: "dad" joke, fyi)
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:07:00 PMCue is back up
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:07:11 PM"Playlists and albums recommended just for you."
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:07:34 PM"The future of TV is apps. Now apps have changed what we expect from and do on our iPhones and iPads."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:07:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:07:42 PMBrand new operating sytem for TV called tvOS
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:07:47 PMIt's based on iOS and built for the living room
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:07:59 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:08:16 PM"We've given some developers early access, and I'd like to show you some of the cool new apps they're working on."
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:08:16 PMLots of developer tools for Apple TV, game controller access part of that.
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:08:33 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:08:43 PMNetflix, HBO (new imagery and UI), Hulu (prime time TV shows). Incredible games like Galaxy on Fire. And games only available on consoles like the new Disney Star Wars game
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:08:44 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:08:51 PMGuitarHero is bringing new game to Apple TV