Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch

The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.

  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:02:44 PM
    "Touch also makes it really easy to move through the show. I just click and swipe."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:02:58 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:03:11 PM
    "I can use Siri during playback as well. 'Skip ahead 7 minutes.'"
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:03:13 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:03:20 PM
    "For those times I missed what she said, 'what did she say?"
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:03:28 PM
    Siri will go back and temporarily turn on captions
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:03:33 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:03:40 PM
    "what did she say?" will be the MOST annoying but useful feature when watching with couples #appleTV
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:03:45 PM
    "Siri's really great at helping me find what to watch even when I don't know what it is. 'show me some action movies.'"
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:03:56 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:04:13 PM
    "With Siri, I can easily filter my search based on cast, director, date, even age rating.:
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:04:18 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:04:21 PM
    I could search for David Lynch films with abandon.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:04:24 PM
    "What are some new movies to watch with kids?"
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:04:37 PM
    "When I click on the movie, I'm taken to some beautiful full-screen view."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:04:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:04:50 PM
    In the early days of Apple TV, the company positioned its streaming media box as a “hobby.” But it’s now the most popular device of its kind despite the fact it has gone three years without a hardware refresh. Apple in March cut the price for Apple TV by $30 to $69. As of the fiscal first quarter that ended in December, Apple had sold about 25 million units, and in 2013, it sold $1 billion worth of content directly off Apple TV, Cook said last April.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:04:57 PM
    Most of Apple TV’s recent updates have been limited to the addition of new channels. Some of the most tantalizing possibilities -- such as a Time Warner Cable app that would stream live channels from the cable provider over the Internet -- have been teased without coming to fruition. Apple was expected to introduce a new TV box and online streaming service at WWDC, but the company instead has delayed that announcement.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:05:08 PM
    At the same time, Apple also has faced more competition. Since Apple’s last Apple TV hardware update in March 2012, Google launched its $35 Chromecast streaming dongle, Amazon introduced its $99 Fire TV box and $39 stick, and Roku released its third $100 streaming box and its $50 streaming stick. The Chromecast met intense demand, while Amazon’s Fire TV incorporated features that made Apple’s device look outmoded by comparison, such as voice search and an optional gaming controller.
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:05:13 PM
    (BTW, this is a LOT of stuff today. help)
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:05:20 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:05:32 PM
    "I can ask Siri for information too. 'Who stars in this?'" Siri will answer on the bottom of the screen so don't interrupt the show.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:05:44 PM
    Can also ask sports scores and the weather, and Siri will bring up the answer on the bottom of the screen.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:05:45 PM
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:05:56 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:05:58 PM
    Pop-up info via Siri: lots of second screen-like info while watching stuff. You know, to annoy the kids during their movie.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:06:00 PM
    "If I want more details, I can just swipe up. Siri wiill automatically pause the movie in the background and bring up the weather."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:06:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:06:14 PM
    "It's super easy to switch between apps on Apple TV."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:06:30 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:06:37 PM
    "Dad, stop ASKING FOR THE WEATHER while I watch this show!!"
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:06:59 PM
    (sorry, last quote was my invention re: "dad" joke, fyi)
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:07:00 PM
    Cue is back up
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:07:11 PM
    "Playlists and albums recommended just for you."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:07:34 PM
    "The future of TV is apps. Now apps have changed what we expect from and do on our iPhones and iPads."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:07:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:07:42 PM
    Brand new operating sytem for TV called tvOS
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:07:47 PM
    It's based on iOS and built for the living room
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:07:59 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:08:16 PM
    "We've given some developers early access, and I'd like to show you some of the cool new apps they're working on."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:08:16 PM
    Lots of developer tools for Apple TV, game controller access part of that.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:08:33 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:08:43 PM
    Netflix, HBO (new imagery and UI), Hulu (prime time TV shows). Incredible games like Galaxy on Fire. And games only available on consoles like the new Disney Star Wars game
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:08:44 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:08:51 PM
    GuitarHero is bringing new game to Apple TV
