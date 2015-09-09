"Touch also makes it really easy to move through the show. I just click and swipe."

In the early days of Apple TV, the company positioned its streaming media box as a “hobby.” But it’s now the most popular device of its kind despite the fact it has gone three years without a hardware refresh. Apple in March cut the price for Apple TV by $30 to $69. As of the fiscal first quarter that ended in December, Apple had sold about 25 million units, and in 2013, it sold $1 billion worth of content directly off Apple TV, Cook said last April.