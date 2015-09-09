ShadowMatic. Huge hit on iOs

Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
3rd & 7 37yd
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:08:56 PMShadowMatic. Huge hit on iOs
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:09:02 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:09:08 PMapps for kids like PlayKids. Fitness app that works with Apple Watch
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:09:17 PMAirBNB app also. Zillow.
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:09:21 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:09:26 PMHBO, Netflix, Hulu, games: Galaxy on Fire, Rayman Adventures, Disney Infinity, Guitar Hero, Shadowmagic. PlayKids, comics apps, and Airbnb. And Zillow, too. All AppleTV apps ready soon.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:09:30 PM"I'd like to give you demos of a few new apps. Andy Sum from Hipster Whale."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:09:40 PMApp has been downloaded over 40M times on iOS
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:09:41 PM
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:10:00 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:10:02 PMCross Road developer Hipster Whale on stage! Very cool. But why Crossy Road? Where's Pac-Man 256??
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:10:10 PMWe're seeing demo now of the game of a chicken trying to cross the road
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:10:19 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:10:33 PMPoor little chicken just got hit by a train. Game is Crosby Road
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:10:33 PMLooks like this is saying: one-tap games are easiest, for now.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:10:51 PMAlso a multiplayer option
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:11:22 PMMultiplayer Crossy Road...on Apple TV...with lots of cute dead birds
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:11:38 PM
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:11:57 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:11:58 PMmultiplayer for gaming is the KEY part of what will make AppleTV compelling for games.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:12:29 PMHearthstone Apple TV, please
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:12:32 PMCue back up
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:12:46 PM"Now I'd like to turn to a brand new game. Jon Carter from Harmonix"
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:12:54 PMHarmonic up next. More game demos! This is like mini-E3.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:12:59 PM"With Rock Band, Harmonix brought music games to living rooms around the world."
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:13:08 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:13:37 PMBeat Sports: music games for Apple TV. Cool, kinda sounds like Rhythm Heaven on Nintendo
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:13:46 PM
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:14:06 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:14:09 PMWii Sports meets Guitar Hero
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:14:27 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:14:40 PMfamiliar game genre, again: simple interface. But a little more complex than Crossy Road.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:14:57 PMBoth games say: family
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:15:47 PMwhat about shopping on your coach? GILT. Dan Ackerman, listen up!
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:15:55 PMcouch.
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:15:58 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:16:05 PMMicehelle Peluso of Gilt on stage.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:16:11 PMMichelle, sorry
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:16:18 PMMichelle Peluso from Gilt is up. Says most shopping done on iOS devices
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:16:32 PM(sorry. Had a momentary Wi-Fi hiccup, but now I'm connected to a hotspot)
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:16:48 PMWe're seeing a demo of how Gilt will work on the TV
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:16:52 PM
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:17:11 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:17:28 PMShopping by basic categories: swipe and browse. You can see what sizes aren't available.
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:17:41 PM