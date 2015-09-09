Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch

The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.

  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:08:56 PM
    ShadowMatic. Huge hit on iOs
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:09:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:09:08 PM
    apps for kids like PlayKids. Fitness app that works with Apple Watch
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:09:17 PM
    AirBNB app also. Zillow.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:09:21 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:09:26 PM
    HBO, Netflix, Hulu, games: Galaxy on Fire, Rayman Adventures, Disney Infinity, Guitar Hero, Shadowmagic. PlayKids, comics apps, and Airbnb. And Zillow, too. All AppleTV apps ready soon.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:09:30 PM
    "I'd like to give you demos of a few new apps. Andy Sum from Hipster Whale."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:09:40 PM
    App has been downloaded over 40M times on iOS
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:09:41 PM
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:10:00 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:10:02 PM
    Cross Road developer Hipster Whale on stage! Very cool. But why Crossy Road? Where's Pac-Man 256??
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:10:10 PM
    We're seeing demo now of the game of a chicken trying to cross the road
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:10:19 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:10:33 PM
    Poor little chicken just got hit by a train. Game is Crosby Road
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:10:33 PM
    Looks like this is saying: one-tap games are easiest, for now.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:10:51 PM
    Also a multiplayer option
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:11:22 PM
    Multiplayer Crossy Road...on Apple TV...with lots of cute dead birds
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:11:38 PM
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:11:57 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:11:58 PM
    multiplayer for gaming is the KEY part of what will make AppleTV compelling for games.
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:12:29 PM
    Hearthstone Apple TV, please
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:12:32 PM
    Cue back up
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:12:46 PM
    "Now I'd like to turn to a brand new game. Jon Carter from Harmonix"
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:12:54 PM
    Harmonic up next. More game demos! This is like mini-E3.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:12:59 PM
    "With Rock Band, Harmonix brought music games to living rooms around the world."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:13:08 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:13:37 PM
    Beat Sports: music games for Apple TV. Cool, kinda sounds like Rhythm Heaven on Nintendo
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:13:46 PM
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:14:06 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:14:09 PM
    Wii Sports meets Guitar Hero
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:14:27 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:14:40 PM
    familiar game genre, again: simple interface. But a little more complex than Crossy Road.
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:14:57 PM
    Both games say: family
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:15:47 PM
    what about shopping on your coach? GILT. Dan Ackerman, listen up!
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:15:55 PM
    couch.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:15:58 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:16:05 PM
    Micehelle Peluso of Gilt on stage.
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:16:11 PM
    Michelle, sorry
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:16:18 PM
    Michelle Peluso from Gilt is up. Says most shopping done on iOS devices
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:16:32 PM
    (sorry. Had a momentary Wi-Fi hiccup, but now I'm connected to a hotspot)
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:16:48 PM
    We're seeing a demo of how Gilt will work on the TV
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:16:52 PM
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:17:11 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:17:28 PM
    Shopping by basic categories: swipe and browse. You can see what sizes aren't available.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:17:41 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile