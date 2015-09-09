I want to scan my body into these outfits and try them on with a Kinect-like camera. Maybe next time

Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:18:03 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:18:04 PMI want to scan my body into these outfits and try them on with a Kinect-like camera. Maybe next time
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:18:23 PM"Apple's innovation has always been great for Gilt, helping make shopping cooler, faster and more exciting. We believe a new Apple TV will make fashion from home more compelling."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:18:32 PMCue is back up
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:18:44 PMshopping jokes!
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:18:54 PM"Clearly that's going to be a big hit in my house" (Cue making fun of his own style, which is an oversized, untucked button up and jeans)
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:18:59 PMChad Evans from MLB.com is now up
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:19:01 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:19:03 PMMLB.com, now. Live sports pitch, so to speak.
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:19:18 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:19:32 PMCan look at all games, see highlights, and hey, the Mets! My team.
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:19:45 PM
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:20:02 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:20:20 PMShows how can have split screen to watch two games at once
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:20:24 PMLittle notifications: when things get hot you can go split-screen. THAT is cool.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:20:30 PMMy dad would love that feature, the long-suffering Cubs fan he is
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:20:32 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:20:46 PMLike a mini sports bar. Howie, my brother-in-law, are you watching this??
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:20:52 PMCue back up
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:21:00 PM"You take a linear video, like a baseball game, make it interactive. Add stats."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:21:24 PM"You'll be able to get all of these apps and more right on the App Store right on Apple TV. Top charts, view by categories, one tap to download."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:21:26 PMStar Walk Kids, Afterpulse, Sing! some other apps shown on screen. Available via App Store.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:21:38 PM"Developers can create universal apps so single purchase works on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:21:46 PMGames can be universal. iPhone to TV. (what about controllers?)
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:21:53 PM"Let's take a look at the powerful hardware that makes this happen."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:22:15 PM64 bit A8, 802.11ac, This sucker is thick, though.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:22:16 PM64-bit A8 chip, 10 mm tall, on the back power, HDMI, Ethernet. Comes with new Siri remote. communicates via BlueTooth so don't have to point it at the box
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:22:47 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:22:49 PMVolume control, accelerometer/gyro, Bluetooth 4 on controller, charges via Lightning, lasts for 3 months.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:22:49 PM"Will even control your TV's volume so this is the only remote you need. Will turn the TV on and switch inputs. Built in accelerometer and gyroscope. Lasts three months on a single charge. But when need to recharge, there's a Lightning conector."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:22:50 PM2 models
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:23:02 PM32GB for $149, 64GB for $199. Joins existing for $69
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:23:11 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:23:14 PM32GB for $149, 64GB for $199. Older Apple TV staying. (my brother-in-law breathes a sigh of relief)
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:23:19 PMtvOS is available for developers today. Developers will have access to hardware today
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:23:29 PMCustomers can get it in October. In over 180 countries by the end of the year
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:23:35 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:23:39 PM"We think you're really going to love it."
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:23:45 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:23:47 PMCook back up
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:23:47 PMSo: Late October for Apple TV. $149/$199 for 32/64GB models.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:23:54 PM"this is the future of television, coming now.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:23:58 PM"Next up is iPhone."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:24:00 PMhey, iPhone. oh hi
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:24:10 PM