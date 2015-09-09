Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:24:20 PM"iPhone has been embraced by customers around the world, and it's growing by leaps and bounds, not only in the United States but in all corners of the planet."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:24:29 PM"grew at 3.5X the rest of the industry last quarter."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:24:30 PM(if all of these products are in demo room I might die)
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:24:45 PM"In China, it's even more incredible. iPhone grew a stunning 75% versus the rest of the industry in decline."
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:24:48 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:24:52 PM"iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus have been truly amazing."
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:25:01 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:25:09 PM"iPhone 6 is the most popular iPhone ever. In fact these are the most popular phones in the world."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:25:17 PM(challenge of iPhone, imo: how to offer improvements? already a polished product, covers most bases fine)
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:25:19 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:25:36 PM"So how do you follow a success like this? I've gotten that question a few times. I am trhilled to show you the newest iPhones."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:25:43 PMVideo time. We're seeing images of a fish swimming
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:25:55 PMGold iPhone
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:25:56 PMstarting with motion background wallpaper, like on Apple Watch.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:25:56 PMrose gold
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:25:56 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:26:04 PMsilver
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:26:22 PMiPhones look the same body-wise.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:26:23 PMBut, rose gold shown.
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:26:24 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:26:28 PMiPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:26:43 PM"We are driven to innovate at Apple. You've seen that all morning. And no product is more about innovation than the iPhone."
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:26:49 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:26:57 PMiPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. Start the "great 6s" Borat jokes now
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:26:59 PM"From the very start, the iPhone has been about bringing innovations that are really important in peoples' lives. As a result, iPhone has changed the world."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:27:11 PM"What we have to show you today is really awesome. While they may look familiar, we have changed everything about these new iPhones."
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:27:17 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:27:22 PM"The team has worked incredibly hard to deliver new capabilties that are truly meaningful in our lives."
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:27:33 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:27:36 PMI'd hope they are the most advanced iPhones ever
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:27:37 PM"The iPhones you're about to see are the most advanced iPhones ever. In fact, they're the most advanced smartphones in the world."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:27:42 PMPhil Schiller is back up
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:28:24 PM"Brand new rose gold aluminium finish. New aluminium. Apple custom alloy. Same alloyws used in aerospace industry."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:28:32 PM4 finishes. Silver, gold, space gray and rose gold
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:28:40 PMNew iPhone 6s has silver, gold, space gray, and rose gold. Rose gold fans, celebrate!
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:28:41 PM4.7-inch display in 6S, 5.5-inch in 6S Plus
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:28:48 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:28:55 PM"Displays are covered by a brand new glass, the strongest in the industry."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:28:59 PMIt's been a big day for rose gold
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:29:03 PM"Perhaps the most profound feature iPhone has ever brought to the world is multitouch."
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:29:05 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:29:17 PM"It's truly a profound innovation. Our team's been hard at work to imagine how to take multitouch to the next generation."
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:29:21 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:29:27 PM"They're really done it. It's called 3D Touch."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:29:34 PM"Breakthrough in interacting with our devices."