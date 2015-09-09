Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch | CNET
Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch

The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.

  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:24:20 PM
    "iPhone has been embraced by customers around the world, and it's growing by leaps and bounds, not only in the United States but in all corners of the planet."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:24:29 PM
    "grew at 3.5X the rest of the industry last quarter."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:24:30 PM
    (if all of these products are in demo room I might die)
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:24:45 PM
    "In China, it's even more incredible. iPhone grew a stunning 75% versus the rest of the industry in decline."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:24:48 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:24:52 PM
    "iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus have been truly amazing."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:25:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:25:09 PM
    "iPhone 6 is the most popular iPhone ever. In fact these are the most popular phones in the world."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:25:17 PM
    (challenge of iPhone, imo: how to offer improvements? already a polished product, covers most bases fine)
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:25:19 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:25:36 PM
    "So how do you follow a success like this? I've gotten that question a few times. I am trhilled to show you the newest iPhones."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:25:43 PM
    Video time. We're seeing images of a fish swimming
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:25:55 PM
    Gold iPhone
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:25:56 PM
    starting with motion background wallpaper, like on Apple Watch.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:25:56 PM
    rose gold
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:25:56 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:26:04 PM
    silver
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:26:22 PM
    iPhones look the same body-wise.
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:26:23 PM
    But, rose gold shown.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:26:24 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:26:28 PM
    iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:26:43 PM
    "We are driven to innovate at Apple. You've seen that all morning. And no product is more about innovation than the iPhone."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:26:49 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:26:57 PM
    iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. Start the "great 6s" Borat jokes now
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:26:59 PM
    "From the very start, the iPhone has been about bringing innovations that are really important in peoples' lives. As a result, iPhone has changed the world."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:27:11 PM
    "What we have to show you today is really awesome. While they may look familiar, we have changed everything about these new iPhones."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:27:17 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:27:22 PM
    "The team has worked incredibly hard to deliver new capabilties that are truly meaningful in our lives."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:27:33 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:27:36 PM
    I'd hope they are the most advanced iPhones ever
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:27:37 PM
    "The iPhones you're about to see are the most advanced iPhones ever. In fact, they're the most advanced smartphones in the world."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:27:42 PM
    Phil Schiller is back up
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:28:24 PM
    "Brand new rose gold aluminium finish. New aluminium. Apple custom alloy. Same alloyws used in aerospace industry."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:28:32 PM
    4 finishes. Silver, gold, space gray and rose gold
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:28:40 PM
    New iPhone 6s has silver, gold, space gray, and rose gold. Rose gold fans, celebrate!
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:28:41 PM
    4.7-inch display in 6S, 5.5-inch in 6S Plus
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:28:48 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:28:55 PM
    "Displays are covered by a brand new glass, the strongest in the industry."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:28:59 PM
    It's been a big day for rose gold
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:29:03 PM
    "Perhaps the most profound feature iPhone has ever brought to the world is multitouch."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:29:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:29:17 PM
    "It's truly a profound innovation. Our team's been hard at work to imagine how to take multitouch to the next generation."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:29:21 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:29:27 PM
    "They're really done it. It's called 3D Touch."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:29:34 PM
    "Breakthrough in interacting with our devices."
