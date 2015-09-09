Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch | CNET
Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch

The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.

  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:29:34 PM
    video time again
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:29:38 PM
    Force Touch is on the new iPhones...and it's called 3D Touch (hat tip to Gurman for advance info on that)
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:29:39 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:29:59 PM
    "With iPhone and multitouch, we introduced a whole new way to interact with technology. Tapping, swiping and pinching have forever changed the way we navigate and experience our digital world."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:30:15 PM
    "For iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, we're introducing an entirely new interaction and new dimension to the way you experience your iPhone."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:30:27 PM
    3D Touch, not Force Touch. A new term. Hmm.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:30:39 PM
    "It's made possible by a technology called 3D Touch. This is the next generation of multitouch. For the first time along with recognizing familiar gestures, also recognizes force."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:30:42 PM
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:30:57 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:31:04 PM
    Peek at emails, browse apps directly from app icons.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:31:18 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:31:21 PM
    "3D touch works on the homescreen, giving you shortcuts to the things you do frequently. Press lightly and it gives you a peek of the content. Keep pressing and it pops you into the content itself."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:31:26 PM
    "Deeply integrated into iOS 9"
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:31:44 PM
    "You can dip in and out of where you are without losing a sense of your context. Tactile feedback for your actions."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:31:52 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:31:52 PM
    tap and hold already allows some of this...but 3D Touch will allow levels of interaction.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:31:55 PM
    "While the way that you use 3D touch is simple, the engineering behind it is some of our most advanced."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:32:06 PM
    "At the heart are backlight sensors built into the back of the display."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:32:10 PM
    New sensors...shown off in crazy Tron graphics.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:32:20 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:32:26 PM
    "These measurements are then combined with signals from the touch sensors and accelerometer to deliver fast and continuous response to finger pressure."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:32:34 PM
    Taptic Engine is onboard (like Apple Watch)
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:32:34 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:32:36 PM
    "Had to develop a more precise level of haptic feedback."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:32:43 PM
    This is getting pretty technical into haptics
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:32:49 PM
    (the feedback you get on your devices)
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:32:53 PM
    spring-loaded. mechanism looks cool.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:33:01 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:33:12 PM
    basically, more advanced vibration.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:33:23 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:33:32 PM
    "Perhaps more than any other system we've designed, 3D touch is a clear example of hardware and software developed together can work to define a singular experience. This is the next generation of multitouch. It makes this iPhone the most advanced iPhone we've ever created."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:33:37 PM
    Video is over. Schiller's back up
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:33:48 PM
    "This is unlike any experience we've ever seen in a smartphone."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:33:52 PM
    game controllers already use some advanced haptics like this. more subtle, a little more variety and immediate feedback.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:34:04 PM
    "I'd like to give your very first live demonstration of 3D Touch in action."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:34:17 PM
    Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, takes the stage to give the demo
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:34:32 PM
    "Let's take a look now. We're going to start with someone we do everyday, Mail."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:34:40 PM
    "3D Touch" emphasizes that it senses depth of touch a bit more. But, honestly, does this mean Force Touch will be renamed?
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:35:04 PM
    "Now I can just apply a little bit of pressure, to dive into a message, take a quick look, let go, and I'm right back where I started."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:35:17 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:35:18 PM
    "Sometimes I want to go deeper so I press deeper."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:35:28 PM
    Joke about email from Dan Riccio about "check out my new Apple ride."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:35:29 PM
    Nice to see Hair Force One on stage at last
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 6:35:38 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:35:40 PM
    haha. Lots of rumors about an Apple Car. This message shows a unicycle. haha
