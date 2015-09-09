Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:35:53 PM"Of course 3D Touch is integrated throughout the system in all the apps you use most."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:36:28 PM"Now I can just peek at that time to see what's going on in my calendar. Can peek on flight number to get details about the incoming flight time."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:36:29 PMI wonder if anyone on stage will accidentally say Force Touch instead of 3D
Touch
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:36:31 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:37:10 PM"What's really great about 3D Touch is it lets us take action on apps without having to open them."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:37:15 PM"Maybe I want to listen to music like from Beats One. I can do that right here."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:37:27 PM"Sometimes you want to take that emergency selfie and get right to the selfie camera. Now you can. If you want to preview to make sure you got the right shot, you can just peek in."
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:37:28 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:37:30 PMFirst peek at new selfie cam, btw. Does it seem better? hard to tell from this demo at the moment
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:37:49 PM"Can drop a pin to find my car. On location on the map, I can peek in to get more information."
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:37:53 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:37:54 PM"More direct and natrual than ever before."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:38:14 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:38:28 PM3D Touch will also allow cross-app navigation. Force on edge and apps will appear to swipe through. Basically does away with needing Home button. (hmmm....)
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:38:48 PM"On Facebook, I can update my status or check in right from my home screen."
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:38:59 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:39:01 PM"Instagram, they've really gone to town. I can jump right in to my activity feed."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:39:10 PMOnce screen can somehow sense fingerprints, maybe Home button vanishes forever.
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:39:13 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:39:19 PM"If there's a person I follow, and I want to see all of their photos, I can dive in and take a look at all of their images."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:39:30 PM"They even made it play videos automatically."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:39:34 PM3D Touch makes dog dancing better
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:39:38 PM"No matter what you like to do with your phone, 3D Touch makes it better than ever. I think you're going to love it."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:39:43 PMSchiller is back up
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:40:05 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:40:07 PM"Inside your iPhone is the fastest chip we've ever built in a phone. A9. Third generational 64-bit chip. New transistor architecture to make it faster and more energy efficient."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:40:27 PMA9 chip: "new transistor architecture" more energy efficient (better battery?) 70% faster at CPU, 90% faster at graphics (over A8)
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:40:30 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:40:30 PM"It delivers a big jump in performance. 70% faster than A8 at CPU tasks. GPU tasks, 90% faster."
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:40:37 PM(CPU is the brains of the device, GPU is the graphics)
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:40:45 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:40:48 PMAndy Wafer of PixelToys is up for a demo
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:40:54 PMShowing us Warhammer Freeblade game
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:41:05 PMThis has been a very third-party demo-filled event
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:41:07 PMPixeltoys' Andy Wafer. Warhammer 40k Freeblade demo!
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:42:09 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:42:29 PM"3D Touch also makes it easier to navigate across apps."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:42:33 PMgraphics look good. very good. Every time graphics bump up like this, seems to make stronger case for larger-screen Plus.
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:42:55 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:43:05 PMOk demo is over
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:43:07 PMSchiller back up
James Martin 9/9/2015 6:43:15 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:43:18 PMMost advanced chip ever in a smartphone, Schiller says
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 6:43:22 PM3D Touch in iPhone games will be really big...could save space on button layouts.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 6:43:44 PM"We've also for the first time built our M9 motion coprocessor directly in the chip. ... Able to be always on as it's integrated."