Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
GeorgeFour 9/9/2015 4:42:33 PMDon't these events kind of turn your stomach? The way Apple calls each of their products "revolutionary" and "life changing." I find these things hard to watch, personally. The hubris is insane. That said I can't wait for a new Apple TV.
Ricardo Montalbon 9/9/2015 4:42:35 PMIf the iPhone 6 plus was as thick as the iPhone 5, it wouldn't fit so nicely in my pocket. While the small increase in size that's rumored shouldn't make much difference, I don't want the phones any thicker just to increase battery size. Thinner is better, especially when the screen size is getting bigger.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:42:56 PMApple doesn't have 7,000 people at this event, though. (thank goodness. Can you imagine the WiFi issues if that was the case?)
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:43:12 PMSo far so good on the WiFi, which is more than we can say about most tech events we cover
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:43:24 PMApple’s September product launch has been key for the company. The company typically introduces its newest iPhones and follows up with another event in October for the iPad. This year, though, it looks like Apple may use its event today to showcase both of its mobile devices, as well as a new Apple TV.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:44:00 PMIt's a HOT and steamy day today in San Francisco. We're having a big heat wave. As Connie Guglielmo, the CNET News editor in chief said, 95 degrees is San Francisco is like 150 degrees anywhere else. haha
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:44:19 PMWe're hearing this is going to be a very different format for an Apple event. It likely will be about 2 hours but could be longer.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:44:40 PMTo get started, it sounds like we're listening to the Beats One channel. So if anyone wants to feel like you're here, you can turn that on ...
David 9/9/2015 4:45:03 PMCan we get a better battery life, resolution and unbreakable glass? My co-worker just got the Samsung 6 Edge and it makes the old iPhone 6 plus look old. Love the whole Apple experience but they are falling behind
Edchowkm 9/9/2015 4:45:11 PMHi Guys, I am from Singapore. I am really excited about the launch of IPhone 6s but may I have your views on whether Apple is purposely leaving the minimum space at 16gb or should they have increase it to 32gb? If the rumors are true that they are increasing the camera to 12 megapixel with the ability to shoot 4k should Apple increase the minimum space to 32gb?
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:45:50 PM
Here are some photos ahead of the event:
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:46:01 PM
James Martin 9/9/2015 4:46:15 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:46:19 PM
Media waiting to get in
Michelle Meyers 9/9/2015 4:46:27 PMSo we're going to be shutting down comments in a minute, to get ready for the show to start. Thanks all for joining us.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:46:33 PM
Media badge
James Martin 9/9/2015 4:46:41 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:47:00 PM
Fancy pop tarts. Filled with things like ratatouille
James Martin 9/9/2015 4:47:07 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:47:17 PM
MacHead 9/9/2015 4:47:20 PMThank U CNET U guys Rock!
Michelle Meyers 9/9/2015 4:47:33 PM
Michelle Meyers 9/9/2015 4:47:35 PM
Macdaddy 9/9/2015 4:47:37 PMONE LAST IS COPYRIGHT by Swatch!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Eric 9/9/2015 4:47:39 PMupdated features for the 6S should be Force Touch, better processor and more RAM, 32GB as the starting point, along with Better Battery Life and Camera and one other killer feature thats not known.
James Martin 9/9/2015 4:47:43 PM
zar 9/9/2015 4:47:47 PMWhat if force touch is used to kill the home button to have a real edge to edge display. Apple filled a patent to scan fingerprint trough a touch screen back in February.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:47:49 PMFor Apple, it’s key to keep releasing an iPhone that gets buyers to upgrade their older devices, as well as grow its position in other markets. The iPhone accounts for the vast majority of Apple’s sales -- more than two-thirds of overall revenue since the iPhone 6 came out -- but Apple needs stronger demand for its other products, as well.
Ben 9/9/2015 4:47:55 PMI predict we will see the iPhone Air, when would Apple name an iPhone 6S, when Samsung has an S6?
Alex Dua 9/9/2015 4:48:00 PMNow I am hungry... thanks cnet
Mike Wolf 9/9/2015 4:48:03 PMApple's stream just kicked on. 14 minutes and counting.
aaah1117 9/9/2015 4:48:17 PMhope they get rid of the 16GB iPhone. make 32 the new base
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:48:23 PMI’m here with Scott Stein, our iOS device reviewer; Connie Guglielmo, the editor-in-chief of CNET News; and James Martin, one of our great CNET photographers.
iphonefan1980 9/9/2015 4:48:28 PMChances of band 12 in next iphone?
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 4:48:32 PM
Inside Apple event! Sitting down. Hi everyone. Scott Stein here. Lots of music. This is a blurry photo.
James Martin 9/9/2015 4:48:37 PM
Sam 9/9/2015 4:48:41 PM@Ben S5..
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:48:46 PMIt's going to be a jam-packed event today. iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, probably some Apple Watch news, Macs, etc.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:49:00 PMI feel like I should have been doing finger stretches for all this typing. haha
Wendy Stubbs 9/9/2015 4:49:03 PMhow does one get to go to one of these Apple announcements?
James Martin 9/9/2015 4:49:08 PM
Mike 9/9/2015 4:49:17 PMGuys how about. "APPLE CAR " for a surprise it will sure blow everyone's mind that rumor just died. It's about time tech giants make a leap into future like the original Apple iPhone instead of coming up with incremental continuous improvement B.S. it's making us immune to surprises anymore.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 4:49:26 PMSo, it's air conditioned in here. Thank goodness!
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:49:35 PMHaha. I don't think there's going to be an Apple Car here. I hope.
James Martin 9/9/2015 4:50:10 PM