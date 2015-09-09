Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:50:10 PMBeats One said they're broadcasting from the West Coast instead of London. I wonder if we're going to have a DJ performance at this show. Or a band?
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:50:35 PMIn September last year, we have a song by U2. Another event had The Weeknd.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 4:50:36 PMFollow Shara at @sharatibken, and me at @jetscott for additional updates throughout (and after).
James Martin 9/9/2015 4:51:53 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:52:10 PMEddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet software and services who oversees iTunes, Beats, Apple TV and Apple Pay tweeted earlier today that "it's a big day for the big screen."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:52:27 PMWe're thinking the "big screen" he's talking about is television. Though it could be a bigger iPad, which is also expected today.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 4:54:14 PMSo, today: could be so many things. iPhone almost batting third in this lineup. But with Apple TV, Apple Watch updates, new iPads, and maybe (who knows) Mac stuff, how will it fit in one event?
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:54:16 PMJack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square is sitting in the middle section. No one's too busy for an Apple event.
James Martin 9/9/2015 4:54:17 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 4:54:18 PMOr one demo room?
James Martin 9/9/2015 4:54:44 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 4:55:01 PMEveryone wants a 32GB base for the iPhone. I do too. But really, that seems to be more about offering more bang for the buck on entry level iPhone.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 4:55:39 PMApple should do away with 16GB: offer more storage, shoot more photos, use more cloud storage, and collect more apps. It'll feed the system, anyway.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:57:10 PMAll the usual top execs are here- Jony Ive who oversees design etc
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:57:23 PMThey have the media seated pretty far from the execs.
James Martin 9/9/2015 4:57:54 PM
James Martin 9/9/2015 4:58:43 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 4:59:00 PMIn the photo below we've got Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering. Federighi is seen as a rising star at Apple, and he oversees both iOS and Mac OS X software. He took on the role in late 2012 after Cook fired iOS head Scott Forstall following Apple’s Maps fiasco.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 4:59:43 PMAlso, expect a TON of apps today. For Apple Watch and Apple TV, at the least. Add in iPhone/iPad, and apps could steal the show.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:00:21 PMiPhone: I want more battery life, and for Force Touch to offer better on-screen keyboards. And obv. better camera.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:00:36 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:00:44 PMOk. Guys, thanks for the comments, but we're getting started shortly so shutting those off.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:00:48 PMiPad: I want it to be more like a Mac, for god's sake
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:01:06 PMApple TV: have it play it games well. And offer interesting TV packages.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:01:18 PMApple Watch: watch faces. Those are my wishes. Here we go.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:01:18 PMHere's Tim Cook, Apple's CEO taking the stage.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:01:34 PMTim Cook on stage. "Thank you, thank you. Good morning."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:01:39 PMCook is greeting us
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:01:48 PM"We could not be more excited to be here this morning."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:01:59 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:02:03 PM"We're so excited people from all over the world could join us, including many of our employees."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:02:11 PMLooks like a third or more of the auditorium is Apple employees.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:02:18 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:02:30 PM"It's been an incredible year for Apple. We're really firing on all cylinders. And we're about to make some monster announcements across several of our product lines."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:02:32 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:02:33 PMMonster announcements.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:02:37 PMApple Watch: here we go.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:02:37 PM"No time for updates. I'd like to get right in and talk about Apple Watch."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:02:48 PMThis just went on sale end of April.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:02:51 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:02:59 PM"Just a few months ago, we made Apple Watch available to our customers around the world. It's already changing their daily lives and they love using it. they love how quick and easy it is."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:03:13 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:03:14 PM"They're amazed at how Siri on the watch lets them do so much with just their voice."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:03:30 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:03:33 PM"With Apple Pay customers are loving they can purcahse directly form their wrist. And Apple Watch is helping our users live a better day."