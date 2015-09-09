Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch | CNET
Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch

The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.

  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:03:38 PM
    "In fact we've been flooded by emails."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:03:44 PM
    (quoting a user email now)
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:03:44 PM
    Apple Watch: seems like most people I speak to use it for fitness first.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:03:54 PM
  • Michelle Meyers 9/9/2015 5:03:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:04:03 PM
    "For many people like Dennis, the Apple Watch has been life changing."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:04:11 PM
    "Customer satisfaction is an incredible 97%"
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:04:25 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:04:33 PM
    "Now despite just launching the watch a few months ago, we are on an incredible pace of innovation. To tell you about where we're going next, I'd like to invite Jeff Williams to the stage."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:04:35 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:04:36 PM
    Jeff Williams will detail the Apple Watch changes.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:04:42 PM
    Jeff Williams, Apple’s senior vice president of operations since mid-2010, has been referred to as Apple CEO Tim Cook’s “go-to guy” and “Tim Cook’s Tim Cook.”
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:05:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:05:14 PM
    Wiliams says: "There are new watch faces like this beautiful one with time transit and third party complications. This is a big deal. It's a really powerful thing to be able to glance at your wrist and see the information important to you."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:05:33 PM
    "You can see more like the latest news or your flight departure. And time travel to fuse ahead."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:05:42 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:05:42 PM
    "We're adding transit to Maps to make it easier to find and use public transportation."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:05:44 PM
    3rd party complications will knit in info beyond the set details on Apple Watch now: flight departures, tweets, etc. And Digital Crown will go back and forth in time to see schedules (Time Travel).
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:05:50 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:05:58 PM
    This is recap: we knew this about WatchOS 2.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:06:05 PM
    "Now in addition to these and other built-in features, developers have been hard at work. There are already 10,000 Watch apps in the app store."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:06:11 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:06:22 PM
    That's HUGE. Android Wear has about 4,000. Samsung Gear has about 3,000. New Samsung round watch will launch with about 1,000.
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:06:22 PM
    10,000 watch apps is a lot. But now, native apps will arrive: can display video, access hardware, use mikes or speakers, sensors.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:06:28 PM
    Facebook Messenger is coming to the watch.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:06:36 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:06:48 PM
    "iTranslate .. just speak into the microphone and see and hear translations in over 90 language."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:06:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:07:04 PM
    "And GoPro. The app turns your watch into a viewfinder. No matter where your camera is mounted, you'll always know where it's pointed."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:07:04 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:07:18 PM
    Facebook Messenger on the watch. iTranslate, too (90 languages). and GoPro, a remote app viewfinder.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:07:20 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:07:26 PM
    "Now AirStrip. An example of just how far developers can go with native apps." Dr. Cameron Powell, cofounder of AirStrip is taking the stage
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:07:44 PM
    Powell: "AirStrip plays an important role in our country's healthcare system"
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:07:46 PM
    AirStrip app being demoed now. Health care app for Apple Watch.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:07:48 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:07:57 PM
    Physician can view daily schedule, make rounds, communicate with team.
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:07:58 PM
    Interesting: starting with a professional use case.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:08:22 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:08:24 PM
    "I can actually time travel to see what's next. If a nurse sends me a message, I can ... immediately see all this relevant data"
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:08:38 PM
    Lab results, etc appear right on watch. Pretty cool. And live stats, too.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:08:44 PM
    Weird cheers for this?
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:08:53 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:09:06 PM
    "I want to compare what's happening in real time to what's happening more recently. AirStrip magically pulls all this information together."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:09:23 PM
    "What is so great is I can take action on what I see. Here I can send a HIPAA compliant secure message to a member of the patient's care team."
