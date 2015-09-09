Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:09:23 PMQuestion is: would a doctor rely on this? Or maybe this is a backup plan, a way to stay additionally connected.
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:09:26 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:09:52 PM"Let's talk about AirStrip with Apple Watch will change how doctors communicate with patients. Already used to monitor over 3.5M pregnant women. But new app can monitor them at home, leveraging the Apple Watch."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:10:09 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:10:12 PMSense4Baby is that new app with sensors pregnant women put on their bellies
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:10:33 PMHuh. Home request for home monitoring test, directly on Apple Watch. Connected worn sensors can begin test, sense heart rate. Remote medical monitoring.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:10:40 PM"I can see the baby's heart rate and the mother's contractions as they're being ready by Sense4Baby. Finally I can differentiate between the mother's heart rate and the baby's heart rate, which has been a problem for years with home monitoring."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:10:45 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:10:51 PMApplause for fetal heart rate on Apple Watch
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:10:53 PMMother can listen to the fetal heart beat from her wrist
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:11:04 PM"When the test is done, she can simply send all that data from her watch back to her doctor."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:11:23 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:11:25 PM"AirStrip plus Apple Watch together will redefine how messaging and communication happen in healthcare."
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:11:30 PMCook is back up
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:11:35 PMSorry. Williams!
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:11:38 PMWilliams is back up!
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:11:46 PM"We can't wait to see what else developers do with it."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:11:47 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:11:53 PMI made the same mistake, Shara!
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:12:01 PM"I want to switch gears and talk a bit about our collection.... today we're offering even more choice."
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:12:02 PMNew designs for Apple Watch.
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:12:03 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:12:11 PMFor the bands, at least.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:12:20 PM"We've been working with a company we greatly admire on some new watches. Company that shares our commitmeent to excellence and craftsmanship. Hermes."
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:12:24 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:12:35 PMSurprised not Burberry since Angela Ahrendts came from there (she's the head of retail)
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:12:35 PMHermes watch band being shown off. Coiling leather loop. How much will THAT cost?
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:12:43 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:12:48 PMNew doublatour? (I have no idea if that's the right word. Leather strap)
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:13:00 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:13:01 PM"Available in select stores in October. We think people are goign to love Apple Watch Hermes."
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:13:14 PM"That's not the only update to our lineup. We've been working on new models and new bands, and I'd like to show them to you now."
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:13:14 PMStandard buckle and a cuff, too. October release. (I always thought leather band was a slake)
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:13:17 PMWe're seeing a video now
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:13:30 PMApple sure knows how to make these watches look pretty.
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:13:38 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:13:41 PMshowing different colors. Looks like a rose gold aluminum.
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:13:43 PMRed bands
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:13:46 PMI see a gold aluminum Sport
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:13:49 PMBrown bands
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:13:55 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:14:02 PMRose gold Apple Watch shown off, too (looks like Sport)
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:14:17 PM"We're really excited to offer new new finishes. Gold and rose gold in anodized aluminum. Will come in 38mm and 42mm"
-
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:14:26 PM"Available at the same price as the rest of the sport lineup"
-
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:14:29 PM