Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:14:32 PMGold and rose gold Sport models, for those of us who couldn't pony up 10k. Same price as rest of Sports ($350/$400)
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:14:33 PM"This adds a whole new dimension to the lineup."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:14:49 PMSpace Black stainless has a black sport band option, and new leather bands.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:14:50 PM"Space black stainless. Adding a model with black sport band. Also updated leather."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:15:07 PM"Also stainless steel case with a Product RED band. Portion of sales go to fund to fight AIDS."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:15:10 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:15:11 PMProduct Red steel Apple Watch and sport band (red), too.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:15:23 PM"We're adding a fall collection of new bands ranging from vibrant hues to more neutral tones."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:15:29 PM"You end up with some truly unique combinations."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:15:34 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:15:50 PM"That's our Apple Watch lineup. As we look forward to the holiday season we're really really excited with new models, new OS with native apps. We think it's going to be a fantastic holiday gift."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:15:51 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:15:55 PMLots more colors for sport bands: subtle hues, far less screaming color. Makes sense, since those bands are affordable and actually feel good to wear.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:16:01 PM"The new models you saw are shipping to day. Watch OS 2 is available September 16."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:16:11 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:16:12 PMNow Cook is back up
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:16:15 PMWatchOS 2: Sept 16. Next week. Makes sense.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:16:23 PM"It is amazing what kind of power you now have on your wrist. And we've got some great new looks."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:16:25 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:16:26 PMiPad is indeed being discussed.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:16:27 PM"Next up is iPad."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:16:48 PMOKAY, here we go. "Clearest expression of our vision of the future of personal computing."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:16:51 PM"iPad is the clearest expression of our vision of the future of personal computing. A simple multitouch piece of glass that instantly transforms into anything you want it to be."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:16:54 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:16:58 PMCook said that about iPad
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:17:02 PM"In just 5 years, iPad has transformed the way we create, the way we learn and the way we work."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:17:14 PM"We're partnering with IBM and Cisco to redefine how people work in the enterprise."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:17:29 PM"We've been amazed at the new and unexpected things our customers have done with the iPad."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:17:34 PMEnterprise mentioned: expect that to be a focus
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:17:40 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:17:44 PM"We asked ourselves, how can we take iPad even further? Today, we have the biggest news in iPad since hte iPad."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:17:52 PMThat's a big claim.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:17:55 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:17:56 PM"And I am thrilled to show it to you."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:17:57 PMVideo time
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:18:06 PMSeeing what looks like a globe
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:18:08 PMsolar system
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:18:21 PMbut is edges of this new iPad
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:18:27 PMProfile coming into view...dramatic music...
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:18:34 PMKind of a deep space feeling to this video
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:18:40 PMThree side buttons
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:18:41 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:18:42 PMLooks very large
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:18:51 PMSolar flares!
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:19:05 PMOk. video over.