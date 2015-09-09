Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch

The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.

  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:14:32 PM
    Gold and rose gold Sport models, for those of us who couldn't pony up 10k. Same price as rest of Sports ($350/$400)
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:14:33 PM
    "This adds a whole new dimension to the lineup."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:14:49 PM
    Space Black stainless has a black sport band option, and new leather bands.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:14:50 PM
    "Space black stainless. Adding a model with black sport band. Also updated leather."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:15:07 PM
    "Also stainless steel case with a Product RED band. Portion of sales go to fund to fight AIDS."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:15:10 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:15:11 PM
    Product Red steel Apple Watch and sport band (red), too.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:15:23 PM
    "We're adding a fall collection of new bands ranging from vibrant hues to more neutral tones."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:15:29 PM
    "You end up with some truly unique combinations."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:15:34 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:15:50 PM
    "That's our Apple Watch lineup. As we look forward to the holiday season we're really really excited with new models, new OS with native apps. We think it's going to be a fantastic holiday gift."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:15:51 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:15:55 PM
    Lots more colors for sport bands: subtle hues, far less screaming color. Makes sense, since those bands are affordable and actually feel good to wear.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:16:01 PM
    "The new models you saw are shipping to day. Watch OS 2 is available September 16."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:16:11 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:16:12 PM
    Now Cook is back up
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:16:15 PM
    WatchOS 2: Sept 16. Next week. Makes sense.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:16:23 PM
    "It is amazing what kind of power you now have on your wrist. And we've got some great new looks."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:16:25 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:16:26 PM
    iPad is indeed being discussed.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:16:27 PM
    "Next up is iPad."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:16:48 PM
    OKAY, here we go. "Clearest expression of our vision of the future of personal computing."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:16:51 PM
    "iPad is the clearest expression of our vision of the future of personal computing. A simple multitouch piece of glass that instantly transforms into anything you want it to be."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:16:54 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:16:58 PM
    Cook said that about iPad
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:17:02 PM
    "In just 5 years, iPad has transformed the way we create, the way we learn and the way we work."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:17:14 PM
    "We're partnering with IBM and Cisco to redefine how people work in the enterprise."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:17:29 PM
    "We've been amazed at the new and unexpected things our customers have done with the iPad."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:17:34 PM
    Enterprise mentioned: expect that to be a focus
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:17:40 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:17:44 PM
    "We asked ourselves, how can we take iPad even further? Today, we have the biggest news in iPad since hte iPad."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:17:52 PM
    That's a big claim.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:17:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:17:56 PM
    "And I am thrilled to show it to you."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:17:57 PM
    Video time
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:18:06 PM
    Seeing what looks like a globe
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:18:08 PM
    solar system
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:18:21 PM
    but is edges of this new iPad
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:18:27 PM
    Profile coming into view...dramatic music...
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:18:34 PM
    Kind of a deep space feeling to this video
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:18:40 PM
    Three side buttons
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:18:41 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:18:42 PM
    Looks very large
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:18:51 PM
    Solar flares!
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:19:05 PM
    Ok. video over.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile