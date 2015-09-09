Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:19:07 PMiPad Pro
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:19:09 PMHas curvature/profile of iPhone 6
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:19:12 PMthat's what it's called. Like we all thought
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:19:14 PMiPad Pro indeed.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:19:25 PM"It's the most capable and powerful iPad we've ever created."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:19:32 PM"It's chock-full of amazing advanced technologies and innovation."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:19:42 PMPhil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing, takes the stage
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:19:44 PMiPad Pro is announced: it's here. So let's see what makes it Pro.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:19:46 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:19:48 PMHe joined Apple in 1997 when Jobs returned to lead the company. That makes him the longest serving member of Apple’s executive team.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:20:02 PM"I am so excited to tell you about this incredible new iPad Pro. It has a huge screen."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:20:04 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:20:11 PM"It has more power and performance than any iOS device we've ever made."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:20:17 PMBiggest iOS screen. (guess that was the tweet)
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:20:24 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:20:35 PMVery thin bezel on the side.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:20:38 PM"Why make an iPad with a bigger display. .. Think about the iPad from the very beginning. It's a magical piece of glass you hold in your hands. ... It can do things a smartphone can't do because it doesn't have to fit in your pocket."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:20:43 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:20:51 PMSeems a bit like a disembodied new MacBook display.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:20:52 PM"with a bigger screen iPad, your TV shows and movies are more cinematic. Games we play are more immersive and powerful."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:21:00 PM"Can have a full-size software keyboard so you can type on your documents."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:21:05 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:21:13 PM"Keyboards can do many things like being a musical instrument."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:21:17 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:21:22 PMEmphasis on software keyboards on iPad Pro: I hope there will be physical ones, too.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:21:25 PM"The new multitastking features in iOS 9 were designed with this new iPad Pro in mind."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:21:32 PM12.9-inch screen diagonally
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:21:54 PM"Why 12.9 inches. Let's put next to it our previous largest iPad, the iPad Air 2. If you look at the width of iPad Pro, it's the same as the heighth of iPad Air."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:21:56 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:21:59 PM12.9 inch diagonal screen on iPad Pro: it's as wide as iPad Air is tall.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:22:11 PM"It is an incredible display. 2732X2048 pixels. 5.6M pixels."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:22:19 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:22:21 PM"That's more pixels than a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:22:29 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:22:36 PM"Your photos will look amazing on it. Huge, incredible detailed, rich colored."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:22:40 PM2732x2048 pixels, more than 15-inch MacBook Pro. So, that's pretty pixel-dense.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:22:50 PM"Watching movies on it is incredible. It's an amazing experience. Thi sis the most advanced display we've ever built."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:22:59 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:23:00 PM"We used the technology we created in the Macbook Retina."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:23:12 PM"We made it look beautiful with a photo alignment technique. It's made of the best oxide TFT material."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:23:18 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:23:31 PMVariable refresh rate: can slow things down to save energy
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:23:32 PM"For the first time in an Apple display, there's a variable refresh rate. If things aren't moving at the same rate, we can slow it down to save energy."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:23:47 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:23:49 PM"New A9X chip. Third-generation 64-bit chip. 2X memory bandwidth of previous."