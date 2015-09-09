1.8X faster than the A8X it replaces. This is desktop class performance

Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:23:58 PM1.8X faster than the A8X it replaces. This is desktop class performance
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:24:01 PM(bet Intel loves that)
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:24:05 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:24:13 PMA9X: 2x faster storage. 1.8x faster than A8X on iPad Air 2. "desktop class performance." So does that mean crossover apps?
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:24:17 PM"Our chip team is just on fire. Over the last five years grown performance in iPad 22 fold for CPU tasks."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:24:27 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:24:30 PMDouble graphics over A8X. Over last years, graphics performance has gone up 360X.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:24:46 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:24:47 PM"You combine that fast hardware with great software in iOS 9 ... and you get incredible performance."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:24:49 PMOnce again, graphics doubling. So, very curious how this matches against Core M on MacBook
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:24:56 PM"It is faster than 80% of the portable PCs that shipped in the last 12 months."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:25:03 PMYep, Intel is REALLY going to love that
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:25:10 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:25:20 PMSorry, faster than 90% not 80% (thought he said 80 but screen said 90%)
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:25:35 PMReally claiming elite graphics on this vs other PCs (better graphics than 90% of portable PCs sold?)
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:25:37 PM"It's going to enable new classes of applications for iPad. This is AutoCad 360 from AutoDesk."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:25:41 PM90 for graphics
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:25:59 PM10-hour battery life
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:26:10 PM10 hour battery life, once again (always been the battery goal for iPad, more or less)
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:26:17 PM"We thought this display deserves a great soundsystem. For the first time ever, we have a four-speaker audio system."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:26:20 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:26:25 PM"Automatically balances the left and right depending on how you're holding the iPad."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:26:36 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:26:36 PM"It puts off 3X the audio volume of the iPad Air 2."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:26:45 PMFour speakers, balancing sound and frequencies, 3x volume of iPad Air 2. That's good because iPad Air 2 speakers really weren't good.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:26:53 PM"iPad Pro is 6.9mm thick. iPad Air is 6.1"
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:27:08 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:27:20 PM1.57 pounds, 6.9 mm thick. comparing to original iPad, which had similar weight.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:27:22 PM"What about the weight of it. Let's bring in the original first iPad. Both around 1.5 pounds." iPad Pro is 1.57 pounds, first iPad was 1.54 pounds
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:27:29 PM"This is an amazing iPad, but the story doesn't stop there."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:27:37 PM"Let's go back to that software keyboard. It's a great keyboard."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:27:48 PMThat's not a one-hander. But a 12.9-inch iPad probably wasn't going to be anyway.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:27:54 PMA new keyboard!
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:27:54 PM"Because we're enabling applications not possible before in an iPad, sometimes you like the convenience of a physical keyboard."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:27:59 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:28:02 PMAccessory just for iPad Pro, the Smart Keyboard
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:28:03 PMSmart Keyboard. FINALLY.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:28:09 PMThis looks a lot like ht e Microsoft Surface
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:28:18 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:28:21 PM"Covered in Apple woven fabric."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:28:31 PM"Inside is a new Apple dome switch we pioneered with the MacBook."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:28:42 PMUnfolds, like smart cover. Woven fabric, unfolds, physical keyboard underneath. Keys use similar mechanisms to new MacBook.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:28:55 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:28:58 PM"So how do you attach the smart keyboard to the iPad Pro. If you look closely, there are three new circles on the side of the iPAd Pro. New connector technology called the Smart Connecter. Carries power and data and connects magnetically."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:29:11 PM"Software in iOS 9 automatically adapts and changes because it knows you want to use the smart keyboard."