Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch
The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:29:16 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:29:20 PM"Let's talk about drawing."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:29:27 PMAh- those circles on side weren't buttons: it was a magnetic Smart Connector, carries power and data, iOS 9 adapts and uses peripheral. Wonder what other peripherals will arrive next.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:29:31 PM"Customers have created amazing works of art, drawing on their iPads with their fingers."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:29:48 PM"But iPad Pro is going to enable new classes of applications that require even greater precision than was available before."
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:29:49 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:29:55 PMKeyboard looks great, but very familiar to what's out there from Microsoft. That's not a bad thing at all.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:30:04 PM"We're so happy to introduce to you another accessory, especially for the iPad Pro."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:30:06 PMCalled Apple Pencil
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:30:12 PMA stylus. Hell must have frozen over. haha
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:30:16 PMTime for a video
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:30:24 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:30:24 PMApple Pencil: so I guess it's not a "stylus"
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:30:40 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:31:07 PM"When you're using the pencil, the system scans twice as often,"
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:31:19 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:31:29 PM"Can press lightly or harder to get a bolder stroke."
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:31:33 PMMore accuracy, responsive sensors notice position, force, tilt. This seems like direct shot to any Wacom tools
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:31:39 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:31:41 PM"Signals emitted from two places in the tip let make shaded strokes"
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:31:50 PMGraphic designers, sound off: does this tempt you?
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:31:56 PM
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:32:20 PMHas its own battery, but recharges via Lightning directly w iPad Pro.
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:32:20 PMHas its own battery, but recharges via Lightning directly w iPad Pro.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:32:30 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:32:43 PM"It delivers something extraordinary. Precision that actually gives you the ability to touch a single pixel"
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:32:45 PMExisting capacitive stylus options really lacked accuracy: this helps for serious use.
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:32:46 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:32:46 PMOk video is done
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:32:55 PMSchiller back up
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:33:01 PMIt...does look kind of like a pencil.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:33:02 PM"The Apple Pencil is absolutely amazing."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:33:19 PM"They've done a remarkable job. Customers are going to feel it."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:33:30 PMApple's built-in apps will work with it. Mail"
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:33:42 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:33:44 PM"Going to see new applications from developers that take advantage of this new iPad display"
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:04 PM"Applications we've not seen before, like this, called uMake, a design specifically for iPad that takes advantage of display and pencil"
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:34:06 PMWorks with new Notes app, in Mail, and with other apps. Procreate, YouMake (new app designed for iPad). So much will this cost?
James Martin 9/9/2015 5:34:10 PM
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:19 PM"We've been lucky enough to have a few developers come in and look at the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil."
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:21 PMTime for demos
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:34:27 PMLots of iPad Pro accessories...hope these aren't too expensive.
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:29 PMMicrosoft
Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:34 PMLots of "whoas" from the crowd on that one
Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:34:43 PMMicrosoft is here: worlds have collided