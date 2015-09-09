Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch | CNET
Apple's September 9 iPhone -- and more -- launch

The company will show off its latest gadgets, including possible updates to the iPad and Apple TV along with Apple's smartphone.

  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:29:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:29:20 PM
    "Let's talk about drawing."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:29:27 PM
    Ah- those circles on side weren't buttons: it was a magnetic Smart Connector, carries power and data, iOS 9 adapts and uses peripheral. Wonder what other peripherals will arrive next.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:29:31 PM
    "Customers have created amazing works of art, drawing on their iPads with their fingers."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:29:48 PM
    "But iPad Pro is going to enable new classes of applications that require even greater precision than was available before."
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:29:49 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:29:55 PM
    Keyboard looks great, but very familiar to what's out there from Microsoft. That's not a bad thing at all.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:30:04 PM
    "We're so happy to introduce to you another accessory, especially for the iPad Pro."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:30:06 PM
    Called Apple Pencil
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:30:12 PM
    A stylus. Hell must have frozen over. haha
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:30:16 PM
    Time for a video
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:30:24 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:30:24 PM
    Apple Pencil: so I guess it's not a "stylus"
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:30:40 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:31:07 PM
    "When you're using the pencil, the system scans twice as often,"
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:31:19 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:31:29 PM
    "Can press lightly or harder to get a bolder stroke."
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:31:33 PM
    More accuracy, responsive sensors notice position, force, tilt. This seems like direct shot to any Wacom tools
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:31:39 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:31:41 PM
    "Signals emitted from two places in the tip let make shaded strokes"
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:31:50 PM
    Graphic designers, sound off: does this tempt you?
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:31:56 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:32:20 PM
    Has its own battery, but recharges via Lightning directly w iPad Pro.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:32:20 PM
    While its battery lasts for hours of use, a Lightening adapter lets you recharge by plugging directly into the iPad Pro
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:32:30 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:32:43 PM
    "It delivers something extraordinary. Precision that actually gives you the ability to touch a single pixel"
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:32:45 PM
    Existing capacitive stylus options really lacked accuracy: this helps for serious use.
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:32:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:32:46 PM
    Ok video is done
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:32:55 PM
    Schiller back up
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:33:01 PM
    It...does look kind of like a pencil.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:33:02 PM
    "The Apple Pencil is absolutely amazing."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:33:19 PM
    "They've done a remarkable job. Customers are going to feel it."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:33:30 PM
    Apple's built-in apps will work with it. Mail"
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:33:42 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:33:44 PM
    "Going to see new applications from developers that take advantage of this new iPad display"
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:04 PM
    "Applications we've not seen before, like this, called uMake, a design specifically for iPad that takes advantage of display and pencil"
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:34:06 PM
    Works with new Notes app, in Mail, and with other apps. Procreate, YouMake (new app designed for iPad). So much will this cost?
  • James Martin 9/9/2015 5:34:10 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:19 PM
    "We've been lucky enough to have a few developers come in and look at the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil."
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:21 PM
    Time for demos
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:34:27 PM
    Lots of iPad Pro accessories...hope these aren't too expensive.
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:29 PM
    Microsoft
  • Shara Tibken 9/9/2015 5:34:34 PM
    Lots of "whoas" from the crowd on that one
  • Scott Stein 9/9/2015 5:34:43 PM
    Microsoft is here: worlds have collided
