Audi's 2015 CES press conference | CNET
Audi's 2015 CES press conference

Audi has promised some new concepts

  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:01:40 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:05:11 PM
    Spotlights showing around the booth, must be starting now
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:06:25 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:06:27 PM
    Stefan Moser, head of Audi product dev, takes the stage
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:06:37 PM
    Gary Shapiro makes an obligatory appearance
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:07:27 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:07:40 PM
    Audi was one of the first automotive presenters at CES
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:08:11 PM
    Shapiro is running through history of Audi announcements at CES
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:08:23 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:09:09 PM
    Audi has an open cab on stage to show off its new cockpit concept
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:09:34 PM
    Showing some video about Audi's piloted car development
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:09:38 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:09:44 PM
    Now all about laser headlights
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:10:15 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:10:37 PM
    Scott Keogh, president of Audi of America takes the stage
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:10:51 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:11:06 PM
    'Audi was pioneer automaker at CES five years ago'
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:11:33 PM
    '5th consecutive year of positive
    sales'
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:11:52 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:11:57 PM
    "a team of Audi engineers and journalists took the longest drive of an autonomous car yet'
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:12:40 PM
    '
    Audi A7 featured most advanced HMI to date'
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:13:03 PM
    That's the autonomous A7 that made the trip from SF to CES
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:13:47 PM
    Over 60% of Audi customers opt for AudiConnect, the data service into their cars
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:14:03 PM
    Scott mostly talked about sales success in the US
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:14:21 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:14:34 PM
    Dr, Ulrich Hackenberg takes the stage
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:14:44 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:14:54 PM
    560 miles of piloted driving from the Audi A7
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:15:13 PM
    That car is in the Central Plaza at CES
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:15:21 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:15:33 PM
    'we took piloted driving to its physical limits'
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:15:49 PM
    'we are ready for piloted driving on public streets'
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:16:21 PM
    'we have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in our cars'
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:16:31 PM
    but not in production yet, I don't think
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:16:36 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:17:22 PM
    laser lights used in 13th victory at Le Mans
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:18:00 PM
    Hackenberg sums up advances in lighting and self-driving over the past year
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:18:40 PM
    Hackenberg is calling a car to come on stage with his smartwatch
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:18:45 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:19:02 PM
    We have seen similar demos from BMW and Hyundai
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:19:12 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:19:34 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:19:40 PM
    The car Hackenberg called out is the Prologue concept shown at LA
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:20:16 PM
    Talking about the Matrix laser lighting headlights
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:20:40 PM
