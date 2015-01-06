Spotlights showing around the booth, must be starting now

Audi's 2015 CES press conference
Audi has promised some new concepts
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:01:40 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:05:11 PMSpotlights showing around the booth, must be starting now
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:06:25 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:06:27 PMStefan Moser, head of Audi product dev, takes the stage
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:06:37 PMGary Shapiro makes an obligatory appearance
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:07:27 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:07:40 PMAudi was one of the first automotive presenters at CES
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:08:11 PMShapiro is running through history of Audi announcements at CES
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:08:23 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:09:09 PMAudi has an open cab on stage to show off its new cockpit concept
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:09:34 PMShowing some video about Audi's piloted car development
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:09:38 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:09:44 PMNow all about laser headlights
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:10:15 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:10:37 PMScott Keogh, president of Audi of America takes the stage
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:10:51 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:11:06 PM'Audi was pioneer automaker at CES five years ago'
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:11:33 PM'5th consecutive year of positive sales'
sales'
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:11:52 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:11:57 PM"a team of Audi engineers and journalists took the longest drive of an autonomous car yet'
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:12:40 PM'
Audi A7 featured most advanced HMI to date'
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:13:03 PMThat's the autonomous A7 that made the trip from SF to CES
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:13:47 PMOver 60% of Audi customers opt for AudiConnect, the data service into their cars
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:14:03 PMScott mostly talked about sales success in the US
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:14:21 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:14:34 PMDr, Ulrich Hackenberg takes the stage
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:14:44 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:14:54 PM560 miles of piloted driving from the Audi A7
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:15:13 PMThat car is in the Central Plaza at CES
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:15:21 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:15:33 PM'we took piloted driving to its physical limits'
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:15:49 PM'we are ready for piloted driving on public streets'
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:16:21 PM'we have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in our cars'
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:16:31 PMbut not in production yet, I don't think
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:16:36 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:17:22 PMlaser lights used in 13th victory at Le Mans
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:18:00 PMHackenberg sums up advances in lighting and self-driving over the past year
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:18:40 PMHackenberg is calling a car to come on stage with his smartwatch
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:18:45 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:19:02 PMWe have seen similar demos from BMW and Hyundai
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:19:12 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:19:34 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:19:40 PMThe car Hackenberg called out is the Prologue concept shown at LA
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:20:16 PMTalking about the Matrix laser lighting headlights
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:20:40 PM