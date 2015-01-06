Talking about the Prologue interior interface, again which we saw in LA last year

Audi's 2015 CES press conference
Audi has promised some new concepts
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:20:44 PMTalking about the Prologue interior interface, again which we saw in LA last year
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:21:08 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:21:12 PMHowever, Audi does sound like they want to use these intrerior concepts in production
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:21:33 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:21:55 PMA8 and A7 models will soon get new driver assistance features
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:22:13 PMRicky Hudi about to take the stage
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:22:39 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:22:40 PMHudi is in charge of Audi's electronic development
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:22:57 PMShowing off the interior of the new Audi Q7
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:23:05 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:23:22 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:23:26 PMAudi Q7 getting LTE connection, just like A3
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:23:42 PMThanking Qualcomm for modem hardware
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:23:57 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:24:17 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:24:42 PMHudi is now talking about Android Auto. The new Q7will come with Android Auto
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:24:56 PMWhat about CarPlay?
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:25:21 PMNow bringing up the Audi Tablet, an android tablet I saw last year
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:25:40 PMThe new Q7 will be the first model to get the tablet, which remote controls intierior features
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:25:48 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:27:04 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:27:09 PMThanks Nvidia and Modular Entertainment platform for the ability to quickly upgrade electronics between model years
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:27:22 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:27:29 PMA shout out to Nvidia head Jen-suhn Huang
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:27:48 PMGesture control in new Q7 interface
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:28:42 PMHudi back on the subject of Piloted Driving
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:28:49 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:30:02 PMHudi enumerates the features of Piloted Driving - sensors, control computer (ZFas), and car control
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:30:49 PMNvidia Tegra K1 controls current ZFas, but will go to X1 in the future
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:31:01 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:31:15 PMHudi talking about the neural learning that Nvidia covered during its presser
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:31:40 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:32:21 PMHackenberg bringing people on stage that gave Audi awards for connected car tech
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:32:31 PMJust really a photo opp now
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:32:42 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:32:59 PMGerman journalists on stage announcing Audi's awards
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:33:04 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:33:38 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:33:46 PMHah, Audi is hosting its own personal awards ceremony
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:33:57 PMThe winner for every category: Audi!
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:34:38 PMThanks for joining us here on this live blog from the Audi booth at CES
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:34:39 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:35:09 PMCheck out all CNET's CES coverage here:
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:35:22 PMThat looks like it for all substantial announcements
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:35:32 PMWe are out!