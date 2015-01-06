Audi's 2015 CES press conference | CNET
Audi's 2015 CES press conference

Audi has promised some new concepts

  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:20:44 PM
    Talking about the Prologue interior interface, again which we saw in LA last year
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:21:08 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:21:12 PM
    However, Audi does sound like they want to use these intrerior concepts in production
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:21:33 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:21:55 PM
    A8 and A7 models will soon get new driver assistance features
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:22:13 PM
    Ricky Hudi about to take the stage
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:22:39 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:22:40 PM
    Hudi is in charge of Audi's electronic development
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:22:57 PM
    Showing off the interior of the new Audi Q7
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:23:05 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:23:22 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:23:26 PM
    Audi Q7 getting LTE connection, just like A3
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:23:42 PM
    Thanking Qualcomm for modem hardware
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:23:57 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:24:17 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:24:42 PM
    Hudi is now talking about Android Auto. The new Q7will come with Android Auto
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:24:56 PM
    What about CarPlay?
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:25:21 PM
    Now bringing up the Audi Tablet, an android tablet I saw last year
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:25:40 PM
    The new Q7 will be the first model to get the tablet, which remote controls intierior features
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:25:48 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:27:04 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:27:09 PM
    Thanks Nvidia and Modular Entertainment platform for the ability to quickly upgrade electronics between model years
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:27:22 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:27:29 PM
    A shout out to Nvidia head Jen-suhn Huang
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:27:48 PM
    Gesture control in new Q7 interface
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:28:42 PM
    Hudi back on the subject of Piloted Driving
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:28:49 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:30:02 PM
    Hudi enumerates the features of Piloted Driving - sensors, control computer (ZFas), and car control
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:30:49 PM
    Nvidia Tegra K1 controls current ZFas, but will go to X1 in the future
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:31:01 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:31:15 PM
    Hudi talking about the neural learning that Nvidia covered during its presser
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:31:40 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:32:21 PM
    Hackenberg bringing people on stage that gave Audi awards for connected car tech
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:32:31 PM
    Just really a photo opp now
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:32:42 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:32:59 PM
    German journalists on stage announcing Audi's awards
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:33:04 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:33:38 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:33:46 PM
    Hah, Audi is hosting its own personal awards ceremony
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:33:57 PM
    The winner for every category: Audi!
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:34:38 PM
    Thanks for joining us here on this live blog from the Audi booth at CES
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2015 7:34:39 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:35:09 PM
    Check out all CNET's CES coverage here:

    CES 2015

    CNETOur editors bring you complete coverage from the 2015 International CES, and scour the showroom floor for the hottest new tech gadgets around.
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:35:22 PM
    That looks like it for all substantial announcements
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2015 7:35:32 PM
    We are out!
