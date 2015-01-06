Hi everyone. Thanks for joining us for CNET's Next Big Thing panel.

CNET Next Big Thing 2015
Panel at CES 2015 in Las Vegas.
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:09:43 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:12:19 PMHi everyone. Thanks for joining us for CNET's Next Big Thing panel.
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:13:08 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:13:39 PMWe're getting settled here. People are trickling in.
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:14:39 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:15:45 PMToday we'll be seeing some cool tech from the worlds of virtual and augmented reality. CNET editors Brian Cooley and Tim Stevens will be moderating. CNET editor Brian Tong will be demoing some of the devices.
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:17:35 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:23:13 PMThe word "innovation" is written in a bunch of different languages on the background of the set. I am learning a lot.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:23:49 PMKenkeputa! Inovasi!
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:27:47 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:31:34 PMWe'll get started here any minute.
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:32:14 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:32:58 PMAnother detail in the room: All the speakers have Las Vegas branded bottled water
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:33:17 PMOk, now we are getting started.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:33:43 PMHere are CNET editors Brian Cooley and Tim Stevens
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:33:59 PMStevens says this is the 13th year for this presentation.
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:34:10 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:34:35 PMWe're watching a short video.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:35:03 PMIt explains that virtual reality and augmented reality "fill our gaze with context"
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:35:06 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:36:21 PMOn the panel, we have:
-Jens Christensen, CEO of Jaunt VR
-Jeri Ellsworth, the inventor of castAR and co-founder and chief hardware engineer at Technical Illusions
-Palmer Luckey, founder of Oculus VR
-Ray Velez, global chief technology officer of Razorfish
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:36:41 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:36:56 PMPeople tweeting along can use the hashtag #cnetNBT
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:37:20 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:37:35 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:37:51 PMWe're watching a video showing some of the most well known VR goggles, including Oculus and Samsung's Gear VR
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:39:14 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:39:37 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:40:00 PMPalmer Luckey says gaming is not the "end game" of VR
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:40:09 PMThe 22-year-old founded the virtual reality company in 2012. Facebook, the world’s largest social network, then bought the company in March 2014 for $2 billion. Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he thought Oculus and virtual reality could be the next big computing platform.
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:40:49 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:41:01 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:41:29 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:41:49 PMJens Christensen of Jaunt says the key element of VR is having people feel "transported"
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:41:53 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:42:20 PMHe calls it a "quantum leap" in entertainment
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:42:52 PMBrian Tong is demoing a Jaunt VR app
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:43:28 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:44:02 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:44:11 PMHe's looking at a Jaunt app featuring Paul McCartney. In November, the company released the app for gadgets like Oculus Google Cardboard, a dirt-cheap VR headset made out of, well, cardboard.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:44:32 PMThe app takes viewers on stage at a Paul McCartney concert at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park.
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:46:10 PM
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:47:12 PMRay Velez, of the Razorfish marketing agency, says VR makes building physical experiences easier, by being flexible and allowing people to iterate quickly.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:47:31 PMRazorfish is an interactive digital marketing company that was once owned by Microsoft. The Seattle-based tech giant acquired the agency as part of its $6 billion buy of aQuantive, its former digital marketing parent company. Microsoft sold Razorfish off in 2009 to Publicis Groupe, a French ad and PR company.