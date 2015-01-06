CNET Next Big Thing 2015
Panel at CES 2015 in Las Vegas.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:50:51 PMVelez says there's always a risk with virtual and augmented reality of getting a reaction like Google Glass.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:51:04 PMGoogle Glass is the search giant’s smart eyewear. It’s the first product to come out of the company’s secretive Google X lab, which is also the home to other audacious projects like driverless cars and nanoparticles for cancer detection.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:51:34 PMPeople have been fascinated with the product from the start, but it’s faced many challenges in the early goings. People concerned with privacy and piracy have criticized the device, which has a build in camera.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:51:40 PMOthers just find it nerdy to wear.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:53:05 PMLuckey says he was 16 when he first started working on Oculus Rift.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:54:07 PMHe's talking about the Facebook acquisition. He says there's no obvious integration of the technology, so it's too early to tell.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:54:55 PMStevens asks when the consumer version of Oculus Rift is coming out. Luckey says he has nothing to announce
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:56:41 PMNow we're going to talk about augmented reality, which means having digital images superimposed onto what you are already seeing. (Think Google Glass.)
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:57:15 PMNow another video. Tim is wearing a snazzy plaid coat
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:57:44 PM
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:57:58 PMThe video highlights CastAR, the tech invested by panelist Jeri Ellsworth
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:58:08 PMCastAR was a kickstarter project that was funded in November 2013. The product is a pair of augmented reality glasses that projects a hologram-like image in front of your eyes, over what you’re starting at.
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:58:10 PM
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:58:19 PMThe company that makes the glasses, Technical Illusions, said they were originally inspired by seeing the first Star Wars movie -- the scene where R2-D2 and Chewie are playing a holographic Chess-like game.
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:58:46 PM
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:59:05 PM
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2015 11:59:41 PMEllsworth: Some people think Google Glass is an AR device. It's more of an informational device
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2015 11:59:53 PM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:00:17 AMBrian Tong is doing another demo, this time for CastAR
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:00:35 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:01:23 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:02:00 AM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:02:20 AMHe's playing a game where he sees different elements that appear over a coffee table in front of him
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:02:58 AM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:03:32 AMEssentially, the table becomes a screen for him
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:04:15 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:04:40 AM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:05:34 AMCooley asks about AR's main hurdle
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:05:35 AM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:06:03 AMEllsworth says the hardest thing is explaining it to people who haven't tried it
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:07:41 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:08:28 AM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:09:09 AMChristensen talks about applications that are isolating, but meant to be relaxing -- like someone coming home from a long day at work and simulating being on a quiet mountaintop.
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:09:11 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:10:03 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:10:29 AM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:10:49 AMLuckey says he's more interested in VR at the end of the day than AR, but the two will eventually come together.
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:11:40 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:12:34 AM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:12:40 AMHow to fight some of the negative attention caused by things like Google Glass? Luckey: "It's easy for people to hate things until they want to use them."
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:12:58 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:13:22 AM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:13:39 AMNow the panelists will be taking questions from the audience.
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:14:06 AMQ: What are your thoughts on an open source VR headset?
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:14:22 AM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:14:43 AMLuckey: "It is a good thing to share knowledge so other people can build on it and improve it. It's a good thing."
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:14:58 AM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:16:37 AMQ: What are bandwidth and delivery challenges?
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:16:43 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:17:24 AM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:18:04 AMLuckey: It's as bad as you think. Pricing structure is not friendly to things like this.
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:18:23 AM
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:19:39 AM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:19:44 AMThey say part of the challenge is data compression, and how much overlap you see between your left and right eye when wearing the headset
-
Josh Miller 1/7/2015 12:20:36 AM
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:20:38 AMQ: How will we get these headsets into classrooms?
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:20:57 AMEllsworth: Reducing the cost will help
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:22:13 AMLuckey: Looking at dinosaurs at a museum or ruins in Greece are experiences that not every kid has. VR lets more people do that.
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:22:52 AMLuckey: Headsets today that are $500 are going to be dirt cheap later
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:23:40 AMQ from Twitter: When will user generated content be used in VR?
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:24:08 AMChristensen: It depends on how much quality you expect.
-
Richard Nieva 1/7/2015 12:25:42 AMNow we're wrapping up. Thanks so much for joining us today!