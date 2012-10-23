CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:00:46 PMWelcome to CNET's live blog for Apple's October 23, 2012 event. We're hoping to see a smaller version of the iPad as well as updates to Apple's Mac line. The event begins in just one hour -- 10am PT/1pm ET. My name is Declan McCullagh, and I'll be your moderator today.
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:00:52 PMMy esteemed CNET colleagues Josh Lowensohn, Scott Stein, and Rich Brown will be bringing you the news live from the California Theatre in downtown San Jose, Calif.
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:01:01 PMCNET will also be running live commentary from editors Molly Wood, Brian Tong, and Donald Bell beginning at 9 am PT, which you'll be able to watch right above our live blog. Note that there's no live video of the presentation itself for most of us, though if you have an Apple TV, for instance, you can tune in at 10am PT: news.cnet.com
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:01:13 PMHere's Josh's preview of the event from last week: news.cnet.com And the latest round of rumors and speculation suggest we may have some Mac Mini news today as well: news.cnet.com
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:01:59 PMWe'll be posting comments from you and other CNET readers -- only a subset, because we have so many -- until the event is about to start. Then we'll cut back so Josh, Scott, and Rich can tell us what's gong on.
-
David Wingard 10/23/2012 4:02:11 PMReally hoping there will be an iPad mini. And a lower price
-
Eric 10/23/2012 4:02:15 PMHope to see a iMac upgrade !!!
-
d4n1312 10/23/2012 4:02:25 PMthe event starts at 10 AM pacific time right?
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:02:34 PMd4n1312: Yep!
-
m4rc 10/23/2012 4:02:37 PMdo you think there will be multi colore'd ipad mini's? judging by the event picture?
-
Asaf Wessely 10/23/2012 4:04:17 PMThat would really blow away the competition multi color Ipad Mini!
-
Ag313 10/23/2012 4:04:30 PMI wonder what the pricing will be with iPod Touch coming in at $299 and iPad coming in at $499
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 4:04:38 PM
-
Varad 10/23/2012 4:04:42 PMI am looking forwad for the iPad mini !! Hope apple really launches it!!
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:05:35 PMI neglected to mention our excellent CNET photographer James Martin will be taking photos live from the event in San Jose. That's him with the photo outside the event venue right now. Hi, James!
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 4:05:38 PM
-
Mason Jordan 10/23/2012 4:05:41 PMI hope there is a new line of iMacs!
-
Dibyajyoti Gogoi 10/23/2012 4:05:46 PMdo you think it will embedd a retina display,a faster processor A6 or more,overall when will it be available at THE INDIA
-
A-S 10/23/2012 4:05:56 PMIf Apple is bringing is pricepoint down to 250$, they will garantee themselve a big piece of this previously untouched market
-
Vasant Patel 10/23/2012 4:06:22 PMI hope the Iphone 5 unlocked version is released pretty soon.
-
dcolmusic 10/23/2012 4:06:32 PMWon't they have to be careful with pricing because with the new iPod touch priced at $299 and $399 if the have iPad mini in that same price point why would anyone buy the touch?
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:07:22 PMAnd thanks to David Hamilton for posting our first CNET poll of the day. Please vote!
-
Duh 10/23/2012 4:07:38 PMLove to T-Mobile commercial before we connected to the Event. I understand that'll be part of the announcement.
-
Shark 10/23/2012 4:07:59 PMItouch and Ipad mini are not substitute products, they do not appeal to users for the same reason
-
TheTechGuy 10/23/2012 4:08:10 PMMini iPad should be $349!
-
Mike 10/23/2012 4:08:15 PMApple needs to keep the price point at around $250. Otherwise they wont be competitive.
-
Tony 10/23/2012 4:08:24 PMWhat is the chance of a one more thing announcement?
-
Matt 10/23/2012 4:08:31 PMI bet the iPad Mini will start at $300. $250, no way.
-
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 4:08:36 PMSorry, folks. First poll had a typo, and the system won't let me edit without deleting it. So it's back... and all new!
-
HeavyHitters 10/23/2012 4:08:41 PMI'll Definitely Buy An IPad Mini If The Price Falls To $250.
-
Victor Gutarra 10/23/2012 4:08:51 PMApple needs to update the iMac line.
-
Chris 10/23/2012 4:08:56 PMThey should lower the price one the iPod touch and then make the iPad mini an affordable price. If its not much cheaper the an iPad then might as well get an iPad
-
Billy Sanchez 10/23/2012 4:08:57 PMI believe the pricing will be between 399 and 599 for the iPad mini
-
Cutter85 10/23/2012 4:09:05 PMIf it's priced at the same amount as iPod Touch (which I doubt) people would still buy the touch instead of an iPad mini because it fits in your pocket.
-
Gadgetier 10/23/2012 4:09:24 PMLowest price will be $329USD for the Apple iPad Air
-
allangba7 10/23/2012 4:09:29 PM@Mike @Mike yeah but what's the point of an ipod touch at 300$, it doesn't make sense to have something smaller and more expensive.
-
Geekyjm 10/23/2012 4:09:31 PMHow do you sell a lot of iPad mini and touch? Lower the touch to $249.9
-
Luis 10/23/2012 4:10:00 PMPrice is not important....
-
EmpirialPrince 10/23/2012 4:10:02 PMThe price has to be cheap otherwise I don't see why a lot of ordinary folk won't buy a nexus 7 or amazon fire or any any cheaper competitor options. Unless apple really have a new unique selling point.
-
Mason Jordan 10/23/2012 4:10:12 PMDo you think there will be a tribute video for Steve Jobs as its a year this month, this could lead onto the 'One More Thing...' Just a thought!?
-
think again! 10/23/2012 4:10:34 PMJames, thanks for the photos, pls keep posting so we could see more than we imagine.
-
Michelle 10/23/2012 4:10:40 PMNew Apple TV update?
-
@Leegitimate 10/23/2012 4:10:50 PM@Cutter85 polls show that many could care less if the ipad is not able to fit into their pocket.
-
Cutter85 10/23/2012 4:10:56 PMapple's selling point has always been their own ecosystem. once you are in it's hard to go to other devices if you already have a mac, iphone, etc.
-
Harold 10/23/2012 4:11:09 PMReally, as long as the price is competitive with the competition it won't matter if the price is close to the ipod touch. It's about fulfilling people's needs. That's why I bought a nexus 7 :D