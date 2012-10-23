CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23) | CNET

CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)

Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.

  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:47:34 PM
    Here we go. FOURTH-gen iPad.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:47:34 PM
    Schiller says today we're getting the 4th generation iPad.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:47:43 PM
    Wow, so who won that bet?
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:47:45 PM
    "It is a power house."
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:47:50 PM
    A6X processor.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:47:51 PM
    A6X processor.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:48:03 PM
    Jeez. This is the next gen already?
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:48:10 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:48:17 PM
    2x graphics improvement.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:48:39 PM
    2x the performance of CPU tasks versus the third-gen's A5X processor. Also 2x in graphics processing. New image signal processor as well for things like image stabilization. W/same 10 hours of battery life.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:48:41 PM
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:48:57 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:48:59 PM
    10 hours battery life. FaceTime HD. Expanded LTE. I'm still a bit in shock that this is really the 4th-gen iPad launch.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:49:03 PM
    Front camera now FaceTime HD w/720p video capture, and new LTE chipset that works on more networks. New networks: Sprint, and KDDI in Japan.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:49:10 PM
    So a Sprint iPad...
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:49:16 PM
    I'm sorry, third-gen iPad owners. I'm one of you.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:49:22 PM
    2x faster Wi-Fi, and yep a Lightning connector.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:49:50 PM
    Is the third-gen iPad the new iPod Photo?
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:49:50 PM
    New cables: USB and SD -- Lightning to both of those. Same for Lightning to HDMI and VGA (separate cables).
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:49:56 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:50:00 PM
    So hey, uh sorry everyone who bought an iPad just a few months ago.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:50:10 PM
    Still $499. 16GB.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:50:20 PM
    16GB at $499, so same price as older models. 16GB w/4G at $629.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:50:43 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:50:44 PM
    Smaller iPad folks.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:50:55 PM
    There it is. Lil' iPad.
  • David Hamilton 10/23/2012 5:51:09 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:51:11 PM
    This is a big hardware day....
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:51:13 PM
    Schiller turns the image of the full-size iPad around to reveal the smaller model. It's got a smaller bezel on the sides, just like the leak.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:51:18 PM
    Called the Ipad mini.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:51:23 PM
    iPad mini. so, there.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:51:41 PM
    "What can you do with an iPad mini that you can't do?" Schiller asks. You can hold it with one hand.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:51:44 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:51:57 PM
    Bezel looks just like the iPhone 5 with the rounded off aluminum.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:52:03 PM
    Looks similar in the edges and sides to the new iPod Touch design.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:52:06 PM
    Think big iPod touch.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:52:20 PM
    Schiller breaks one out from under the table. Holds it out in one hand.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:52:29 PM
    It looks pretty small in his hand.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:52:33 PM
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:52:57 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:52:59 PM
    Time for specs: 7.2mm thick, which is 23 percent thinner than fourth-gen iPad. "thin as a pencil!"
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:53:20 PM
    7.2 mm thin is pretty thin. And 0.68 pounds.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:53:23 PM
    53 percent lighter than full-sized iPad at 0.68 lbs.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:53:27 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:53:32 PM
    Comes in white and "slate black."
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News See all

I wore the VR glove that fools your skin as well as your eyes

 Wearable Tech

You can now preorder Apple's $349 HomePod

 Wireless & Bluetooth Speakers

Facebook, Google and Twitter don't reveal much in answers to Congress

 Politics

After WannaCry and NotPetya, ransomware dwindled in 2017

 Security

This self-driving shuttle puts accessibility first

 Car Tech