CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:47:34 PMHere we go. FOURTH-gen iPad.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:47:34 PMSchiller says today we're getting the 4th generation iPad.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:47:43 PMWow, so who won that bet?
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:47:45 PM"It is a power house."
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:47:50 PMA6X processor.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:47:51 PMA6X processor.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:48:03 PMJeez. This is the next gen already?
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:48:10 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:48:17 PM2x graphics improvement.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:48:39 PM2x the performance of CPU tasks versus the third-gen's A5X processor. Also 2x in graphics processing. New image signal processor as well for things like image stabilization. W/same 10 hours of battery life.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:48:41 PM
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:48:57 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:48:59 PM10 hours battery life. FaceTime HD. Expanded LTE. I'm still a bit in shock that this is really the 4th-gen iPad launch.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:49:03 PMFront camera now FaceTime HD w/720p video capture, and new LTE chipset that works on more networks. New networks: Sprint, and KDDI in Japan.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:49:10 PMSo a Sprint iPad...
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:49:16 PMI'm sorry, third-gen iPad owners. I'm one of you.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:49:22 PM2x faster Wi-Fi, and yep a Lightning connector.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:49:50 PMIs the third-gen iPad the new iPod Photo?
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:49:50 PMNew cables: USB and SD -- Lightning to both of those. Same for Lightning to HDMI and VGA (separate cables).
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:49:56 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:50:00 PMSo hey, uh sorry everyone who bought an iPad just a few months ago.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:50:10 PMStill $499. 16GB.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:50:20 PM16GB at $499, so same price as older models. 16GB w/4G at $629.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:50:43 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:50:44 PMSmaller iPad folks.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:50:55 PMThere it is. Lil' iPad.
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 5:51:09 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:51:11 PMThis is a big hardware day....
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:51:13 PMSchiller turns the image of the full-size iPad around to reveal the smaller model. It's got a smaller bezel on the sides, just like the leak.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:51:18 PMCalled the Ipad mini.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:51:23 PMiPad mini. so, there.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:51:41 PM"What can you do with an iPad mini that you can't do?" Schiller asks. You can hold it with one hand.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:51:44 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:51:57 PMBezel looks just like the iPhone 5 with the rounded off aluminum.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:52:03 PMLooks similar in the edges and sides to the new iPod Touch design.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:52:06 PMThink big iPod touch.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:52:20 PMSchiller breaks one out from under the table. Holds it out in one hand.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:52:29 PMIt looks pretty small in his hand.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:52:33 PM
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:52:57 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:52:59 PMTime for specs: 7.2mm thick, which is 23 percent thinner than fourth-gen iPad. "thin as a pencil!"
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:53:20 PM7.2 mm thin is pretty thin. And 0.68 pounds.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:53:23 PM53 percent lighter than full-sized iPad at 0.68 lbs.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:53:27 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:53:32 PMComes in white and "slate black."