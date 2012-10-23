CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23) | CNET

CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)

Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.

  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:53:34 PM
    Screen resolution...is...
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:53:54 PM
    Schiller says that the company wanted to make it smaller, but didn't want to make developers work.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:53:58 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:54:01 PM
    Screen is 7.9-inches in side.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:54:01 PM
    7.9 inch screen.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:54:22 PM
    1,024x768. Same as iPad 2. Developers just exhaled.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:54:27 PM
    1024 pixels by 768 pixels -- so same resolution as first- and second-gen iPad.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:54:34 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:54:36 PM
    Schiller says "all" apps designed for that work.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:55:01 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:55:12 PM
    Schiller playing up things like FaceTime HD phone calls, reading magazines, as well as doing iWork and iLife apps.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:55:27 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:56:01 PM
    Hitting hard with the app ecosystem angle for the iPad mini.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:56:05 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:56:14 PM
    Schiller says: Others have tried to make smaller tablets, but they've failed. Example, and Android tablet -- the Galaxy Nexus 7.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:56:29 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:56:32 PM
    Yikes. Android tablet side-by-side. They're going right at it.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:57:06 PM
    Pointing out the total area of the screen. 1/3 larger display area than 7-inch Android.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:57:06 PM
    Schiller compares Nexus' 7-inch display versus iPad 7.9-inch display, which is 35 percent larger. "That's a huge difference," Schiller says.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:57:08 PM
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:57:38 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:58:05 PM
    To further illustrate the point, Schiller brings up a Web page on both devices. When browsing it's 49 percent larger in portrait, and 67 percent larger in landscape mode. "It doesn't stop there," he goes on.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:58:05 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:58:15 PM
    Now showing the difference between 16:9 and the iPad's more paper-like aspect ratio.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:58:24 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:58:41 PM
    Schiller talking smack about "the other platform" apps, knocking them as "scaled up" and "stretched out" phone apps.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:58:59 PM
    That includes Yelp, Pandora, Vimeo, Trip Advisor.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:59:03 PM
    app-by-app stripdown.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:59:07 PM
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:59:30 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:59:54 PM
    iPad Mini has an A5 processor. Same as iPod Touch fifth-gen. FaceTime HD camera. 5MP iSight camera.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:00:03 PM
    On the inside:
    - A dual-core A5 processor
    - FaceTime HD front-side camera
    - 5 megapixel iSight camera on the back
    - LTE
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:00:10 PM
    LTE on the iPad mini.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 6:00:10 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:00:27 PM
    - 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi @ 5.2Ghz.
    - Lightning connector
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 6:00:29 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:00:37 PM
    10-hour battery life.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:00:55 PM
    ("same as iPod Touch" is my observation. Performance of this A5 may be different.)
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:01:10 PM
    "Every inch an iPad," is the tagline. And now we get a video of it. And yep, there's Jony Ive talking it up.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 6:01:22 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:01:35 PM
    Ive being Apple's chief designer by the way. A frequent face of new product intro videos.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:01:41 PM
    The new iPod Touch and this iPad mini will be very closely compared.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:01:52 PM
    iPad mini being showed off by someone on a bike, also a doctor in a hospital.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:02:32 PM
    Interesting that this didn't get an A6. Probably due to price.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:02:33 PM
    Doing things like showing videos, editing videos, watching sports games, reading things.
