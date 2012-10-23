CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:53:34 PMScreen resolution...is...
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:53:54 PMSchiller says that the company wanted to make it smaller, but didn't want to make developers work.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:53:58 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:54:01 PMScreen is 7.9-inches in side.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:54:01 PM7.9 inch screen.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:54:22 PM1,024x768. Same as iPad 2. Developers just exhaled.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:54:27 PM1024 pixels by 768 pixels -- so same resolution as first- and second-gen iPad.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:54:34 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:54:36 PMSchiller says "all" apps designed for that work.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:55:01 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:55:12 PMSchiller playing up things like FaceTime HD phone calls, reading magazines, as well as doing iWork and iLife apps.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:55:27 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:56:01 PMHitting hard with the app ecosystem angle for the iPad mini.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:56:05 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:56:14 PMSchiller says: Others have tried to make smaller tablets, but they've failed. Example, and Android tablet -- the Galaxy Nexus 7.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:56:29 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:56:32 PMYikes. Android tablet side-by-side. They're going right at it.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:57:06 PMPointing out the total area of the screen. 1/3 larger display area than 7-inch Android.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:57:06 PMSchiller compares Nexus' 7-inch display versus iPad 7.9-inch display, which is 35 percent larger. "That's a huge difference," Schiller says.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:57:08 PM
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:57:38 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:58:05 PMTo further illustrate the point, Schiller brings up a Web page on both devices. When browsing it's 49 percent larger in portrait, and 67 percent larger in landscape mode. "It doesn't stop there," he goes on.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:58:05 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:58:15 PMNow showing the difference between 16:9 and the iPad's more paper-like aspect ratio.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:58:24 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:58:41 PMSchiller talking smack about "the other platform" apps, knocking them as "scaled up" and "stretched out" phone apps.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:58:59 PMThat includes Yelp, Pandora, Vimeo, Trip Advisor.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:59:03 PMapp-by-app stripdown.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:59:07 PM
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:59:30 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:59:54 PMiPad Mini has an A5 processor. Same as iPod Touch fifth-gen. FaceTime HD camera. 5MP iSight camera.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:00:03 PMOn the inside:
- A dual-core A5 processor
- FaceTime HD front-side camera
- 5 megapixel iSight camera on the back
- LTE
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:00:10 PMLTE on the iPad mini.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:00:10 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:00:27 PM- 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi @ 5.2Ghz.
- Lightning connector
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:00:29 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:00:37 PM10-hour battery life.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:00:55 PM("same as iPod Touch" is my observation. Performance of this A5 may be different.)
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:01:10 PM"Every inch an iPad," is the tagline. And now we get a video of it. And yep, there's Jony Ive talking it up.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:01:22 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:01:35 PMIve being Apple's chief designer by the way. A frequent face of new product intro videos.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:01:41 PMThe new iPod Touch and this iPad mini will be very closely compared.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:01:52 PMiPad mini being showed off by someone on a bike, also a doctor in a hospital.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:02:32 PMInteresting that this didn't get an A6. Probably due to price.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:02:33 PMDoing things like showing videos, editing videos, watching sports games, reading things.