CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:02:35 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:03:42 PMIve says you can't just cut the product down, the product had to be tweaked, which is why the sides are thinned down.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:03:49 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:03:50 PMEmphasizing one-hand use of the iPad mini in the video: side bezel smaller for thumb access.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:04:06 PMAlso new: smart covers for the iPad mini.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:04:16 PMThere's no more aluminum hinge. It's all one material.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:04:51 PMLargest and thinnest battery in an iPad yet, the company says.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:05:01 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:05:34 PMAnd that's it for the video.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:05:45 PMSchiller back up now, presumably with the price tag for all this.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:06:10 PMFive colors for the smart covers plus a Product Red one as well.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:06:22 PMSix colors of Smart Covers. No surprise keyboard covers.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:06:24 PMStarts at 16GB of storage Wi-Fi @ $329.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:06:33 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:06:37 PMHmm. $329. So, $30 more than the entry-level iPod Touch.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:06:40 PMiPad 2 still lives!
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:07:13 PM32GB @ $429 and $529. Cellular at $459, $559 and $659.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:07:24 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:07:30 PMWi-Fi ship November 2nd. Pre-orders for Wi-fi start on Friday.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:07:37 PM2 weeks later the Wi-Fi + 4G models come.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:07:50 PMNow the "which iPad do I get?" debate gets hard. Nov 2 availability for Wi-Fi, then cellular two weeks later. Prices of mini and 4th-gen iPad overlap a bit.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:08:20 PMAnd we're gonna see a TV ad for it now that Schiller says will introduce people to the product in a "simple and fun way."
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:08:29 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:08:47 PMIt starts off with someone playing piano on the full-size iPad, then someone else joining in on an iPad mini, both on Garageband.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:08:49 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:09:21 PMNow Cook's back up.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:09:32 PM"It's very cool," he says.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:09:53 PMThe performance leap between A5 and A6X could be big, comparing iPads.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:09:58 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:10:05 PM"We told you earlier this year that you'd see some incredible innovation from Apple across the year, innovation only Apple can deliver. We think we kept our promise and we hope you agree," Cook says.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:10:13 PMSo...I think that's it. That was a barrage of hardware.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:10:45 PMNow rounding out some of the company's launches over the year. iOS 6 and Mountain Lion. Also the new iPod Touch and iPod Nano, iPhone 5. Refresh of entire notebooks, along with Retina Display models, and the new iMac.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:11:02 PMAlso the third-generation iPad, you know the one that we just replaced.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:11:25 PMShould be getting up-close looks at all these Apple products shortly. Considering all the announcements, it'll look like an Apple Store.
-
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 6:11:26 PMI swear, Tim Cook has been taking breathy voice lessons from the ghost of Marilyn Monroe.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:11:37 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:12:03 PM"Yes, it has been an incredible year with all of these new products, and all the applications and cloud services, this has been a truly prolific year of innovation for Apple. We hope that you love these products as we loved creating them. I'd personally like to thank all the teams at Apple who have worked so hard to create what you see today, and across everything else this year ... they dedicate themselves to making the best products on earth."
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:12:09 PMI'm sorry, brother-in-law: I know you just bought a third-gen iPad a month ago. I don't know what to say.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:12:11 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 6:12:38 PMAnd that's it. We're heading to the hands-on area.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 6:12:42 PMThat's it. Off to the hands-on zone,. See you soon!
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:13:03 PM
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 6:13:59 PM
-
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 6:14:11 PMFolks, we'll be reopening comments shortly.
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 6:14:58 PMI'm sure all of you will have one or two things to say. :)