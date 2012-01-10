CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
San 10/23/2012 6:15:30 PMQuestion for everyone in the panel. Which product do you think is a good replacement for the 15 inch rMBP?
-
Karl 10/23/2012 6:15:35 PMI think apple may have their first flop with the mini
-
Ju Wu 10/23/2012 6:15:47 PMI'm pissed that 3rd gen iPad only last 6 months. I'm skipping this 4th for sure
-
Michael Brown 10/23/2012 6:16:00 PMWhat CNET brings to all this is....PERSPECTIVE! You guys get to see all these things and bring great comments about pros and cons. Thank you.
-
FlawedEngineer 10/23/2012 6:16:04 PMSo what's the future of 3rd gen iPad? They totally killed it in a flash, should've replaced iPad 2 with it.
-
1NN0V@T3 10/23/2012 6:16:20 PMI feel a little betrayed...I love Apple, but a new iPad really!!!! I just bought my wife the new iPad.
-
Patrick 10/23/2012 6:16:22 PMiMac looks awesome!
-
LeeInLeetonia 10/23/2012 6:16:24 PMI will take my Nexus 7 tablet over the iPad mini
-
Kristian 10/23/2012 6:16:26 PMOh so now which ipad to choose from is the question and what happened to the 3rd Generation?
-
Person with Questions 10/23/2012 6:16:29 PMQuestion for Brian Tong as he is the Apple Byte guy. Do you think a retina iMac is ever a possibility? Or is it too pricey to manufacture and Apple to justify without alienating customers with an extortionate price tag? Also, what do you believe the likelihood of a 13 inch retina MBP release this year is? Greetings from the East coast of Canada.
-
Mushfiqur Rahman 10/23/2012 6:16:36 PMI never could buy a single apple product. Why ? The awesome price it offers. So if Apple manages to bring the iPad down to at least $230, or best $200, they will be hitting a market they never thought of ! More selling, more profit !!
-
rks 10/23/2012 6:16:55 PMI agree with molly... I hate how my ipad 1 crashes all the time. I thought apple products were supposed to just work
-
Judie 10/23/2012 6:17:13 PMI think the pricing for the iPad Mini could have been more competitive.
-
Mike Smithers 10/23/2012 6:17:20 PMThe nexus 7 doesn't have LTE at any price. I hope google responds in a day or two.
-
Apelles 10/23/2012 6:17:23 PMiPad BETRAYAL!!! And I was stupid enough to purchase Apple Care. I wonder if this includes free upgrade? I doubt it ! This is the last time I will ever buy an Apple product on launch ever again!!!!!!!
-
Fast Freddy 10/23/2012 6:17:28 PMThis iPad mini device is for grandparents who want to FaceTime with their grandkids but can't handle an iPhone, and iPad is psychologically too much, and the iPod with FaceTime is too small a screen for them to stare at junior. But at that price? Really? C'mon man!
-
VJGthe3 10/23/2012 6:17:31 PMIt looks like they are not selling the 3rd gen ipad anymore (even at a reduced price), just replacing it with the 4th gen
-
Evanalmightyyy 10/23/2012 6:17:33 PMI do have to say to those complaining about the new Ipad, you do not have to buy it. No one will be forcing you to. Get it if you want it, if not, enjoy what you have already.
-
LeeInLeetonia 10/23/2012 6:17:41 PMThe iPad mini may hand Apple their first sorry product in a long time. Doesn't live up to their reputation. Too bad.
-
iplayesp 10/23/2012 6:17:41 PMIt looks to me as though Microsoft Surface having sold out may have prompted Apple to release the new iPad, 6 months after the last iPad, a lot earlier than they wanted to.
-
Connor 10/23/2012 6:17:46 PMI guess they figured the iPad 3 wasn't much of a new product so they killed it... but they could've at least put it on discount for all the 3 owners who just bought one.
-
Mike Smithers 10/23/2012 6:17:50 PMLets see how Google responds, it seems as if they are declaring war by having the Nexus 7 on stage. That said the nexus 7 doesn't have LTE at any price. I'll be watching Monday.
-
Guest 10/23/2012 6:17:52 PMIf you're making a smaller tablet, being "35% larger" than the competition isn't a selling point.
-
Christopher MacManus 10/23/2012 6:17:57 PMFrom Apple's web site, in reference to the iPad Mini display: 1024-by-768 resolution at 163 pixels per inch (ppi). No retina.
-
Allissa 10/23/2012 6:18:02 PMI've a Blackberry Playbook, purchased 1 yr. ago. Same specs as iPad Mini. Not the same Apps selection but what do I care. I just surf and read.
-
mitchfig 10/23/2012 6:18:13 PMI am a mixed ecosystem guy. Will be getting a new iMac desktop and probably an iPad mini. But Android blows apple away in GPS navigation right now so I will be keeping my Samsung Galaxy Note.
-
KK 10/23/2012 6:18:14 PMThose poor kids at FoxConn are going to be working round the clock.
-
Bryan Mc Govern 10/23/2012 6:18:24 PMI'm going with the nexus 7 this xmas
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 6:19:08 PMCNET's intrepid Apple reporter, Josh Lowensohn, tells me that he's logging off to go to the hands-on area to check out the new hardware.
-
Akiva 10/23/2012 6:19:14 PMYou think they launched the iPad 4 to better compete with the Surface?
-
Gator 10/23/2012 6:19:21 PMgood luck getting help with your maps app when you are waging war at your product launch...
-
kumarvinamra 10/23/2012 6:19:27 PMi hate apple, i bought the old "new ipad 3rd Gen" 6 months ago, this means the life cycle for ipad is 6 months now
-
Glen F. 10/23/2012 6:19:28 PM$329. Pretty stiff for a mini device without retina display and A5 chip.
-
Nick 10/23/2012 6:19:31 PMWhat about iTunes 11?? Do we know when that's coming out?
-
I'm excited to get one!!... 10/23/2012 6:19:31 PMI'm excited to get one but not sure with that price. Dang!! though it would be closer to nexus 7 in price
-
Johny 10/23/2012 6:19:33 PMWhere is the innovation?Where is the innovation? I am going for surface rt.
-
Mike g 10/23/2012 6:19:37 PMgod were spoiled great stuff and we're pissed cause it's TOO SOON???? WTF?
-
Mdobbs 10/23/2012 6:19:37 PMEverything was awesome except price of Mini! $199 and i would be all over it for kids but at $329 Apple is unrealistic! Why even get a Mini???
-
mikesand 10/23/2012 6:19:56 PMIs this going to the new product launch so that in in March they will announce the Apple TV since March has usually been a month for TV's to be released.
-
Ivan 10/23/2012 6:19:59 PMVery pissed of right now, I've bought a third gen iPad on launch, and it looks old right now...I just hope they don't cut out features on the third gen iPad so fast as they did on iPhone 4...#shameonapple
-
jblogger88 10/23/2012 6:20:07 PMWow 30% larger than the Nexus 7 all for a 65% cost more than the Nexus 7
-
WitchDoctor 10/23/2012 6:20:10 PMPlease read this CNET! How can you make a smaller iPad, compare it to the Nexus, and use manipulation of the screen to blind customers of the "LOW Resolution" with a "BIGGER" screen? The only reason I would buy an apple product now is if Android doesn't have the App I need. Besides that, its a waste of money!
-
Anubhav 10/23/2012 6:20:12 PMI sorry to say but I think in my opinion Samsung has surpassed the technology in many ways with the launch of its Samsung note 2. I know they might be using a bundle of technologies but undoubtedly its got a tremendous power.
-
Taco 10/23/2012 6:20:18 PMYour incorrect about the Nexus 7 price. The nexus 7 is now priced at $250 for 32GB
-
Dylan 10/23/2012 6:20:26 PMHow about a 17" MacBook Pro??? 13" and 15" are too small for "mobile" development