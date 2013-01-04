CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
aj_strong 10/23/2012 6:20:29 PMI keep hearing everything about the iPad mini while I'm still salivating over the new iMac...
-
GaelicSoxFan 10/23/2012 6:20:34 PMDid they say when the new iTunes is going to be launched?
-
Thomas 10/23/2012 6:20:36 PMAlthough it is upsetting that the iPad 3 was already replaced, I can understand why Apple did so; they need to push the new lightning adapter and the only way to do that well is to have all of their "top tier" products use the lightning adapter.
-
Liz 10/23/2012 6:20:39 PMI have an iPad 2, think I will look at the nexus.
-
Duh 10/23/2012 6:20:44 PMApples stock down -.5% during the event is now -2.7% after the event!
-
Jeff C. 10/23/2012 6:20:56 PMSiri will be available with iPad mini
-
Doug 10/23/2012 6:21:02 PMwOOt! I held off buying the "New iPad" in hopes of seeing an iPad mini for Christmas. Now that it's out, I think I will upgrade my original iPad with the 4th Gen iPad. The mini is overpriced and outdated. The "New iPad" is not going to be cheap enough to justify buying.
-
Littertray 10/23/2012 6:21:06 PMSo pissed that 3rd Gen is now going to become obselete software wise faster than any iPad previously it seems
-
HOONIGAN 10/23/2012 6:21:13 PMWay to screw over your consumers, Apple. Sometimes "taking your foot off the gas" is the smarter thing to do.
-
Angela 10/23/2012 6:21:18 PMHow disappointing is the ipad mini? I was willing to consider it if it was more competitive with pricing but I guess. Why would I buy the mini when the regualr one is only $70. more. Well I guess I will be buying either the Amazon Kindle HD, or the Google nexus, or maybe even the Samsung Galaxy
-
GBK 10/23/2012 6:21:26 PMAre the iPad 3's going to come down in price? I really thought the price point for the Mini would be $249. Now I have to think about just buying an iPad 2 at $399 or spending an extra hundred for the 4.
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 6:21:27 PMDuh: Apple shares did fall a bit more than the rest of the market. I've seen this pattern before.
-
SourApple 10/23/2012 6:21:40 PMBought an iPad 3 just over two weeks ago. Sick about the upgrade four days after I would have been able to return it. Done with Apple. Giving up on my attempt to get an iPhone 5. I can't deal with their lack of respect for consumers. Time to look at Windows again.
-
Andy Tanner 10/23/2012 6:21:43 PMThe most disappointing thing for me is the lack of an optical drive on the new iMac, what do those things cost, 70 bucks? Insult to injury: Hey Schiller, I'm not stuck in the past. Jerk. Son of lightning.
-
Paul 10/23/2012 6:21:46 PMIf the ipad mini was below 299$ I would get it. I have 4 ipad in my house- 6 people. 2 of them ipad 3rd gen. Iam not going to spend money on something that came out 2 years ago. Its just a smaller ipad 2 with a couple new things
-
Uker 10/23/2012 6:21:50 PMNew iPad after I bought the "new" iPad 7 months ago. I feel royally SCREWED by Apple. Bad PR move Apple.
-
Hart_land 10/23/2012 6:21:52 PMApple made up for their lack of innovation at the last keynote, I love what they have done with the imac and macbooks, its perfect, and the ipad mini seems pretty cool and reasonable, but I dont understand the 4th gen ipad at all
-
rking28 10/23/2012 6:21:54 PMdid they mention anything about the itunes update?
-
Samuel 10/23/2012 6:21:54 PMFor that price Kindle fire!
-
Christopher MacManus 10/23/2012 6:21:59 PMI honestly believe that Steve Jobs is spinning in his grave at this new mass offering of similar products with such close price points. Way too many products on the table. It's like watching Sony in the 90's/00's all over again.
-
Sakada 10/23/2012 6:22:04 PMThis is awesome !!
-
Charls Naveen 10/23/2012 6:22:08 PMJuz looking out for iPad mini but bowled over by iMac.
-
allan23 10/23/2012 6:22:13 PMSo the ipad mini doesnt have a retina display?? Well does it at least have Siri???
-
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 6:22:15 PM
-
Charls Naveen 10/23/2012 6:22:17 PMGoin get my first iMac 4 sure
-
Texan 10/23/2012 6:22:24 PMThe purpose of a smaller tablet is to be economical. Apple dropped the ball on this one
-
Tanya 10/23/2012 6:22:31 PM@Guest the physical size of both tablets are the same, you get more useable screen size with an iPad Mini. That is a great selling point.
-
Faiyaz 10/23/2012 6:22:39 PMWhat's up with Apple. Disappointed. Probably scared of competition. Looked like they scrambled to put up a show.
-
Ed 10/23/2012 6:23:00 PMiPad 4G will make Surface non existent
-
Damn8ti0n 10/23/2012 6:23:03 PMMolly, can you elaborate what you dont like about your iPhone 5!... I upgraded from a 3Gs and I am contemplating going back!
-
sitting in sin with a grin 10/23/2012 6:23:07 PMApple turned me with the design of the 5 and the ipod mini. The exactness of Apple is gone.
-
Uker 10/23/2012 6:23:12 PMI bought the "new" iPad 7 months ago. Newer one today totally blows mine away. Apple screwed me over - they knew what was coming today. Bad PR move APPL
-
admorp182 10/23/2012 6:23:17 PMSo wait, does the iPad Mini have retina?
-
A bird Haven 10/23/2012 6:23:22 PMI'll take a GS3 or Nexus First. No IPad Mini at that price,
-
jlk6055 10/23/2012 6:23:35 PMOther companies release multiple products a year. Apple released a new ipad get over it.
-
Mdobbs 10/23/2012 6:23:57 PMApple - i hope you are reading these comments!!! Many ppl pissed!
-
J P 10/23/2012 6:23:58 PMThe store is up and working now...!
-
KM 10/23/2012 6:24:00 PMMini's are going to sell like hot cakes.
-
SourApple 10/23/2012 6:24:02 PMAnd I agree with the loss of the optical drive. Yeah, people don't use them as much, but we still use them enough to keep it in there. It's a desktop, for Pete's sake!
-
Heber Fullmer 10/23/2012 6:24:05 PMI am very happy about the ipad upgrade I have never bought one yet I am happier about mac mini updating as I want a new server and I use the current mac mini but would like more ram and fresh processor
-
FlawedEngineer 10/23/2012 6:24:11 PMI bought the 3rd gen iPad just 15 days ago, they really have screwed all the 3rd gen owners like me :(
-
Shelly 10/23/2012 6:24:17 PMI'm so disappointed. I was planning on $199 or at the most $250 but at that cost, no way. Apple could have really set themselves in the market with a lower price, but not now. Big Flop. and not to mention the 5 vs the 6 processor.
-
iplayesp 10/23/2012 6:24:19 PMThe mini does NOT have the retina display.
-
preposterouspla 10/23/2012 6:24:20 PMThis is the perfect storm for Microsofts comeback.....Apple is slipping up with that horrible Ipad mini pricing. Steve Jobs did make a difference voer there
-
n3td3v 10/23/2012 6:24:23 PMI haven't a smart phone or tablet and don't plan on buying one. Too much tracking capability allowing the data to be used against me by government agencies. They say if you're doing nothing wrong you've nothing to fear. However, that doesn't hold up at the end of the day. We're all being tracked with these products passively by NSA algorithms, looking for key indicators of wrong doing. I don't want to be part of that government scrutiny by the product.