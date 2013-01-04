CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
JG 10/23/2012 6:24:28 PMiPad 3 is gone at the Apple store. Just iPad mini, iPad 2 and the new iPad
-
ladyetrek 10/23/2012 6:24:37 PMI like the iPad Mini...the smaller size is easier to throw into a purse or bag...but as there is absolutely nothing wrong with my iPad2 there isn't any real need to change...upgrades have improved the picture clarity so I am happy...and I love my iPhone 5!
-
GuyClapperton 10/23/2012 6:24:42 PMWas it really only a few months ago that people were predicting something in the TV range from Apple this year? It's mid-October...
-
Tanya 10/23/2012 6:24:46 PMApple does what again? I am completely interested in an iPod Mini and a new MacBook Pro 13.
-
Eddie 10/23/2012 6:24:55 PMSuck a low blow to compare the mini with the Nexus, I expected 299 not 329....Android here I come!
-
TonyT 10/23/2012 6:24:58 PMiPad 4th gen is just an upgrade mostly for lightning port, a 2x speed upgrade is expected for a 6 month update. If you keep in mind the ipad2 to 3 upgrade was a 4x speed upgrade.
-
Zach Parry 10/23/2012 6:25:00 PMThis is random, but I wonder if the iPad Mini will have Siri?
-
bry00 10/23/2012 6:25:04 PMno matter what the price point, people will still buy the ipad mini or shell out more for the ipad2, especially when it goes on sale. This will all make the shareholders happy and thats what they want
-
andy 10/23/2012 6:25:10 PMFrom the Apple website, the 4th gen ipad is known as "iPad with Retina display"
-
Yosef Friedman 10/23/2012 6:25:13 PMHello, they are bashing an old Nexus 7, when google is coming out with new ones, that will have a better resolution than Ipad mini, and same pixels as Retina display, and will still be cheaper than Apple products
-
Neil 10/23/2012 6:25:16 PMNo New Ipad at apple store, just the 4th generation
-
Capt canada 10/23/2012 6:25:18 PMI know what you mean man i feel like i got screwed too i just got mine a week ago :( no more apple for me im gonna be getting the rumored 10.1 inch nexus
-
Leeds 10/23/2012 6:25:19 PMSo this has 1/2 the processor of the NExus 7, as of next Monday (when the Nexus 7 price drops) it will be a 65% premium in price, and it has 30% fewer pixels than the Nexus 7.
Remind me why anyone would buy the inferior [apple] product when it costs so much more?
-
Sean 10/23/2012 6:25:30 PM32% Premium over the Nexus 7 with the same storage for a 40% larger screen, iOS 6 ecosystem and apps, and 25% improvement in battery life?...no-brainer people
-
Shibu Daniel 10/23/2012 6:25:30 PMAnd why is iPad 2 still there ??
-
C9pilot 10/23/2012 6:25:34 PMAn iMac desktop WITHOUT an optical drive? Really?
-
Firdaus Haque 10/23/2012 6:25:36 PMiPad 4 already? Lightening fast move for the lightening adaptor.
-
ipad minis are for people... 10/23/2012 6:25:38 PMCan't wait to get the new ipad not the mini I like the bigger size. I do like that they offer a smaller size a bit more portable. I am really looking forward to the iMac.
-
kumarvinamra 10/23/2012 6:25:42 PMProduct Life Cycle for iPad is now 6 months... so be prepared to see iPad 5th generation in March 2013
-
Mario Morales 10/23/2012 6:25:47 PMApple just went "Broken Arrow" Jobs is missed... :(
-
Jeff R 10/23/2012 6:25:52 PMwill the older cases fit the newest ipad?
-
GuyClapperton 10/23/2012 6:25:52 PMA thought for people like me with 3s, though - didn't we buy these to use rather than as fashion accessories? Mine still works, I promise.
-
Littertray 10/23/2012 6:26:00 PMThis could make iPad fragmented when it comes to software.iPad 1 can't run a lot of software. Same with 2nd gen and now with 4th geen the 3rd gen will have the same problem. Their arguement about Android fragmentation is becoming thin now.
-
Trell 10/23/2012 6:26:05 PMIpad 3 gone after 6months. Apple fail. Buy an optical drive if you have a cd/dvd's. Fail.
-
Matty321 10/23/2012 6:26:08 PMI kinda feel slighted. i bought a iPad3 6 months ago. Now it's not even going to be sold
-
MWEX 10/23/2012 6:26:11 PMapple store is live
-
Capt canada 10/23/2012 6:26:14 PMyeah im excited for the nexus
-
Zeighty 10/23/2012 6:26:19 PMThe iPad mini - perfect size. The 4th Gen. iPad - it doesn't stop working just because of the new one... What a bunch of whiners.
-
Tommy Ace 10/23/2012 6:26:24 PMI was going to get the mac 13 retina ..but it has no graphics card?? Also, Im selling my new ipad 3 under a year so I guess it's insured.. I find I never use it cause its too big and bulky.. the ipad mini will be a good replacement. I will also get a 27 inch iMac.. considering what add ons there are. Jam Packed event - Lets be positive guys.
-
dd 10/23/2012 6:26:26 PMI thought Steve Jobs said that Apple would never make a 7" iPad!
-
Tanya 10/23/2012 6:26:28 PMyou can get a dvd writer for $
30
-
Duh 10/23/2012 6:26:29 PMWhat does the competition offer at the $329 price?
-
Nickel.Pincher 10/23/2012 6:26:35 PMhey, did i hear correct, do they now have a SD card adapter for these iPads?
-
Dauntless 10/23/2012 6:26:37 PMHello Surface!!
-
Xue Ming Kang 10/23/2012 6:26:40 PMthe mystery is they still offer ipad 2 where it still features the old dock connect; at a price which is only 100 bucks lower, there is a leap in processor speed & retina display.
-
Nashonne 10/23/2012 6:26:45 PMPissed because I bought the IPad 3 when it came out. I thought I at leeast had to next Spring before it would be outdated. Not happy with Apple. Thought about updating my IPhone 4 to a 5, but I don't want to give Apple anymore of my money!
-
SlowWhite 10/23/2012 6:26:52 PMYes, iPad mini has Siri. Confirmed by Apple website.
-
Michael Mo 10/23/2012 6:26:55 PMThey didn't mention how annoying 16:9 video is on a 4:3 screen on the iPad mini. Lots of letterbox.
-
UK 10/23/2012 6:27:05 PMComment from the UK. Fire HD out on Thursday. Going for that
-
Uker 10/23/2012 6:27:10 PMApple screwed the people who purchased "new" iPads seven months ago.
-
Lee 10/23/2012 6:27:15 PMSd Card Slot Is On The Back Of The iMac
-
Agent808 10/23/2012 6:27:20 PMListen stop whining about having "outdated" tech! if it does what u want it to do so what if there is something that is faster !??
-
paunch 10/23/2012 6:27:22 PMSooo...Apple purposely held back on the iPad mini retina display for next time. Classy.
-
Zeighty 10/23/2012 6:27:30 PMI cannot tell you the last time I burned a DVD.... more than a year ago. Flash drive has replaced it.
-
Faiyaz 10/23/2012 6:27:37 PMListen to Steve Jobs to stay relevant