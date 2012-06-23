CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
jon 10/23/2012 6:27:46 PMthere is a SD card slot, molly :)
-
Mark Beare 10/23/2012 6:27:52 PMThere is an SD card reader in the iMacs
-
Chantel 10/23/2012 6:28:09 PMIts quite clear to me that Apple doesnt have much more to offer. Nor do they have much more room to improve on their product line. Everything is the same. Like cookie cutter houses. Its time to revamp ENTIRELY!
-
ADAVE 10/23/2012 6:28:25 PMThe New iMAC does have a SD slot...its a SDXC slot.
-
4THGENIPAD 10/23/2012 6:28:43 PMpersonally, whoever purchased the new ipad 6 months ago wasn't paying attention. it wasn't a big different from the one before that. i was smart to wait for this one.
-
Abbas 10/23/2012 6:28:45 PMIs the iPad mini gonna have the same problems with the scratches on the back, like the iPhone 5?
-
Mark Beare 10/23/2012 6:28:55 PMAll these people calling in on their iPhones with bad call quality :)
-
C SINGH 10/23/2012 6:29:00 PMsorry i'm going little off topic...beside hating the new iPad...
what happen to new iTunes ????
-
karenswim 10/23/2012 6:29:41 PMI am one of those people who does not own any generation iPad (yes it's true we exist). I was on the verge of buying the new Fire but decided to wait for this event and am sold on the new mini.
-
AppHead 10/23/2012 6:29:43 PMI really wanted a smaller iPad.. But they missed the mark on the price point. It's a shame because they had the perfect chance to crush the competition. Uncle Steve was never this greedy. Higher price points... Too many offerings... Maybe next time.
-
Matty321 10/23/2012 6:29:45 PMIf they offer a buyback program for iPad3 then I'd have respect for Apple
-
Justwondering 10/23/2012 6:29:55 PMSince when did you folks at the cnet council become so angry. You guys can hate on apple for the next 2weeks and compare it more products that just don't exist. Or a one-off feature that you use 2% of daily life. I want honest answers from you guys. Not these reactions that make you guys seem like you are speaking for sponsored parent companies and not from a point of view of a person looking at the future.
-
AppHead 10/23/2012 6:30:20 PMSomebody should let them know that there's a recession going on..
-
apple 10/23/2012 6:30:22 PMLOL It's an update. Not even that big of a deal stop crying.
-
yp 10/23/2012 6:30:31 PMNo Ipad mini going to wait for ipad mini retina display A6 chip in six months from now
-
bliss1981 10/23/2012 6:30:34 PMTo complain that there is something newer than what you bought is silly. What you bought is still as good as it was when you decided you needed it. You don't need to have the very latest thing. At least you know that when you need something new you will be able to get something great again.
-
BackToM$ 10/23/2012 6:30:35 PMI wouldn't buy an iPad mini until it has a retina display. Then it'll replaced iPad 3
-
LOL@Apple 10/23/2012 6:30:37 PMAt that price of the Ipad Mini at $329, it wuld be better to buy a higher resolution Galaxy Note 2 and higher specs, which is a tablet disguised as a phone, and can make calls !
-
Andre 10/23/2012 6:30:39 PMThe iPad mini is a bit of a deception, because it has a non retina display. With a retina display at that price, it will be a killer, but not with these specs. Maybe the iPad mini 2 next April...
-
waiyandean 10/23/2012 6:31:02 PMI wonder what happened to iTunes that is supposedly coming in October.
-
Rikk 10/23/2012 6:31:03 PMNo lock slot for the MBP 13 Retina. I guess they sell more if they are constantly stolen.
-
GaelicSoxFan 10/23/2012 6:31:12 PMI like to watch my DVDs on my computer. I have a better setup here than in my living room. When I got my new Mac mini for my birthday this year (old 1st gen died of old age), I bought a $30 external drive and it has worked fine.
-
Andy Chung 10/23/2012 6:31:14 PMwas going to get it for my 7 year old son, however, price point of ipad mini is too high...oh well. Moving on
-
Duh 10/23/2012 6:31:16 PMThe last iPad was good enough. Nobody should buy the new ones.
-
TheHeartbreakKid 10/23/2012 6:31:18 PMAngry for tech getting upgraded. Yes, I hate that my graphics card is outdated because it is only 5 months old.
-
NotHappy 10/23/2012 6:31:26 PMAt iPad original product launch - Jobs convinced us the iPad was the "perfect" size...what would he say about the mini? And I bought iPad 3 about 3 weeks ago....not happy about the announcement (albeit swift and quiet) of the iPad 4
-
Trime2x1 10/23/2012 6:31:50 PMI'm wondering if Steve Jobs would have rolled out this many products and screw one or two products over another?
-
Uker 10/23/2012 6:31:55 PMBuy back program... Apple. Come on, do it.
-
C6282 10/23/2012 6:32:02 PMIF you don't like the products then don't buy them. No need to upgrade unless yours is old and just doesn't work.
-
Kieran of England 10/23/2012 6:32:04 PM£269 for mini
-
Mambolover 10/23/2012 6:32:08 PMApple store is up!
-
Leeds 10/23/2012 6:32:10 PMAAPL stock tanked more than 2% all in the last 25 minutes. It would seem that wall street agrees that this iPad mini is a fail-boat.
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 6:32:25 PMLeeds: not sure 2% is "tanking." That would be 20%.
-
Andy Chung 10/23/2012 6:32:28 PMIs Apple going to introduce new iPad mini with retina display in 6 months? I will wait for that one, maybe.
-
A B 10/23/2012 6:32:30 PMApple is NOT the same company since Steve Jobs died! They are rushing products to market without perfecting them!
-
Abid Ali 10/23/2012 6:32:32 PMthe android tablet and the ipad whre litterally exactly the same apartt from the size of the screen
-
Matty321 10/23/2012 6:32:36 PMCrying?? I really dont care for having a product that isn't even sold after 6 months!!
-
fpall 10/23/2012 6:32:38 PMWhy do you people with "the new ipad" care that there is a 4th gen out. Just keep using and enjoying your product
-
Duh 10/23/2012 6:32:49 PMI love that Apple users realized they are getting screwed. FINALLY - and now everyone is dumping AAPL stock
-
Steve Waddell 10/23/2012 6:32:51 PMI agree - the iMac should not have lost an optical drive. I can see that for a laptop to help make it lighter for portability. BUT, who's moving an iMac around??? I'd much rather have kept the optical drive built in!!!!! Bad decision trying to force everything to their crappy iCloud.
-
aardman 10/23/2012 6:33:03 PMOn iPad4, you guys are actually complaining that Apple is updating too fast? If they didn't you'd complain that they're not keeping up with Android. There's no pleasing you. Because you think your job is to be negative and complain about everything.
-
jaroesler 10/23/2012 6:33:04 PMThere's a new Android tablet every month! Apple can't keep up at even 6 months
-
smartowl09 10/23/2012 6:33:05 PMnot happy with the ipad mini price point. however, i am thrilled about the iPad 4th gen announce. Feel good about having delayed my 3rd gen iPad purchase
-
Ed59 10/23/2012 6:33:09 PMI might as well spend Xtra $$$ and get full sized I-Pad
-
Uker 10/23/2012 6:33:11 PMI feel totally abused by Apple. I bought the "new" iPad seven months ago. Seven months??? Come on Apple... really bad PR move.