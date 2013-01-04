CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
Brian C 10/23/2012 6:33:15 PMIts about the schools people!! The iPad Mini is targeting the schools! Hence the new iBooks. Apple is not worried!
-
LadyPilotHCO 10/23/2012 6:33:25 PMI like that idea Buy back especially within 12months .... but people still eager to buy your old ones
-
Eric Whyaskwhy 10/23/2012 6:33:27 PMWhat is this thing with getting thinner and thinner , even on iMac? I thought they are coming out with a totally new ground up design iMac which capture people's imagination. Yet, what do we get? A more aneroxic desktop.
-
Reader Net 10/23/2012 6:33:28 PMI think iPad Mini should have been $299 and Apple should have reduced the price of iPod touch.
-
Luis 10/23/2012 6:33:29 PMThey didn't say if the 4th Gen iPad is thinnier and lighter than 3rd Gen iPad...
-
winhink 10/23/2012 6:33:30 PMSince the iPad Mini is positioned to compete with other book reading devices, I expected it to be lighter and, most of all, make use of the new camera powered, hand free page turning as in the iPad App, Guilt Taste.
-
chris123 10/23/2012 6:33:32 PMUmmm, no expansion on the new iMac to add your own cheaper RAM?
-
Zeighty 10/23/2012 6:33:36 PMYou guys have never been this anti-Apple.... what is up? New sponsors?
-
A-S 10/23/2012 6:33:46 PMOk, i am PISSED, Ipad Mini for 329$ minimum ? Really Apple, REALLY ?!?!? Where did the 199$ went ? Pfffff
-
rohit 10/23/2012 6:33:49 PMso are they going to update 4th gen ipad in 6 months?????
-
Justwondering 10/23/2012 6:33:53 PMThey will never be the same company they used to be but they are still trying to make product that people literally ask for. Good enough for me and much better than googles misteps
-
Dylan 10/23/2012 6:33:57 PMSo an upgrade in one year is ok for people but not in six months.
-
FullmetalAviator 10/23/2012 6:34:05 PMThe iPad mini is WAY to expensive when the Google Nexus 7 is $199! They are going to drive people to Android. Way to make it super obvious Apple.
-
TheHeartbreakKid 10/23/2012 6:34:13 PMWorried. I am not sure about that. Business mindset might be, there are people who just want a small tablet, and we are not getting their money.
-
wasting money 10/23/2012 6:34:54 PMstill wondering how much of this is needed. I have a early gen iPod touch and macbook, don't need anything else yet
-
Abbas 10/23/2012 6:34:56 PMI'm just concerned about the new scratch-prone aluminum back on the iPad mini
-
Andre 10/23/2012 6:34:57 PMIn 6 month mini will be cheaper and better.
-
David 10/23/2012 6:34:59 PMAAPL share price down $17 today!
-
Matty321 10/23/2012 6:35:01 PM500 minimum every 6 months is not good
-
xeyedmary 10/23/2012 6:35:06 PMC/Net: optical drives are a fail; get off the optical cloud.
-
JG 10/23/2012 6:35:11 PMI think it's ridiculous that you're roasting Apple for giving us a much better iPad at the same price point! You don't have to buy every new product that comes out. If you just bought a 3, wait for the next generation. You still have a really great tablet.
-
LeeInLeetonia 10/23/2012 6:35:20 PMWasn't there another company that had an 8" tablet which tanked??? HP if I remember right. 7.8 or 7.9 is just plain the wrong size and doesn't chase the same demographics as a plain 7"
-
Duh 10/23/2012 6:35:52 PMGoogle Stock up +.7% and Apple down -2.48%
-
Sholop 10/23/2012 6:35:53 PMI think they are confusing their grid. When Jobs simplified the lines when he came back to Apple it made it easy. They need to make the grid: iPad Air, iPad, iPad Pro. MacBook Air, Macbook (no retina), Macbook Pro (retina). iPod Air, iPod, iPod Pro.
-
Dylan 10/23/2012 6:35:58 PMIf a product you buy has what you want then whats the difference when an upgrade occurs - Always going to be chasing technology -
-
Andrew 10/23/2012 6:36:00 PMUnbelivable the disrespect Apple id showing for its loyal customers killing IPad 3 gen after only 6 months on the market, what's wrong with you guys!
-
Jerry 10/23/2012 6:36:06 PMIpad Mini will be huge this xmas!!!
-
Chasman 10/23/2012 6:36:07 PMAll you whiners with your iPad3, shut up. I've got a 1st gen. I'm not eligible for iOs6, so I'm actually phased out. Newer apps don't work on mine. Your 3rd Gen is still a great product with 2 cams, iOs6, retina display.... You're good for another 2 years at least.
-
Molly'sonfire 10/23/2012 6:36:12 PMJust wait for the next one
-
Heiji 10/23/2012 6:36:15 PMAlternate take: I don't think Apple is running in fear by releasing iPad 4. I think they are seizing a chance to reset the product cycle, starting have a new iPad release every year now just before the HOLIDAY buying spree.
-
docksiderjh 10/23/2012 6:36:17 PMwithout optical drives no way. I'll keep my iMac and MacPro 17 and go back to MSN
-
Marley 10/23/2012 6:36:19 PMiPad (3rd generations) are on sale (in the Canada website under refurbished) for 379.00 for the 16gb wifi model.
-
crapple 10/23/2012 6:36:21 PMwell this was coming when they anounced the new Ipod touch is $299; they wounldnt price is lower than that.
-
Mykola Makhin 10/23/2012 6:36:44 PMI spent money on the old one... and it still exists. It's right here - on my table. What on Earth are you talking about, Molly? You don't have to pay twice for same thing - Tim Cook doesn't come to your house to take away your older iPads.
-
pamikay 10/23/2012 6:36:45 PMWell I got the 3rd gen and like it but the mini is too much when currently love android phone so much...there's things I can do on it I can't on Ipad. Nexus would work for kids.
-
paunch 10/23/2012 6:36:47 PMEco-friendly = NOT making your products obsolete every 6 months.
-
bliss1981 10/23/2012 6:36:48 PMApple has set the bar so high they just can't please people any more.
-
wasting money 10/23/2012 6:36:50 PM$70 between the iPad 4 and the iPad Mini? Hardly seems worth getting the smaller version
-
Sholop 10/23/2012 6:36:52 PMBesides that, it should have been $299 for the iPad mini.
-
lmejia 10/23/2012 6:36:53 PMthe new ipad release is annoying but it would have been more so if they just re-released it with a lightning connector
-
Mark 10/23/2012 6:36:55 PMDoes the 13" retina use the same two displays that the 15" uses? Hope not due to all the problems with ghosting!!!
-
arjunanand 10/23/2012 6:36:57 PMapple really!! what made your macbook pro line up great was the price. i have a 13" macbook pro costed me $1200 & $ 1700 for the new one is a deal breaker that was the cost of the last generation 15". its not that technology has grown and that is why the books are expensive, every generation of a lineup will have new technology selling it for an affordable price is what was attractive about apple in the steve jobs era, itt would be like selling the iphone 16gb for like 300(w/ contract) this is just plain out stupid.
-
richard victor 10/23/2012 6:37:05 PMThe iPad mini has an excellent form factor. Basically an 8 inch screen in a 7 inch packaging. It benefits from proven technology (with the A5 chip) in to a more useable (for me, at least). I loved the 9.7 inch iPad, but found it a little too big for my taste. The mini will also be a lot more useable for smaller hands (I have an7 and9 year old) when used as a tool for educations. No retina display, oh well. I have a first gen(non-retina) and fourth gen(Retina) iTouch and for most applications, the difference in image quality is not an issue for me. I am definitely happy I didn't upgrade my iTouch to gen 5. And yes, had I bought a "new" (3rd gen?, NewOld?, 3rd gen BETA?). I would be PISSED!!! I think we can now establish what those Foxcom workers were rioting over in China. They all worked on the iPad 3 line.
-
ColinT_22 10/23/2012 6:37:09 PMI think the biggest reason they updated the iPad so quickly is to align future updates. There is no way Apple can have a big event for the iPhone, iMac, iOS, iPad, and iPad Mini every year. By updating the iPad now they can update it next year in the fall the same time as the iPad Mini and conform product cycles.
-
nikecar 10/23/2012 6:37:22 PM@Justwondering sorry, but $130 more for inferior display and processor, and more than $130 for less memory (when the 32GBs are officially on sale next week). no thanks.