CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
GaelicSoxFan 10/23/2012 6:37:30 PMAndrew, you don't have to buy it!
-
Leeds 10/23/2012 6:38:04 PMOne of the best things about my Nexus 7 is the fact that it fits in my pants' pockets. (Khakis anyway, not Jeans) Any idea if this wider iPad mini has placed apple out of the ride-in-my-pants market? Because that is the whole reason my second tablet was a 7" Nexus. If it can't fit in my pocket, it has to live at my desk or in my car.
"Pocketability" is VERY important to me.
-
Duh 10/23/2012 6:38:05 PMiDeath = October 23, 2012
-
Rxnfox17 10/23/2012 6:38:10 PMThe iPad mini is apple being is lil cry baby about more people buying android tablets over iOS devices, overall, the iPad mini is a waste of time and any of u who waste time on Apple devices must like restrictions and the wait for "decent" but not "great" devices like idk.....iPhone5? I aint got nutn on the SG3
-
Almost Rice 10/23/2012 6:38:12 PMI was looking for a IIGS with retina display
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 6:38:26 PMAR: Why not an Apple IIe while you're at it? :)
-
Abid Ali 10/23/2012 6:38:28 PMWHO CARES OBOUT ITUNES?!!?!?!?!?! Seriously, think about the products
-
Abilio 10/23/2012 6:38:30 PMhey guys...they are miles ahead of all others competitors...and doing a incredible job...congratulations APPLE
-
ADAVE 10/23/2012 6:38:38 PMIts just a shame that Apple is becoming like the BestBuy commercial...were you need to update your product every 6 months...I moved to apple products for the durability and the longevity, but unsure now...
-
Molly'sonfire 10/23/2012 6:38:40 PMI think they are just gearing it for Christmas sales going forward.
-
TheHeartbreakKid 10/23/2012 6:38:44 PMUpdating their products in the fall allows them to have a great 4th quarter and get people buying iPads before the holidays and not have the new one be only 3 months away.
-
nikecar 10/23/2012 6:38:51 PM@richard victor honestly, the size will be an issue holding it in one hand. I have the N7 and I took my 7 and 4 yos with me to the store to hold it vs a larger tablet. Even the form of the N7 is much better holding in one hand for me. Slap the almost 8" of the Mini and then you start not having it be confortable.
-
Evanalmightyyy 10/23/2012 6:38:51 PMI do think it is funny people complain that teenagers use their smart phones too much, yet everyone is saying how great the Ipad Mini will be for their toddlers and young ones...
-
bliss1981 10/23/2012 6:38:56 PMiPad refreshes coming out in the fall was inevitable. They want to sell them for Christmas. They either had to do a 6 month refresh, or wait 18 months, and that would be a bad decision.
-
Vikas 10/23/2012 6:39:05 PMThey Would have rather come with good tested version of iOS 6.1 which is the most required as of now instead of less tested new products.
-
Abilio 10/23/2012 6:39:32 PMthe competitors are totally lost...
-
Evanalmightyyy 10/23/2012 6:39:34 PM@Abid Ali Yes, let us not care about ITunes, a very important peice of software. It doesn't matter to anyone said no one but you
-
KennWags 10/23/2012 6:39:35 PMWell done Apple. No worries that the fan droids here aren't happy about it. ;-)
-
Eric Baluya 10/23/2012 6:39:37 PMMost of the consumers are so obsessed to have the next "IT" thing. Its more of a want than a need. Greed is the one really talking people. i am using the iPad 1 and it still works.
-
itunes_lover 10/23/2012 6:39:39 PMWhen will iTunes come out? I need to know?
-
Duh 10/23/2012 6:39:44 PMLeeds: EXACTLY "One of the best things about my Nexus 7 is the fact that it fits in my pants' pockets"
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 6:39:46 PMMy CNET colleague Jessica Dolcourt has a comparison of the iPad Mini vs. Google Nexus 7 vs. Amazon Kindle Fire HD. She concludes "there's a question mark over how good the Mini actually is." reviews.cnet.com
-
DSpin 10/23/2012 6:39:56 PMI hate it that Apple does this and we have no choice. Market shares overshadowing the best technology. Display, A5; it's this feeling of being pushed around that makes me less guilty for jail breaking, and keeping one foot out of the door when it comes to committing to apple fully.
-
Abid Ali 10/23/2012 6:40:06 PMno one's thinking about the apple tv
-
Dylan 10/23/2012 6:40:13 PMI have an iPad 3 and hey i have plenty of money to buy an iPad 4 - 13 inch macbook pro retina for me in Australia is too pricey compared to 15 inch retina for what you get
-
crapple 10/23/2012 6:40:14 PMJust cant wait for the google event next week and see what happens to crapple..
-
Ignacio Torres 10/23/2012 6:40:23 PMTo be honest, I think apple had to make this iPad update in order to keep too many people from switching to the iPad mini instead. Because the 3rd gen iPad ran basically an A5 processor (the faster graphics of the X did not improve performance, it was a necessity to run the retina display) so with an A6 processor the new iPad is more then just a better screen then the ipad mini or iPad 2.
-
Vivek Shah 10/23/2012 6:40:24 PMiPad 3rd gen refurbished for $379 now available now in the US!
-
Bubey 10/23/2012 6:40:28 PMI think of Apple products as expensive toys. Apple doesn't have any Business software that can rival the Microsoft Office. The MS Ofc for MAC stinks compared to the one made for MS PC's. Apple is for education and artists or people who like toys !
-
waynewon 10/23/2012 6:40:29 PMno CD/DVD drive on new iMac?
-
Cody Earnshaw 10/23/2012 6:40:33 PMI care about the iTunes what happened?
-
Leeds 10/23/2012 6:40:45 PM@Abilio playing catch-up and pumping out a product with 1/2 the horsepower and 30% fewer pixels and paying a 65% premium is "miles ahead of the competition?" What are you Talking about???
-
Duh 10/23/2012 6:40:45 PMWhen will CNET post their Review of the iPad Mini?
-
Fenderaddict2 10/23/2012 6:40:48 PMThe lack of retina display is to surely appease the app developers for the iPad as everything will display in native format, no?
-
bittersideofme 10/23/2012 6:40:50 PMI really believe Apple is trying to move all the product announcements to now, makes more sense, it is right before the holidays, keeps the product lines consistent and probably easier to manufacture and stock. instead of having them at various times of the year. now as a consumer you know the new release will always be in fall.. I could be wrong. but I think its done on purpose
-
Jerry 10/23/2012 6:41:01 PM$329 for Ipad Mini gives them a place to to $299, $279 or maybe even $249 for Black Friday. Apple will never be the cheapest. They will sell out on PreOrder day then Black Friday will crush it!
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 6:41:13 PMDuh: Here's our first take. reviews.cnet.com Come back later for the full review (our editors are still in San Jose trying out the new iPad Mini)
-
max-greece 10/23/2012 6:41:18 PMMystified! The iPad 2 continues whilst the New iPad dies? The iPad mini is priced $140 above the Android tablets they compare themselves to? Weird event if you ask me...
-
Coder_K 10/23/2012 6:41:19 PMI'm disappointed that Apple didn't update their iWork suite. Do they really expect '09 to compete with LibreOffice and Microsoft Office 2013?
-
Tap tapia 10/23/2012 6:41:22 PMWhat an epic failure of an event
-
A B 10/23/2012 6:41:23 PMIs it just be? Or does anyone else think that Apple has kind of lost it's way since Steve Jobs died? I don't think Jobs would have rushed out products without testing them harshly for problems....ie....Maps and the other prblems with iphone 5.
-
I'm excited to get one!!... 10/23/2012 6:41:25 PMSo Nexus 7 or Ipad mini???
-
nikecar 10/23/2012 6:41:36 PMAlso, when Apple touts their Retina displays as the best since sliced bread, the fact that they put out a product without it, and suddenly the fact its not Retina is ok is pure lunacy. Reminds me of Honda when all they touted was their Vtec engines. Same with Apple. The Retina displays were the holy grail of displays, so to put out a product that is $130 more for an inferior processor and display speaks volumes.
-
Chris Wesley 10/23/2012 6:41:39 PMI have a 16gig ipad 2 and i am ok with that.
-
Loren 10/23/2012 6:41:41 PMNew" iPad is not longer on the Apple store. Just bought mine 2 months ago. Annoyed