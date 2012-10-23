CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
triplev558 10/23/2012 4:30:42 PMDoes anyone else miss the YouTube iOS app from iOS 5 and before
-
vendinman 10/23/2012 4:31:01 PM@ James Martin : you made my day : a TechVest and Fannie pack in the same pic! This event is already a HUGE success!
-
Zack L. 10/23/2012 4:31:12 PMspeaking of the ipod classic. Toshiba has just made a 1.8 inch hardrive with a 320gb hardrive in the past 18 months. Apple Should up the drive storage to 320. Why Not? I mean the ipod has becoming cheaper over time to make so that would be the one reason to not change it. Then again the Classic sales have been shrinking.
-
WOOD 10/23/2012 4:31:25 PMEach of my kids have an iPad (6,5 and 3) and I won't be switching anytime soon. The iPad does everything they need and none of them are bothered by the size.
-
ANM 10/23/2012 4:31:32 PMwill the iPad mini have an A4 or A5 chip ? Cuz the nexus 7 and kindle fire have strong internal hardware.will it b on par on tht ?
-
Jacob 10/23/2012 4:31:35 PMYou what would be great... An apple maps fix/upgrade!!! lol i think thats more important right now rather than ipad mini
-
Duh 10/23/2012 4:31:40 PMOver the last 30 days, Apple is down -9%; while markets have been down only the last couple of days by just a couple percentage points. What's going on at Apple? I agree that there will be an increase, but it's clear that APPL is on the decline.
-
C F 10/23/2012 4:31:44 PMI think it funny how the live page on my iPad is surrounded by Microsoft Surface ads.
-
Husein 10/23/2012 4:32:07 PMWhat do you think about a $99 iPad Mini with a two-year contract is that a possibility
-
Brendan Lim 10/23/2012 4:32:13 PM@Ben_Foyster I reckon any mention of Maps would kill any happy hype in today's event
-
Angelo Friend Jr. 10/23/2012 4:32:13 PMThanks for the live video of Apple event, Brian Tong
-
RJ 10/23/2012 4:32:16 PMI will only purchase products with retina display. Why buy anything but with the best resolution.
-
Avital Nitzav 10/23/2012 4:32:42 PMMy question is:
Do you think that apple will make an iPad with lightning connector?
thanks! Avital from Israel
-
JKTECH 10/23/2012 4:32:50 PM@Husein. No way they would do the $99, who would eat the costs? The carriers?
-
Aboma 10/23/2012 4:33:07 PMWhy make an iPad Mini w/o retina display?
-
Jonathan Baktay 10/23/2012 4:33:37 PMWhat time will the event start on eastern standard time?
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:33:46 PMJonathan: in 25 minutes...
-
Mdobbs 10/23/2012 4:33:47 PMHope they announce a fix to major battery drain on 4S since upgrading to iOS6! Batt drain is ridiculous!
-
BluLancer 10/23/2012 4:33:52 PMLightning connector is a probable, as well as revamped iPad 3 with Lightning
-
Aak 10/23/2012 4:34:16 PMDid we have a live blog when the first mobile phone was launched?
-
jrasero 10/23/2012 4:34:17 PM@JKTECH I disagree carriers would love to eat the cost if it equates to a 2-year contract
-
Jim Parsons 10/23/2012 4:34:22 PMWhat happened to the iPhone 5 world phone?
-
Andy Miller 10/23/2012 4:34:25 PMYes. everything Apple from now on will have Lightning connectivity- guaranteed.
-
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 4:34:41 PM
-
71spud 10/23/2012 4:35:02 PMI think that the iPad mini will just take the place of the iPad 2, and at the same price, $399. Probably not even 3G... wifi only. And I think the colors will show up. 6 colors and two different storage options 16 and 32 GB.
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 4:35:06 PM
On line, waiting some more.
-
GoBucks 10/23/2012 4:35:08 PMI'm thinking moving to Galaxy Note 2. Need bigger screen...damn my old eyes.
-
fluffybrony14 10/23/2012 4:35:35 PMIf Apple rolls out another iPad of some kind, will the new iPad (3rd gen) be renamed? I bet they'll just start calling it the iPad 3, or the iPad 2S, resembling the way they name the iPhone
-
oscar 10/23/2012 4:35:44 PMwhat about the iOS 6 MAPS?
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 4:36:12 PMWe're here at Apple- I'm Scott Stein. Rich and Josh are here. We won't be sitting for a while.
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:36:26 PMA few reminders: We're receiving a deluge of comments, so only a subset will appear (my apologies!). We'll cut back on comments once the event begins so you have a chance to see the news from our reporters there. The event is scheduled to begin in 24 minutes, though Apple often runs about 5 minutes late.
-
Shawn Reinke 10/23/2012 4:36:30 PMI acknowledge that this seems like a stretch, but any word on Apple incorporating Thunderbolt into the new Lightning connector? It would be nice to transfer files more quickly. I realize that this would be unnecessary and most would be unable to use it, but it might be a nice option. Maybe a lightning to thunderbolt accessory cable?
-
allseasonradial 10/23/2012 4:36:42 PMShoot. Storms causing power outage in southeast Wisconsin! Glad I have so many UPSs.
-
Neil D 10/23/2012 4:36:51 PMShame they can't upgrade there professional range with a decent revamp, we have to wait another year for the Mac Pro Desktop. Also will iTunes stream this time around like spotify?
-
Fer 10/23/2012 4:37:05 PMHow about a 17 inch retina iPad not so mini...
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:37:57 PMIn case you missed it earlier: Here's Josh's preview of the event from last week: news.cnet.com And the latest round of rumors and speculation suggest we may have some Mac Mini news today as well: news.cnet.com
-
Charles Panton 10/23/2012 4:38:11 PMTHE NEW MACBOOKS ARE COMING OUT!!! the apple website is being refresh and worked on,that probably means new macbooks and imac!!
-
urb12 10/23/2012 4:38:20 PMa 60 inch apple tv would be nicer
-
Eric 10/23/2012 4:38:25 PMWe want a iMac 21" Retina Display !!!
-
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 4:38:32 PMStill a lot I feel like I don't know.
-
dmoney 10/23/2012 4:39:07 PMi have used maps and it has worked great for me. i hope it does not ever lead me to the wrong place.
-
dscammell 10/23/2012 4:39:16 PMEven Microsoft is turning away from Bing Maps and using Nokia Maps, because they're more experienced and have excellent great apps! Definitely waiting a while for Apple Maps.
-
Hardwarejunky 10/23/2012 4:39:20 PMYou were using the maps wrong...
-
FlawedEngineer 10/23/2012 4:40:19 PMI think to keep the current versions of iPads alive, Apple would strip down features from the iPad mini, features like Retina display, Siri, high res camera etc. Remember the 1.0 version of Apple products always don't come with most wanted features which users want. Folks at CNET, what do you think?
-
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:40:38 PMAnother housekeeping reminder: We'll be cutting off comments here in a few minutes, probably no later than 9:45pm PT (6 minutes from now), once our reporters are set up at the Apple event. Otherwise all the news you want will be too hard to find in the river of comments.