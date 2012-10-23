CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
James Martin 10/23/2012 4:41:11 PM
James Martin 10/23/2012 4:41:41 PM
Lars 10/23/2012 4:42:03 PMI'd like to know your opinion on Apples secrecy regarding new products? Does the advantages out way the cost and hassle of maintaining secrecy?
James Martin 10/23/2012 4:42:11 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 4:42:14 PM
Filing in...
Dope5tar 10/23/2012 4:43:14 PMOK so what will be the difference between the current apple tv and the new one besides the hardware being inbedded in the TV itself???
Person with Questions 10/23/2012 4:43:18 PMQuestion for Brian Tong as he is the Apple Byte guy. Do you think a retina iMac is ever a possibility? Or is it too pricey to manufacture and Apple to justify without alienating customers with an extortionate price tag? Also, what do you believe the likelihood of a 13 inch retina MBP release this year is? Greetings from the East coast of Canada.
Tommy Ace 10/23/2012 4:43:40 PMI would love Apple to release a retina 14 inch or 16 inch mac pro... won't happen, but one can dream ;-D. Apple Maps is horrible but at least they have great company navigator app's you can buy for $80 + ;-D Loving the show form Australia WoOOo
Rusty Greer 10/23/2012 4:43:44 PMwhat is the Music Jukebox of choice? I just switched to Amazon Cloud because I bought a galaxy s3, and I can download and stream.
ThiezMultimedia 10/23/2012 4:43:51 PMDo you really think people will consider switching from iPhone to Windows just because software? Remember Surface's presentation, the guy needed to switch the tablet because it frizzed?
William Bill Billy Rheaume 10/23/2012 4:43:52 PMHow come no one is talking about the iOS6 data leak. I used 2gb in a week and I have never gone over 2gb in a month? AT&T knows there is a problem they gave me a $50 credit. But this is a major problem and no one is talking about it.
jekbeck 10/23/2012 4:43:59 PMI just hope they don't strip it down too much it I would be willing to pay more for something really good but in the smaller size. I really hope it has a good camera in it.
Vwarren300 10/23/2012 4:44:10 PMIf apple wants to keep cred, they gotta go 199 or less on price (maybe a 8GB option..??)
Aaron crawford 10/23/2012 4:44:27 PMThe venue looks amazing
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 4:45:00 PMFolks, we're shutting down comments now. But we'll be back after Apple's presentation, so don't go away.
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:46:20 PMAs David said, we're taking a break from comments during the event so we can all see what our CNET team in San Jose is reporting. Otherwise it would be too hard to follow what they're saying.
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:47:49 PMBut please stick around. We'll turn on comments again after we have the news.
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:48:10 PMOur CNET colleagues Josh Lowensohn, Scott Stein, and Rich Brown will be bringing you the news live from the California Theatre in downtown San Jose, Calif.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 4:48:15 PMMorning y'all. We just got in and sat down.
Rich Brown 10/23/2012 4:48:22 PMHello everyone. Made it through the scrum and we're inside.
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 4:48:56 PMHowdy, guys. What can you tell us about the venue, the set dressing, the crowd, etc.?
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:49:43 PMWelcome, Josh, Rich, and Scott! And James, who is our CNET photographer today. The live video commentary is from our editors Molly Wood, Brian Tong, and Donald Bell.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 4:49:48 PMBig crowd here today. Nothing on stage but two bottles of water and a remote control.
James Martin 10/23/2012 4:50:29 PM
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:52:26 PMJosh: Any glimpses of VIPs? Apple executives? How many people are in the theater?
James Martin 10/23/2012 4:52:38 PM
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 4:53:03 PMOur team in the theater is still getting settled, including getting their Wi-Fi connections set up.
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 4:53:18 PMThough James is shooting away.
James Martin 10/23/2012 4:53:45 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 4:54:20 PMFun fact: Apple's last time here was to debut the video iPod.
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:54:22 PMFYI Apple's event is scheduled to begin in about seven minutes (though sometimes there's a brief delay).
James Martin 10/23/2012 4:56:08 PM
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:56:16 PMIn case you missed it earlier: Here's Josh's preview of the event from last week: news.cnet.com And the latest round of rumors and speculation suggest we may have some Mac Mini news today as well: news.cnet.com
James Martin 10/23/2012 4:56:40 PM
Declan McCullagh 10/23/2012 4:56:53 PMAnd now I'm going to turn it over to our live CNET team from the San Jose theater. Talk to you again once the event is over!
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 4:56:56 PMJust got the "please switch off your phones" message. Event's a few minutes away.
James Martin 10/23/2012 4:57:35 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 4:58:22 PMNow playing "It's time" by the band Imagine Dragons. Indeed.
James Martin 10/23/2012 4:58:26 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 4:59:56 PMFinally! Logged in. Wow that has hard. Hopefully I'm not on delay.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:00:15 PMHi everyone. So, this theater was a lot harder to file people into.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:00:35 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:00:40 PMAnd here we go.
Rich Brown 10/23/2012 5:00:44 PMAnd we're off.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:00:49 PMTim Cook out, looking happy to be here.