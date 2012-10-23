CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23) | CNET

CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)

Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.

  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:01:27 PM
    Cook thanking everyone for joining the company. "We have some very fond memories here, and we're going to create a few more today." First up, iPhone.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:01:28 PM
    This space feels a lot more intimate because of the balcony. Bottom aisles closer to stage.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:01:36 PM
    iPhone 5 is off to a "tremendous" start, Cook says.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:01:58 PM
    Cook noting sell out of more than 5 million units. "This was fantastic," Cook says.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:02:05 PM
    Hard to believe that was six weeks ago.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:02:24 PM
    Cook highlighting the retail stores, so we're going to see a video about that.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:02:28 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:02:47 PM
    Showing various cities where it went on sale, including Sydney, Hong Kong, France, NYC.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:03:02 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:03:23 PM
    People in line getting coffees, stores getting ready piling up tons of iPhones, and even swabbing floor units. And looking goofy taking photos of it all with iPads.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:03:38 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:03:54 PM
    I've never felt compelled to take a photo with an iPad.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:04:18 PM
    Very similar to the video about retail the company showed off earlier this year at the iPad event. Very emotional. And there's even someone deaf purchasing the iPhone, with the Apple employee signing the features, presumably.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:04:33 PM
    Video wraps, and Cook back out.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:04:39 PM
    yes, Josh, was just thinking that.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:05:02 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:05:17 PM
    Cook says this kind of customer reaction reminds us why we want to do it. Now onto iPods -- guess we're not getting a newer sales number til earnings on Thursday.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:05:38 PM
    Cook going over reaction from press about the new iPods.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:05:48 PM
    With the rest of the new iPod lineup, Apple's sold 3 million units.
  • David Hamilton 10/23/2012 5:05:53 PM
    Cook seems to be channeling Jobs here. More emotional and emphatic than I can recall him being.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:06:02 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:06:03 PM
    So not just touches and nano in those #s.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:06:31 PM
    Cook moves to iOS 6 now. Cook says teams work hard to get everyone onto new OS. In one month, 200M devices running iOS 6.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:06:58 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:06:59 PM
    Big applause on that. "This is phenomenal" Cook says, adding it's the fastest adoption rate ever.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:07:39 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:07:40 PM
    Cook now going over some software features like documents in the cloud on iOS and Mac devices. Now 125 million docs in the cloud in the last year.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:07:52 PM
  • David Hamilton 10/23/2012 5:08:00 PM
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:08:11 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:08:11 PM
    Also iMessage, Apple's cross-platform IM and texting service. Cook says people have sent 300 billion iMessages in the past year.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:08:30 PM
    Sending them at 28,000 per second. "Maybe even more right now," Cook jokes.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:08:37 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:08:53 PM
    Not to be left out: 160 million Game Center accounts.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:09:09 PM
    Shared Photo Streams: 70 million photos shared.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:09:24 PM
    That wraps up Mountain Lion + iOS 6 section. Now onto App Store.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:09:55 PM
    Last month there were over 700,000 apps in the App Store, and 275,000 of those are iPad apps. Cook says both of those are growing.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:10:01 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:10:15 PM
    "We've reached another milestone," Cook says. Customers have now downloaded 35 billion apps from the App Store.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:10:18 PM
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:10:44 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:10:46 PM
    "This is great for customers, they get the choice of some fantastic apps. But it's also great for developers," Cook says. APple's paid out $6.5 billion to developers.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:10:59 PM
    Okay, iBooks.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:11:07 PM
    Cook moves to iBooks, Apple's book reading application with its built-in iBookstore.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:11:11 PM
