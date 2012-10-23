CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:01:27 PMCook thanking everyone for joining the company. "We have some very fond memories here, and we're going to create a few more today." First up, iPhone.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:01:28 PMThis space feels a lot more intimate because of the balcony. Bottom aisles closer to stage.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:01:36 PMiPhone 5 is off to a "tremendous" start, Cook says.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:01:58 PMCook noting sell out of more than 5 million units. "This was fantastic," Cook says.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:02:05 PMHard to believe that was six weeks ago.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:02:24 PMCook highlighting the retail stores, so we're going to see a video about that.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:02:28 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:02:47 PMShowing various cities where it went on sale, including Sydney, Hong Kong, France, NYC.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:03:02 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:03:23 PMPeople in line getting coffees, stores getting ready piling up tons of iPhones, and even swabbing floor units. And looking goofy taking photos of it all with iPads.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:03:38 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:03:54 PMI've never felt compelled to take a photo with an iPad.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:04:18 PMVery similar to the video about retail the company showed off earlier this year at the iPad event. Very emotional. And there's even someone deaf purchasing the iPhone, with the Apple employee signing the features, presumably.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:04:33 PMVideo wraps, and Cook back out.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:04:39 PMyes, Josh, was just thinking that.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:05:02 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:05:17 PMCook says this kind of customer reaction reminds us why we want to do it. Now onto iPods -- guess we're not getting a newer sales number til earnings on Thursday.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:05:38 PMCook going over reaction from press about the new iPods.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:05:48 PMWith the rest of the new iPod lineup, Apple's sold 3 million units.
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 5:05:53 PMCook seems to be channeling Jobs here. More emotional and emphatic than I can recall him being.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:06:02 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:06:03 PMSo not just touches and nano in those #s.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:06:31 PMCook moves to iOS 6 now. Cook says teams work hard to get everyone onto new OS. In one month, 200M devices running iOS 6.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:06:58 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:06:59 PMBig applause on that. "This is phenomenal" Cook says, adding it's the fastest adoption rate ever.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:07:39 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:07:40 PMCook now going over some software features like documents in the cloud on iOS and Mac devices. Now 125 million docs in the cloud in the last year.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:07:52 PM
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 5:08:00 PM
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:08:11 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:08:11 PMAlso iMessage, Apple's cross-platform IM and texting service. Cook says people have sent 300 billion iMessages in the past year.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:08:30 PMSending them at 28,000 per second. "Maybe even more right now," Cook jokes.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:08:37 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:08:53 PMNot to be left out: 160 million Game Center accounts.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:09:09 PMShared Photo Streams: 70 million photos shared.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:09:24 PMThat wraps up Mountain Lion + iOS 6 section. Now onto App Store.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:09:55 PMLast month there were over 700,000 apps in the App Store, and 275,000 of those are iPad apps. Cook says both of those are growing.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:10:01 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:10:15 PM"We've reached another milestone," Cook says. Customers have now downloaded 35 billion apps from the App Store.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:10:18 PM
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:10:44 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:10:46 PM"This is great for customers, they get the choice of some fantastic apps. But it's also great for developers," Cook says. APple's paid out $6.5 billion to developers.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:10:59 PMOkay, iBooks.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:11:07 PMCook moves to iBooks, Apple's book reading application with its built-in iBookstore.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:11:11 PM