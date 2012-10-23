CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:11:29 PMCook says over 1.5 million books on the iBookstore.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:11:37 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:11:41 PMAnd customers have downloaded more than 400 million books since the store opened.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:11:56 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:12:06 PMCook going over some new features like reading in sepia or night mode. Cook says new version today.
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 5:12:22 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:12:26 PMNew option called "continuous scrolling," lets you flick through a book like you would a story in the browser.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:12:31 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:12:47 PMNew version of iBooks has continuous scrolling...no pages! Instapapery.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:12:58 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:13:00 PMAlso integrated with iCloud so you can carry over reading on a device (though the app already did that). New: lets you share a passage by twitter or e-mail.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:13:25 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:13:37 PMOther new features: new fonts and languages like Korean and Japanese, the latter of which will put books in the other direction from left to right page turns. Update is available free, today.
Rich Brown 10/23/2012 5:13:44 PMMac time.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:13:59 PMAnd we're done with iBooks. That was quick. Onto the Mac, with Cook pointing out growth of Mac vs. PC market.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:14:10 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:14:30 PMI saw CNET up on that slide.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:14:31 PM
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:14:52 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:15:02 PMCook pointing to Mac as number one desktop and notebooks in the U.S. "We're really pleased with all the momentum with the Mac. But we are not standing still. We're going to continue innovating with the Mac, and we've got some really great stuff to show you this morning."
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:15:08 PMSeems like Mac is indeed the front and center focus today.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:15:13 PMSo up to show us that is Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:15:33 PM"Today is a very big day for the Mac." Schiller says. Up first, the MacBook.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:15:39 PMThere will indeed be a MacBook.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:15:50 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:16:23 PMSchiller doing a quick recap of the MacBook Pro with Retina Display, running down various press quotes talking up the 15-inch model the company put out in June. Even so, the best selling MacBook is the 13-inch Pro.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:16:35 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:16:37 PMHmm...13-inch MacBook Pro the top-sellng Mac.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:16:59 PMSchiller says people like the power and the small size. But the company's going to replace it with a new 13-inch MacBook Pro...
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:17:10 PMThere it is...13-inch MacBook Pro. Real. I was waiting for this one.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:17:15 PM0.75-inches thick. It's 20 percent thinner
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:17:20 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:17:29 PMWeighs 3.75 lbs, which Schiller says is almost a pound lighter.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:17:40 PM3.57 pounds. Heavier than Air, but lightest MacBook Pro.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:17:44 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:17:55 PMHas magsafe, two Thunderbolt ports, USB 3, a headphone port and dual microphones. On the right, USB 3, HDMI, and an SD card reader.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:18:09 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:18:28 PMAnd it's got a Retina Display -- 13.3-inch monitor, 2560 x 1,600.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:18:35 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:18:46 PM4,096,000 pixels total, which Schiller jokes is the "second highest resolution notebook display."
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:18:58 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:19:17 PMWow, that poll is really cool to see get voted on live.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:19:33 PM13-inch Retina Pro's 2560x1600 is technically fewer pixels than the 15-inch Pro, but that's more pixels than any other laptop by a significant margin.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:19:40 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:19:47 PMOther specs - 29% higher contrast ratio, 75% reduced reflection, IPS w/178 degrees viewing angle.