CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)

  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:20:06 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:20:20 PM
    Schiller talking up using various apps like iPhoto, Aperture, and iWork, which look sharper.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:20:36 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:20:37 PM
    Small note: price is key here. The 15-inch Retina Pro's $2,000 price is what makes it something most people can't afford. What will the pricing be here?
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:20:50 PM
    Schiller notes some third-party apps like Pixelmator, Civilization 5, Evernote, all that are Retina Display ready.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:20:57 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:21:10 PM
    Other specs: FaceTime HD camera, stereo speakers and a backlit keyboard.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:21:25 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:21:30 PM
    Schiller shows us the inside of the computer, which looks quite a bit like a robot's face.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:21:36 PM
    Tons of battery in there.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:21:46 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:21:57 PM
    Looks like no discrete graphics: just Intel HD 4000.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:22:04 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:22:04 PM
    Inside, Intel dual-core i5 or i7 Ivy Bridge, with 7-hour battery. Up to 768GB of Flash, and 8GB of Ram and Intel HD 4000 Graphics.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:22:17 PM
    That's like the current 13-inch Pro.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:22:49 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:23:07 PM
    Power Nap is intriguing. It only works with a few MacBooks, currently. The 13-inch Retina Pro has it. Downloads, etc while sleeping.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:23:15 PM
    Starts at 2.5Ghz dual-core i5 for $1,699. w/8GB RAM and 128GB of memory.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:23:22 PM
    Ships today.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:23:32 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:23:55 PM
    Schiller talking up an environmental checklist with Energy Star 5.2, EPEAT Gold, Arsenic-free display glass, mercuary-free display, BFR-free, etc. Now we see an advertisement for it.
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:24:07 PM
    $1699 for base config, but I imagine many people will want to upgrade the base 128GB of flash storage.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:24:08 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:24:19 PM
    The ad's just like the one for the 15-inch model, with a slowly rotating computer doing various things.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:24:32 PM
    And that's done with quickly.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:24:44 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:25:08 PM
    No word on other models yet -- Schiller breaking down Mac lineup with MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and MBP with Retina Display.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:25:12 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:25:20 PM
    There's still a non-Retina MacBook Pro @ 13 inches.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:25:41 PM
    Next up: Mac Mini. Schiller jokes "you knew there would be something with 'mini' in this presentation, right?" to a big laugh.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:25:42 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:25:55 PM
    Those thicker Pros are sticking around...and with the price differential, for good reason.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:26:40 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:26:41 PM
    Schiller going over specs real quick. USB 3 now, now with dual or quad-intel Core i5 or i7 Ivy Bridge, with Intel HD Graphics 4000, and up to 16GB of RAM. Starts at 2.5Ghz dual-core i5 w/4GB of RAM and 500GB HDD for $599.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:26:55 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:26:58 PM
    There's also a server edition for $999 that had two 1TB hard drives. Ships today.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:27:13 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:27:13 PM
    Schiller moved through that entire product in about a minute, yeesh.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:27:22 PM
    One more Mac. The iMac.
  • James Martin 10/23/2012 5:27:32 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:27:37 PM
    That 2TB Mini server tempting for a home computer/storage hub.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:27:47 PM
    Schiller talking up the iMac's design, saying it's the flagship of the product line.
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:27:51 PM
    I smell a redesign...
  • Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:28:12 PM
    I've been smelling a redesign since I boarded that plane
  • Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:28:14 PM
    Schiller puts up an image of the original iMac, up through the generations. All seven of them.
