CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:20:20 PMSchiller talking up using various apps like iPhoto, Aperture, and iWork, which look sharper.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:20:37 PMSmall note: price is key here. The 15-inch Retina Pro's $2,000 price is what makes it something most people can't afford. What will the pricing be here?
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:20:50 PMSchiller notes some third-party apps like Pixelmator, Civilization 5, Evernote, all that are Retina Display ready.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:20:57 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:21:10 PMOther specs: FaceTime HD camera, stereo speakers and a backlit keyboard.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:21:25 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:21:30 PMSchiller shows us the inside of the computer, which looks quite a bit like a robot's face.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:21:36 PMTons of battery in there.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:21:46 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:21:57 PMLooks like no discrete graphics: just Intel HD 4000.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:22:04 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:22:04 PMInside, Intel dual-core i5 or i7 Ivy Bridge, with 7-hour battery. Up to 768GB of Flash, and 8GB of Ram and Intel HD 4000 Graphics.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:22:17 PMThat's like the current 13-inch Pro.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:22:49 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:23:07 PMPower Nap is intriguing. It only works with a few MacBooks, currently. The 13-inch Retina Pro has it. Downloads, etc while sleeping.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:23:15 PMStarts at 2.5Ghz dual-core i5 for $1,699. w/8GB RAM and 128GB of memory.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:23:22 PMShips today.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:23:32 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:23:55 PMSchiller talking up an environmental checklist with Energy Star 5.2, EPEAT Gold, Arsenic-free display glass, mercuary-free display, BFR-free, etc. Now we see an advertisement for it.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:24:07 PM$1699 for base config, but I imagine many people will want to upgrade the base 128GB of flash storage.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:24:08 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:24:19 PMThe ad's just like the one for the 15-inch model, with a slowly rotating computer doing various things.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:24:32 PMAnd that's done with quickly.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:24:44 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:25:08 PMNo word on other models yet -- Schiller breaking down Mac lineup with MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and MBP with Retina Display.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:25:12 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:25:20 PMThere's still a non-Retina MacBook Pro @ 13 inches.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:25:41 PMNext up: Mac Mini. Schiller jokes "you knew there would be something with 'mini' in this presentation, right?" to a big laugh.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:25:42 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:25:55 PMThose thicker Pros are sticking around...and with the price differential, for good reason.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:26:40 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:26:41 PMSchiller going over specs real quick. USB 3 now, now with dual or quad-intel Core i5 or i7 Ivy Bridge, with Intel HD Graphics 4000, and up to 16GB of RAM. Starts at 2.5Ghz dual-core i5 w/4GB of RAM and 500GB HDD for $599.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:26:55 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:26:58 PMThere's also a server edition for $999 that had two 1TB hard drives. Ships today.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:27:13 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:27:13 PMSchiller moved through that entire product in about a minute, yeesh.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:27:22 PMOne more Mac. The iMac.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:27:32 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:27:37 PMThat 2TB Mini server tempting for a home computer/storage hub.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:27:47 PMSchiller talking up the iMac's design, saying it's the flagship of the product line.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:27:51 PMI smell a redesign...
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:28:12 PMI've been smelling a redesign since I boarded that plane
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:28:14 PMSchiller puts up an image of the original iMac, up through the generations. All seven of them.