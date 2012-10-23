CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:28:23 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:28:28 PM"The next-generation of iMac."
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:28:38 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:28:58 PMSuper thin design. Looks a whole lot like the current iMac, but without a computer in the back.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:29:02 PMNew design looks like a giant iPad on a stand. Razor-thin.
David Hamilton 10/23/2012 5:29:29 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:29:35 PM"It's stunning from every side," Schiller gushes. He walks over to unveil one that was hidden on stage.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:29:51 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:30:07 PMSo to be clear this thing still has some junk in the trunk, but it's a lot less than the previous model. Here are the specs.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:30:07 PMBut, curves out in back.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:30:18 PM5mm edge on the side -- 80 percent thinner, Schiller says.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:30:26 PM
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:30:45 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:30:54 PMThis is the official new Reception Desk Mac.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:31:03 PMUsing "friction stir welding," to put it together. The pieces of aluminum come together and are stronger as a result, Schiller says.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:31:17 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:31:18 PMAnd yes, it appears there's no optical drive.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:32:01 PMDisplay itself is 5mm thinner than previous model. Apple's also gotten rid of a 2mm "air gap" by laminating the display to the glass. As a result, the entire display is 45 percent thinner.
Also, no optical drive.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:32:21 PMDisplay specs: 2 sizes - 21.5 inch @ 1920 x 1080 or 27-inch at 2560x1440.
-
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:32:24 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:32:42 PMSimilar resolutions as before.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:32:46 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:33:09 PM"The graphics will look like they're right on top of the glass," Schiller says. The model also has an anti-glare layer. Another alphabet soup term: plasma deposition process that brings reflection down by 75 percent.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:33:23 PM"Plasma deposition process" sounds like something Josh might have seen a month or so ago.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:33:48 PMSchiller says each display is individually calibrated to make sure the colors are right.
Other specs: left and right speakers, dual mics, and a FaceTime HD camera. 8 lbs lighter too.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:33:50 PM
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:34:11 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:34:20 PMWe're getting a look at the inside now. Up to 768GB flash storage, NVIDIA Kepler graphics, up to 3TB HDD.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:34:35 PMshedding that much weight in the iMac makes it a far easier machine to tote around the house...or even for those who use shared work space.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:34:50 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:34:54 PMOn the I/O back: headphone, SD card, 4x USB 3.0, Thunderbolt, and Gigabyte ethernet.
-
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:35:06 PMNew tech: Fusion drive
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:35:15 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:35:16 PM"Apple Fusion Drive." version of hybrid hard drive.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:35:36 PM128GB flash is a lot more than the standard hybrid hard drive, however.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:35:37 PM128GB of flash storage. And you can plug in either a 1TB or 3TB HDD. In software these show up as one drive. And it's built into OS X Mountain Lion. "It just works," Schiller says.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:35:47 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:36:03 PMOS stays on flash memory. All the software that comes pre-installed comes on flash storage. Things like media and docs stay on HDD.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:36:16 PM
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:36:41 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:36:59 PMUsers can also move apps and files over between the two sides of the drive to tweak performance. Schiller pulls up a chart to show how this can help with something like app speed. "You get near the performance of Flash," he says "without having to do anything else."
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:36:59 PMAll base apps and OS elements stay on flash. Other hybrid hard drives often have more like 32GB or 64GB of SSD.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:37:25 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:37:37 PMiMac comes with wireless keyboard and a Magic Mouse or Trackpad. Starts at $1,299.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:37:51 PMFor the 21.5 inch model with 2.7ghz i5 chip. They ship in November.