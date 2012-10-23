CNET's Apple event live blog (Tuesday, October 23)
Join CNET for live coverage of Apple's special event from the California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:38:12 PM27-inch iMac w/2.9ghz quad core i5 ships for $1,799. Start shipping in December.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:38:15 PMThat base iMac is a pretty tempting package.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:38:20 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:38:35 PMSchiller says the new model uses up to 50 percent less memory than the previous models.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:38:38 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:38:45 PMAnd that's it for Mac. Schiller hands it back over to Cook.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:39:01 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:39:06 PM"These products are really cool," he says. Now onto iPad...
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:39:13 PMalright, here we go. iPad.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:39:28 PM"Each time we get together there's a new number or statistic to illustrate the growth of this product," he says. 2 weeks ago Apple sold its 100M iPad.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:39:48 PMWill there just be one, or will they dare to update the larger one, too?
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:40:04 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:40:18 PM"That's 100 million in just two and a half years. This is unprecedented for a new product in a new category," he adds. Cook says Apple sold more iPads in the June quarter than any PC manufacturer sold.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:40:35 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:40:54 PMAs for how they're being used, Cook points to Web traffic stats, where the iPad has a 91 percent share versus "other" at 9 percent. No idea where these numbers are coming from though.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:40:55 PM
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:41:03 PM
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:41:25 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:41:33 PMTim Cook had such a nice delivery on "people love their iPads."
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:41:39 PM"People love their iPads. They love the big, beautiful, multitouch display, the fast fluid responsiveness of Apple's hardware and software working together..." Cook goes on.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:42:23 PM"One of the things that is so rewarding and so amazing to us is how quickly the iPad has been embraced in education. Admins, teachers and students have found iPad to be an incredible learning tool."
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:42:49 PMSchool and education discussion, now. I had a feeling this would be a big emphasis.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:42:57 PMCook throws up an example from a superintendent at a Texas school talking up the iPad helping teachers teach and students learn. "We saw this early on," Cook says.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:43:14 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:43:15 PMConnecting to January's education event.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:43:23 PMCook brings up iBooks Author, the textbook creation software the company rolled out earlier this year.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:43:38 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:43:41 PMiBooks textbooks are now available for 80 percent of the US. high school core curriculum, Cook says.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:43:54 PM"These are enough to make you want to be a kid again."
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:44:05 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:44:12 PMiBooks textbooks are now in over 2,500 schools in the U.S.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:44:39 PM
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:44:59 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:45:21 PMNow publishers can easily update their books.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:45:22 PMAnd not just the big three publishers who are using it, Cook says. Today: new version of iBooks Author software w/new Apple templates, embedded fonts, as well as mathematical expressions. "This is actually very big," Cook says.
Also new: multi-touch widgets within e-books, and book updates (like apps).
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:45:27 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:45:32 PMNew software available today in the Mac App Store.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:45:46 PM
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:46:02 PMCook moves from education to business. "iPad is showing up more and more and doing more and more things," Cook says. 94 percent of Fortune 500 is testing or deploying iPad.
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:46:07 PMImage of iPad mounted in vehicle. I think that's the destiny of the smaller iPad.
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:46:32 PM"With 100M sold in just two and a half years, we couldn't be more thrilled by how iPad has been embraced by so many users for so many things. But we know we are just getting started," Cook says.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:46:36 PM
Scott Stein 10/23/2012 5:47:01 PMDiscussing that Retina Display iPad, now. But "not taking our foot off the gas."
Josh Lowensohn 10/23/2012 5:47:09 PMCook says the third-gen iPad has been the fastest selling iPad of all time, "but we're not taking our foot off the gas. We've got some really cool stuff to show you." Which means Schiller is coming back up to do the product pitch.
James Martin 10/23/2012 5:47:28 PM